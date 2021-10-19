Visit the new DW website

Haiti

The Republic of Haiti is a country located on the western half of the island of Hispaniola, in the Caribbean Sea. It borders the Dominican Republic to the East.

Haiti is a former Spanish and later French colony that declared independence in 1804. It was ruled by a series of authoritarian governments for much of the 20th century. Its capital and largest city is Port-au-Prince. With over 10 million inhabitants, it's the second-most-populous Caribbean country. This page collates all of DW's content on Haiti.

Burning tires block a road, set by protesters in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Workers angry about the nation’s lack of security went on strike in protest two days after 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group were abducted by a violent gang. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

Haiti: General strike comes after mass kidnapping of 17 missionaries 19.10.2021

The streets of Port-au-Prince were eerily quiet Monday due to a general strike called over the security situation. The general strike comes days after 17 US and Canadian missionaries were abducted.
A bird's eye view of downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Haiti: 17 US, Canadian missionaries kidnapped 17.10.2021

The missionaries were visiting an orphanage when they were abducted by a gang. Haiti has already witnessed more than 300 kidnappings this year.
23.09.2021, Mexiko-Stadt - Eine Familie aus Haiti steht Schlange für einen Asylantrag in Mexiko. Zahlreiche Haitianer, die aus dem Süden in die mexikanische Hauptstadt angereist sind, hoffen auf Asyl in Mexiko, während sich die Lage an der Grenze zu USA zuspitzt. Aus Protest gegen die neuliche Abschiebung Tausender Migranten aus den USA nach Haiti hattte der US-Sondergesandte für das Land am 23.09. seinen Rücktritt eingereicht.

Guatemala: Police rescue 126 migrants trapped in a roadside container 09.10.2021

Most of the migrants were from Haiti and they had hoped to arrive in the US but instead would now be dropped off at the Honduras frontier. The US continues to deport thousands of migrants back to Haiti.
Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry remotely addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City on September 25, 2021. Pool photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

Haiti PM vows to seek justice for president's assassination 26.09.2021

Ariel Henry said he would bring president Jovenel Moise's assassins to justice. The interim PM has been accused of being involved in the killing.
Haitian migrants continue to cross across the US-Mexico border on the Rio Grande as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico on September 20, 2021. - Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. The deportation of Haitian migrants had been temporarily suspended by Washington after a devastating earthquake hit the Caribbean nation last month.But in recent days, more than 15,000 Haitians crossed into the country from Mexico and found themselves stranded for days in Texas under a bridge spanning the Rio Grande river, blocked from moving onwards. (Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

US envoy for Haiti resigns citing 'inhumane' deportations 23.09.2021

In his resignation letter, the US representative to Haiti offered his apologies to those affected by his country's recent round of deportations.
19.09.2021 Haitians who were deported from the United States arrive at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port au Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, to ask for asylum in the U.S., as authorities begin to deported them to back to Haiti. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

UN is 'concerned' by US expulsions of Haitian migrants 21.09.2021

The US appears to not be individually assessing asylum claims of people it is deporting to Haiti, the UN refugee agency warned. Over 6,000 migrants were recently expelled.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

US border officials under fire over treatment of Haitian migrants 21.09.2021

The Biden administration says it is investigating reports of border agents on horseback charging at migrants near a riverside camp in Texas.
The International bridge where thousands of Haitian migrants have created a makeshift camp remains closed, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration is nearing a final plan to expel many of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have suddenly crossed into a Texas border city from Mexico and to fly them back to their Caribbean homeland. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

US starts flying Haitian migrants home from Texas 19.09.2021

Three flights carrying Haitians have reportedly left Texas for Port-au-Prince after an influx of border crossings. Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry said they were welcome home.
September 16, 2021, Del Rio, Texas, USA: Migrants wait Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 under and around the international bridge between Del Rio and Ciudad Acuna, Merxico as they wait to be processed by immigration officials. The Del Rio mayor posted messages to social media Wednesday saying about 4,000 were waiting at the bridge to be processed and he said more migrants are coming to the city. (Credit Image: Â© William Luther/San Antonio Express-News via ZUMA Press Wire

US holds thousands of migrants under Texas bridge 18.09.2021

More than 10,000 migrants, mainly fleeing Haiti, are currently being held under a bridge at Del Rio near the US-Mexico border as immigration facilities in the area have reached capacity.

Ariel Henry speaks during his appointment as the new Prime Minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, weeks after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise at his home. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Haiti: Beleaguered PM Ariel Henry sacks justice minister 16.09.2021

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has sacked his justice minister, one day after sacking the chief prosecutor. Henry has been accused of having connections to the killing of President Jovenel Moise.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - JULY 20: Ariel Henry speaks during a conference as he takes office as Prime Minister of Haiti at the Prime Minister's Office on July 20, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Henry takes power from former interim PM Claude Joseph, who took control of Haiti's government right after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7. The new government is intended to keep stability as the country undergoes a social and political crisis. (Photo by Richard Pierrin/Getty Images)

Haiti: PM dismisses prosecutor tying him to president's murder 14.09.2021

Prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude has asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry over the murder of President Jovenel Moise. Henry has sacked Claude in response.
Ariel Henry speaks during his appointment as the new Prime Minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, weeks after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise at his home. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Haiti's PM Ariel Henry 'invited' to testify in president slaying case 11.09.2021

A prosecutors' invitation to interview Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he had been in contact with one of the key suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
(210819) -- PESTEL, Aug. 19, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A man stands in front of a damaged house in Pestel, Haiti, Aug. 18, 2021. The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday climbed to 1,941, authorities announced on Tuesday. (Photo by Tcharly Coutin/Xinhua)

Haiti grows desperate as aid fails to reach the needy 21.08.2021

Frustrated Haitians have attacked supply trucks from aid agencies as food and water dwindled after the Caribbean quake. More than 2,000 died and 12,000 were injured in the natural disaster.
(210819) -- PESTEL, Aug. 19, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A man stands in front of a damaged house in Pestel, Haiti, Aug. 18, 2021. The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday climbed to 1,941, authorities announced on Tuesday. (Photo by Tcharly Coutin/Xinhua)

Haiti earthquake: Frustration grows over lack of aid as death toll crosses 2,000 19.08.2021

Humanitarian aid has been slow to reach those in need, with anger festering in local communities in Haiti. The Caribbean island has raised the official death toll to 2,189 after a massive earthquake hit last weekend.
A collapsed home lays in ruins in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Haiti: Death toll from weekend earthquake nears 2,000 17.08.2021

At least 1,941 people died and 9,915 were injured in the disaster. The country is coming under even more pressure as a tropical storm batters its quake-hit region.
People affected by Saturday's earthquake stand under the rain of Tropical Depression Grace at a refugee camp in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

Tropical storm drenches quake-hit Haiti bringing fears of flooding 16.08.2021

Doctors and nurses are struggling against a range of logistical difficulties as a major storm lashes Haiti days after a large earthquake, and amid continued political turmoil following the president's assassination.

