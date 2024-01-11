  1. Skip to content
CrimeHaiti

Haiti gang violence survivor: 'I have lost hope'

Mariel Müller in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
November 1, 2024

Haitians have been enduring years of gruesome gang violence. DW's Mariel Mueller traveled to the Caribbean country's capital Port-au-Prince to speak with survivors. Warning: This report contains graphic descriptions of extreme violence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mSvp
People pass by a chain link fence during a demonstration in Haiti

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis in wake of political unrest

The United Nations has warned there could be problems getting aid supplies through to the Caribbean country.
ConflictsMarch 15, 202402:02 min
external

Mexico: The 'Los Ardillos' drug gang

A hostage situation in the state of Guerrero is fueling concerns about the ever-growing influence of organized crime.
CrimeJuly 12, 202301:48 min
The 77 Percent Magazine #242

What could stop Nigeria's abduction crisis?

Security expert talks of why kidnappings are happening in Nigeria and what could be done to stop them.
CrimeNovember 7, 202400:52 min
The 77 Percent Magazine #242

Street debate: Living in fear of abductions in Nigeria

In our Street Debate, we get to talk to survivors and other Nigerians who have faced abductions up close.
CrimeNovember 7, 202409:57 min
The 77 Percent Magazine #242

Explainer: Kidnapping in northern Nigeria

What has led to the rise of abductions in northern Nigeria by so-called ‘bandits?'
CrimeNovember 4, 202402:25 min
