The Republic of Haiti is a country located on the western half of the island of Hispaniola, in the Caribbean Sea. It borders the Dominican Republic to the East.

Haiti is a former Spanish and later French colony that declared independence in 1804. It was ruled by a series of authoritarian governments for much of the 20th century. Its capital and largest city is Port-au-Prince. With over 10 million inhabitants, it's the second-most-populous Caribbean country.