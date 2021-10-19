Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Republic of Haiti is a country located on the western half of the island of Hispaniola, in the Caribbean Sea. It borders the Dominican Republic to the East.
Haiti is a former Spanish and later French colony that declared independence in 1804. It was ruled by a series of authoritarian governments for much of the 20th century. Its capital and largest city is Port-au-Prince. With over 10 million inhabitants, it's the second-most-populous Caribbean country. This page collates all of DW's content on Haiti.
Humanitarian aid has been slow to reach those in need, with anger festering in local communities in Haiti. The Caribbean island has raised the official death toll to 2,189 after a massive earthquake hit last weekend.