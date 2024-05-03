Haiti's capital descends into chaos as gangs take control
In an unprecedented surge of violence, gangs in Haiti are attacking and seizing control of most of the capital and its infrastructure.
Prison break: thousands of inmates released
After another eruption of violence in Haiti, authorities declare a state of emergency. Over the weekend, armed gang members stormed the two largest prisons, reportedly liberating about 4,000 inmates. Gangs now control 80% of the capital, according to the United Nations, and they are trying to seize control of the airport.
Few inmates decided to stay in prison
As prisons' doors remain unguarded, only a few dozen inmates chose to remain behind bars, according to Reuters news agency. Among them are 18 former Colombian soldiers accused of involvement in the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Videos circulating on social media show them pleading for help, citing indiscriminate killings perpetrated by gangs within the cells.
Years of Gang Violence Have Devastated Haiti
In Port-au-Prince, the capital, armed gangs have long been exchanging fire with both law enforcement and each other. Since 2020, Haiti has endured a steady onslaught of lawlessness and turf war. Yet, the escalating violence is now pushing Haiti towards a breaking point.
Hundreds of thousands displaced
The United Nations earlier this year estimated that around 300,000 individuals had been displaced, fleeing indiscriminate killings, routine sexual violence, kidnappings, and looting. In recent days, scores of Port-au-Prince residents have been forced to evacuate their homes anew as armed groups intensify their assaults.
Haiti’s police no match for the gangs
The country's National Police are outnumbered and outgunned by the more powerful and better-equipped gangs. According to the UN, the Haitian police force has roughly 9,000 officers to provide security for more than 11 million people.
Attacking infrastructure and Central Bank
The armed groups have struck at police stations. They've also unprecedentedly expanded their targets to include infrastructure and key buildings, such as the Central Bank. A key gang boss, Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer dubbed 'Barbecue,' who leads an alliance of nine factions, said these actions were "a direct challenge" to Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry.
The unpopular Ariel Henry
Besides the gangs, Haitians have grown weary of the prime minister's mismanagement and failure to hold elections that could give the nation a much-needed fresh start. Last year, the UN endorsed a plan to deploy an international force, funded by voluntary contributions from member states, to help Haitian police in restoring security. Yet, the deployment date and key details are unclear.