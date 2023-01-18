  1. Skip to content
President Joe Biden meets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
US President Joe Biden and Dutch PM Mark Rutte met at the White House, with Ukraine and China at the top of the agenda Image: Carolyn Kaster/AP/picture alliance
Conflicts

Dutch PM vows Patriots to Ukraine during Biden meeting

1 hour ago

During a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, Dutch PM Mark Rutte said the recent Russian attack in Dnipro strengthened his country's resolve even further to stand with Ukraine

https://p.dw.com/p/4MLY3

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has signaled his "intention" to follow the US and Germany's efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot missile defense systems.

Rutte discussed his plans during a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

"We have the intention to join what you are doing with Germany on the Patriot project," Rutte told Biden.

"I think that it's important we join that," the Netherlands PM said.

Rutte added that he had "discussed it also this morning" with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Biden thanked the Dutch PM for being "very very stalwart" in his support for Kyiv.

Rutte referred to the "terrible footage" of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile in Ukraine's Dnipro on Saturday, saying that "these are horrible pictures and I think it strengthens even more our resolve to stay with Ukraine."

Zelenskyy says Netherlands offered Patriot battery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address Tuesday said that the Netherlands had agreed to send Ukraine a Patriot battery.

"So, there are now three guaranteed batteries. But this is only the beginning. We are working on new solutions to strengthen our air defense,'' he said.

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster NOS, Rutte said that his government is in talks about what exactly it can contribute. The Dutch military has four Patriot systems, one of which is not in service, as per the defense ministry.

"The idea is not only training, but also equipment,'' Rutte told the broadcaster.

He said that the country's military is now reviewing "what exactly we have, how can we ensure that it works well with the American and German systems.''

Could Patriot air defense systems be a game-changer?

Biden, Rutte also talk China export controls

Biden and Rutte also had a discussion on Dutch concerns over new US restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China.

"It did come up in their conversation," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the media following the talks on Tuesday.

The Biden administration has been making efforts to get the Netherlands on the same page since the US Commerce Department declared the new export controls aimed at Beijing in October last year.

The Netherlands-based tech giant ASML Holding is a major supplier to the semiconductor industry. China is among ASML's biggest clients.

dvv/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW Sendung To The Point | Totale E

Tanks for Ukraine: Is the West joining the war?

Tanks for Ukraine: Is the West joining the war?

The West is changing its strategy and now wants to supply tanks to Ukraine. A dangerous escalation? Our guests: Christoph von Marschall (Tagesspiegel), Jessica Berlin (German Marshall Fund), Roman Goncharenko (DW).
PoliticsJanuary 12, 202326:06 min
A US Patriot missile defence system is pictured.

US Patriot decision sends signal to allies: Analyst

US Patriot decision sends signal to allies: Analyst

The US decision to deliver a Patriot missile system to Ukraine will not only be of military significance, but also sends a political signal to other allies, Michal Baranowski, a security analyst at the German Marshall Fund, has told DW.
ConflictsDecember 22, 202203:34 min
Philippine Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa arrives to attend the promulgation of tax evasion cases against her at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Metro Manila on January 18, 2023.

Philippines court acquits Maria Ressa of tax evasion

Press Freedom4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
