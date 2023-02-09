Monir Ghaedi is driven by a passion for uncovering compelling stories from the Middle East. Since leaving her native Iran, she has studied and worked in Italy, Hungary and Germany, cultivating a commitment to infusing her writing with a global perspective. Monir's journalistic journey began with years of freelancing, during which she traveled across the Middle East in pursuit of the human narratives behind the headlines. She has written for dozens of media outlets internationally, including Die Tageszeitung (taz), El Pais, Al Jazeera, The Progressive, and Internazionale. Monir has conducted research at the University of Cologne and the Central European University on the Kurdish question. She is passionate about stories exploring minority rights and the complexities of nationalism and geopolitics.