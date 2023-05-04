Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for special tribunal at The Hague

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a highly symbolic visit to the the war crimes court in The Hague. Afterwards he said Russian President Vladimir Putin must be brought to justice for his war in Ukraine.

In a keynote speech during a visit to the Netherlands, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would like to see Russian President Vladimir Putin stand trial for war crimes at The Hague.

"The one who deserves to be sentenced for these criminal actions right here in the capital of international law, and I'm sure we'll see that happen when we win," he said.

"Whoever brings war must receive judgement," he added.

Zelenskyy called for the creation of an international tribunal to deal with "Russia's crime of aggression."

He said while Ukraine's courts will deal with most crimes committed by Russian occupying forces, "only one institution is capable of responding to the original crime, the crime of aggression, a tribunal."

Zelenskyy visits International Criminal Court

He was speaking after a meeting with top officials at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, over responsibility for war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The court's accusation centered around the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. Moscow said the warrant had no legal bearing on the Russian president.

The ICC prosecutes individuals charged with severe war crimes and the International Court of Justice is charged with resolving legal disputes between states. But both ultimately have limited power and the idea of a tribunal to deal with the war in Ukraine has been raised int the past by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

In his speech Zelenskyy said, "if we want true justice, we should not look for excuses and should not refer to the shortcomings of the current international law."

Russia, like the US and China, has not ratified the Rome Statute that grants the ICC jurisdiction. It typically does not extradite its citizens.

Ukraine is also not a fully-fledged ICC member, although it did sign a special dispensation giving the court the right to prosecute war crimes on its territory since conflict with pro-Russian rebels originally broke out in 2014.

