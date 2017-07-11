 ICC hopes to open office in Kyiv to investigate war crimes in Ukraine | News | DW | 31.05.2022

News

ICC hopes to open office in Kyiv to investigate war crimes in Ukraine

Three more nations joined the team investigating alleged war crimes in Ukraine, as the International Criminal Court plans to open office in Kyiv.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan visit a site of mass grave in the town of Bucha near Kyiv in April 2022

In April, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan (right) together with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova visited the town of Bucha, where hundreds of civilians died during the Russian occupation

Prosecutors from Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania and the International Criminal Court (ICC) met in The Hague on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the status of investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The meeting was held at the European Union's judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, which coordinates the work of prosecutors.

Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia signed an agreement during a two-day coordination meeting to join Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine in the Joint Investigation Team that will help coordinate the sharing of evidence of atrocities committed in Ukraine through Eurojust.

Watch video 02:43

Investigating alleged war crimes in Ukraine

Respect for rule of law 'absolutely essential' for peace, security

After the meeting, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said that the International Criminal Court was "working toward opening an office in Kyiv" to support the investigations. The ICC has already deployed a team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support personnel to Ukraine, the largest in the organization's history.

He also said said the teamwork underscores the international community's commitment to the rule of law. "I think it shows that there is this common front of legality that is absolutely essential, not just for Ukraine but for the continuation of peace and security all over the world,'' Khan said.

Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, told DW that it was important that the investigative teams had already started their work.

"The Ukrainian prosecutor's office is busy with this issue. The International Criminal Court has sent experts to Ukraine as well. It's important that these teams are well coordinated, sharing resources, supporting the prosecutor's office in the work they're doing," Williamson said.

Watch video 03:17

War crimes investigations in Ukraine must "move forward as fast as possible": HRW

Ukraine identified 600 Russian war criminals

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, who also attended the meeting, said Ukraine had identified more than 600 Russian war criminals and started prosecuting about 80 of them. Three soldiers have already been convicted In Ukrainian courts, two of them on Wednesday, and the first on charges of murder last week. Both trials lasted just a few days.

The list of suspects includes "top military, politicians and propaganda agents of Russia," Venediktova told a news conference in The Hague.

According to Williamson, impartiality is a key issue in the war crime investigation in Ukraine.

"Therefore, the Ukrainian prosecutor's office needs to assess things through the judicial lens and make sure that trials are free and fair, which is a challenging task in a war situation," Williamson said. "But it's absolutely vital for that to happen if the the results and the verdicts are to be seen as credible in the longer term."

Theater in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol was destroyed after Russian bombing

Hundreds of civilians took refuge in the Mariupol theater when it was bombed by Russian troops in April

Multiple paths to accountability

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has been widely condemned as an illegal act of aggression. Russian forces have been accused of killing civilians in the Kyiv suburbs, as well as of repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure all over Ukraine.

The meeting in The Hague isn't the only place accountability is being sought. Prosecutors in Poland, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, France, Slovakia, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland have opened investigations of their own.

dh/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

  • Resident looks out the window of a damaged house after airstrikes in Kyiv

    Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair

    The longer the war the greater the poverty

    An old woman in her damaged home in Kyiv: The serious consequences of the war are already being felt by the people of Ukraine. According to UN estimates, around 90% of the country's population could be hit by poverty if the invasion lasts 12 months. This could set the country back economically by almost two decades.

  • People in a supermarket in Kharkiv

    Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair

    Anything but starving to death

    In Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, the starving population looted a shopping center in the Saltivka district. The situation in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and in Ochtyrka in the northeast and east of the country is precarious. Local populations there have been the victims of constant missile attacks and aerial bombardments.

  • Aid workers offer comfort after air strikes in Kyiv

    Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair

    Offering solace in the rubble

    In the capital Kyiv, a firefighter consoles a local resident whose apartment building was destroyed in a Russian bombing. She shares this sad fate with many other Ukrainians as Russia contends it is only hitting military targets. Civilian casualties are a daily occurrence, along wih the destruction of residential buildings.

  • Mother with her newborn baby in the basement of the maternity ward

    Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair

    Born in darkness

    A mother and her newborn baby in the basement of a maternity ward in Kharkiv. Anyone giving birth in Ukraine these days may be doing so in makeshift basements. Numerous hospitals were bombed by the Russian army, including a children's and maternity hospital a week ago in Mariupol, which sent shockwaves around the world.

  • Injured lie in the corridor of a hospital

    Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair

    Corridor of dispair

    People injured by shelling in Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine lie in the corridor of a hospital. The situation in the port city, which has been besieged for days, is catastrophic. The situation is similar in Izyum in the northeast, which is besieged by the Russian army. The Ukrainian government is looking for ways to deliver food and medicine to the captured cities.

  • Food delivery in Volnovakha in the Donetsk region

    Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair

    Finally something to eat

    Residents receive humanitarian aid in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region. The eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk remain areas of heavy fighting. Daily reports from both the separatists and the Russian Defense Ministry indicate that they have captured more territory.

  • Funeral of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv

    Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair

    Silent mourning

    Family members in mourning at the funeral of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in the western city of Lviv – where there have also been numerous civilian casualties. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the number of documented civilian deaths since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 stands at 726, including 42 children and young people.

  • Ukraine | Destroyed buildings in Kyiv

    Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair

    Everything destroyed. What now?

    It looks hopeless: An employee begins clearing the rubble from his damaged store aftea Russian shelling hit Kyiv. When will the store be able to reopen? When will everyday life return? This is anyone's guess.

    Author: Ines Eisele


