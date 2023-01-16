  1. Skip to content
Annalena Baerbock and ICC President Piotr Hofmanski in conversation on their feet at the International Criminal Court. January 16, 2023.
Baerbock met with leading ICC officials during her trip to the Dutch capitalImage: Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsEurope

Germany's Baerbock calls for special Ukraine tribunal at ICC

50 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine while visiting the International Criminal Court. But, like the ICC, its reach may be limited.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MFgc

Germany's foreign minister on Monday recommended that a "new format" of special international tribunal be established to "bring Russian leaders to justice." 

Annalena Baerbock made the suggestion during a visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague in the Netherlands. 

Although the ICC has sent expert teams to Ukraine to investigate possible war crimes, its jurisdiction over Russian suspects is questionable at best. 

Russia, like the US and China, has not ratified the Rome Statute that grants the ICC jurisdiction. It typically does not extradite its citizens.

Ukraine is also not a fully-fledged ICC member, although it did sign a special dispensation giving the court the right to prosecute war crimes on its territory since conflict with pro-Russian rebels originally broke out in 2014.

Baerbock said that what was needed was "a tribunal that can investigate the Russian leadership and put them on trial," during a speech at the Academy of International Law in The Hague. 

View of Annalena Baerbock and an audience listening to her speak at the Academy of International Law in The Hague. January 16, 2023.
Baerbock made the suggestion during a speech at the Academy of International LawImage: Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture alliance

Ukrainian law as jurisdiction, with international partners? 

"We talked about working with Ukraine and our partners on the idea of setting up a special tribunal for crimes of aggression against Ukraine," Baerbock said. She said such a body could derive its jurisdiction from Ukrainian law. 

She said the tribunal could also include international elements, "at a location outside Ukraine, with financial support from partners and with international prosecutors and judges, so that impartiality and legitimacy are guaranteed." 

Baerbock said she had discussed the idea with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba last week during her surprise visit to the eastern city of Kharkiv

She said the proposed solution was "not ideal, not even for me," but said it was necessary "because international law currently has a hole in it." 

But she offered few details how such a tribunal would be any more likely to secure Russian leaders for trial than the ICC, save for calling for the Rome Statute to be reformed so as to send a "very clear message to the Russian leadership, and by extension to all others in the world, that a war of aggression will not go unpunished in this world." 

Hopes of finding more survivors of Dnipro strike are fading

Doubts raised by ICC's chief prosecutor

The German Foreign Ministry later published a series of posts on Twitter in German expanding on Baerbock's speech. One suggestion was to make military aggression comparable with genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes — meaning that it would suffice for the victim state to be bound by ICC jurisdiction, not the aggressor. The potential difficulties of arrest or extradition were not explored.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who has been leading the Hague-based court's mission in Ukraine, has warned that such plans bring risks of legal fragmentation. He argues his court would be best placed for such prosecutions, and called on member states to fix the "gaps that are said to exist" in international law. 

Meanwhile, Ukraine has tried some Russian prisoners of war in its own courts since the war began. However, the chances of catching the highest-ranking military officers, let alone Russia's political leadership, seems much more remote.

Annalena Baerbock and Wopke Hoekstra standing next to a pair of large flags of their respective countries. January 16, 2023.
Baerbock also met her opposite number in The Hague, Wopke HoekstraImage: Piroschka van de Wouw/REUTERS

Baerbock also held talks with her counterpart from the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra, and was expected to speak with Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

msh/wmr (dpa, Reuters)

