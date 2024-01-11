Haiti gang violence survivor: 'I have lost hope'

CrimeHaitiHaiti gang violence survivor: 'I have lost hope'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeHaitiMariel Müller in Port-au-Prince, Haiti11/01/2024November 1, 2024Haitians have been enduring years of gruesome gang violence. DW's Mariel Mueller traveled to the Caribbean country's capital Port-au-Prince to speak with survivors. Warning: This report contains graphic descriptions of extreme violence.https://p.dw.com/p/4mSvpAdvertisement