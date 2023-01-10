Ukraine: Germany's foreign minister visits embattled Kharkiv

Annalena Baerbock again condemned Russia's aggression during her trip to the front line city. She said she wanted to get a picture of the wartime situation on the ground in the region.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Kharkiv, Ukraine on Tuesday, becoming the first German Cabinet member to survey the war-torn eastern city.

During her visit, she condemned Russia's attacks on the city, while vowing solidarity and support for Ukrainians. She was accompanied on the trip by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiv, among other officials.

Germany will help Ukraine 'from Kharkiv, to Kherson to Kyiv'

Baerbock said her visit to Kharkiv is an attempt to get a picture of the situation on the ground.

"Above all, I want to listen to the residents, who are being so hard hit by the war in this bitterly cold winter, when temperatures are currently dropping in the night to -15 Celsius," Baerbock said.

She said she wants all of Ukraine, "from Kharkiv to Kherson to Kyiv," to know they "can rely on our solidarity and support."

Kharkiv has witnessed frequent Russian attacks since the invasion started in February, but Moscow has thus far failed in its efforts to capture the city Image: Jörg Blank/dpa/picture alliance

Baerbock pledged new aid such as power generators and blankets to Ukraine, along with "further arms deliveries."

She said Ukrainians need these weapons "to free its citizens who are still suffering under the terror of Russian occupation."

The German foreign minister also offered other types of help to Ukraine, as it seeks to join the European Union.

"As the government, we want to make very concrete offers to Ukraine in order to strengthen the rule of law, independent institutions and the fight against corruption, as well as in aligning in EU standards," Baerbock said.

Baerbock's third trip to Ukraine following Russian assault

The visit follows Germany's decision to deliver Marder infantry vehicles to Ukraine. Some German politicians have called for Berlin to go further and send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, but the German government has thus far ruled out such a request.

The trip to Kharkiv is Baerbock's third visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February.

wd/msh (AFP, dpa)