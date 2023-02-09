  1. Skip to content
Monir Ghaedi

Author on current affairs and the politics of the Middle East

Monir frequently writes on Middle East politics and society. However, her work at DW covers a broad spectrum of current affairs, offering perspective on topics that capture global headlines or circulate on social media.

Monir Ghaedi is driven by a passion for uncovering compelling stories from the Middle East. Since leaving her native Iran, she has studied and worked in Italy, Hungary and Germany, cultivating a commitment to infusing her writing with a global perspective. Monir's journalistic journey began with years of freelancing, during which she traveled across the Middle East in pursuit of the human narratives behind the headlines. She has written for dozens of media outlets internationally, including Die Tageszeitung (taz), El Pais, Al Jazeera, The Progressive, and Internazionale. Monir has conducted research at the University of Cologne and the Central European University on the Kurdish question. She is passionate about stories exploring minority rights and the complexities of nationalism and geopolitics.

Featured stories by Monir Ghaedi

A sad face emoticon is seen on an iPhone

Therapy on social media: How helpful is it?

Psychological terms are increasingly emerging as trending topics on social media. But how helpful is the content?
SocietySeptember 2, 2023
A woman shields her face from the sun as she walks past a wall decorated with an Indigenous Australian mural in the Northern Territory capital city of Darwin.

Australia's Indigenous 'Voice to Parliament' vote explained

Australians are set to vote on establishing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Here's what you need to know.
PoliticsAugust 31, 2023
17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activists are using history to counter the narrative that homosexuality has no place in Muslim culture.
SocietyJuly 10, 2023
Stories by Monir Ghaedi

A crowd surrounding trucks loaded with boxes, with some men climbing up the vehicles.

Gaza conflict: Humanitarian crisis worsens despite more aid

Gaza conflict: Humanitarian crisis worsens despite more aid

Israel has opened a new border crossing into Gaza, as aid agencies warn of insufficient aid amid a humanitarian crisis.
ConflictsDecember 19, 2023
weapons on display

How do Hamas and Hezbollah compare with Israel militarily?

How do Hamas and Hezbollah compare with Israel militarily?

Israel's military boasts advanced military tech, while Hamas and Hezbollah specialize in asymmetric warfare.
PoliticsOctober 21, 2023
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Israel's relations with Arab neighbors in the Middle East

Israel's relations with Arab neighbors in the Middle East

Here's what you need to know about how Israel's neighbors have responded to the ongoing war in Gaza.
PoliticsOctober 19, 2023
A woman hangs a poster with the word "kidnapped" at the top among similar posters on a wall

What to know about the hostages held by Hamas

What to know about the hostages held by Hamas

International outcry mounts as Hamas keeps some 200 civilians and soldiers hostage.
PoliticsOctober 17, 2023
A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house

What's happening in the Israel-Lebanon border region?

What's happening in the Israel-Lebanon border region?

Tensions in the Israel-Lebanon disputed border area are growing, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.
PoliticsOctober 16, 2023
Portrait of Soldier Travis King

Travis King: The US soldier who fled to North Korea

Travis King: The US soldier who fled to North Korea

Here is what to know about US soldier Travis King and the other Americans who have entered North Korea in the past.
PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
