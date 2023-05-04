  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Russia's war in Ukraine
Click here to watch live
Zelenskyy, met with Dutch lawmakers before his visit to the ICCImage: Remko de Waal/picture alliance/ANP
ConflictsNetherlands

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for special tribunal at The Hague

56 minutes ago

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a highly symbolic visit to the the war crimes court in The Hague. Afterwards he said Russian President Vladimir Putin must be brought to justice for his war in Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QsW6

In a keynote speech during a visit to the Netherlands, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would like to see Russian President Vladimir Putin stand trial for war crimes at The Hague. 

"The one who deserves to be sentenced for these criminal actions right here in the capital of international law, and I'm sure we'll see that happen when we win," he said.

"Whoever brings war must receive judgement," he added.

Zelenskyy called for the creation of an international tribunal to deal with "Russia's crime of aggression."

He said while Ukraine's courts will deal with most crimes committed by Russian occupying forces, "only one institution is capable of responding to the original crime, the crime of aggression, a tribunal." 

Zelenskyy visits International Criminal Court 

He was speaking after a meeting with top officials at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, over responsibility for war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The court's accusation centered around the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. Moscow said the warrant had no legal bearing on the Russian president.

The ICC prosecutes individuals charged with severe war crimes and the International Court of Justice is charged with resolving legal disputes between states. But both ultimately have limited power and the idea of a tribunal to deal with the war in Ukraine has been raised int the past by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

In his speech Zelenskyy said, "if we want true justice, we should not look for excuses and should not refer to the shortcomings of the current international law."

Russia, like the US and China, has not ratified the Rome Statute that grants the ICC jurisdiction. It typically does not extradite its citizens.

Ukraine is also not a fully-fledged ICC member, although it did sign a special dispensation giving the court the right to prosecute war crimes on its territory since conflict with pro-Russian rebels originally broke out in 2014.

lo/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Click here to watch live

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for special tribunal at The Hague

Conflicts56 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Bundeswehr soldier atop a tank in Gao, Mali, bearing a rifle and a German flag

Germany flexes its soft-power muscle in Africa's Sahel

Germany flexes its soft-power muscle in Africa's Sahel

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A policeman stands guard in front of a mosque in Quetta, Pakistan

Pakistani Taliban move into new territories

Pakistani Taliban move into new territories

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

protesters stand on the edge of a coal mine

Overconsumption: Germany needs 3 planets

Overconsumption: Germany needs 3 planets

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A knitted Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.

Lego, wax and chocolate replicas: Unusual tributes to King Charles' coronation

Lego, wax and chocolate replicas: Unusual tributes to King Charles' coronation

Culture19 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Journalist from El Salvador receives DW's Freedom of Speech Award: Director-General Peter Limbourg explains the choice.

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

Press FreedomMay 3, 202302:16 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage