Ukraine updates: Germans see arming Ukraine as involvement
1 hour ago
A poll conducted by Germany's DPA news agency suggests many Germans disapprove of arming Ukraine in its war against Russia. Meanwhile, Russia's Medvedev denied the country was running out of missiles. DW has the latest.
The majority of German people see their country's arms deliveries to Ukraine as participation in the war against Russia, a recent poll suggests.
The poll was conducted on behalf of Germany's DPA news agency by the opinion research institute YouGov. It surveyed 2,072 Germans nationwide from February 21 until February 23, ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Fifty-one percent of the respondents thought arming Ukraine meant being part of the war, an argument which Russia has been pushing. Meanwhile, 37% disagreed with the statement.
Germany has approved some €2.6 billion ($2.75 billion) worth of weapons and armaments since the start of the war.
Forty percent of those polled considered the amount of weapons support from Germany to be too much, 22% thought it was too little, and 23% thought it was just the right amount.
The German government approved the decision to send 18 modern tanks last month after a lot of hesitation over fears of provoking Russia and prolonging the conflict.
Those polled were nearly equally torn, with 44% being against and 41% being in favor.
Asked about the possibility of Germany sending fighter jets to the conflict, 56% of those polled disapproved, whereas 27% were in favor.
Germany is considered the fourth biggest arms supplier to Ukraine since the full invasion one year ago, after the US, Britain and Poland.
Germany marks Ukraine anniversary with rallies and protests
Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Saturday, February 25:
Germany ready to fulfill armed forces investments, defense industry association says
Germany was "optimistic" about getting orders to fulfill armed forces investments, after lull over a special €100 billion ($106 billion) defense fund announced on the heels of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year under the auspices of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "Zeitenwende," or "turniing point" policies.
Hans-Christoph Atzpodien, the chief executive of the German Security and Defence Industry Association (BDSV), told told Germany's DPA news agency on Saturday that the industry was ready to partner up with the German Bundeswehr and the Defense Ministry.
"We are confident that we will now get orders across the board," he said. "The companies are highly motivated, especially since some of them have already taken entrepreneurial risks."
Atzpodien added that it was important to increase the defense budget, in parallel to the special fund. He stressed investing in the Bundeswehr was an urgent matter to "protect German democracy and Europe as a whole."
No tanks or artillery orders were made by the beginning of the year, partly due to the provisional budget only initially coming into force last year, making it difficult to grant new contracts.
Belarus's Lukashenko speaks to Putin on war anniversary
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a long conversation with his Russian ally Vladimir Putin on Friday, as the world marked the first anniversary of the war that resulted from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A channel close to Lukashenko on the Telegram messaging app told reporters about the talk. However, no details regarding the topics discussed were given.
The Belarusian president is known to be a staunch supporter of Putin.
Hosting rights went instead to the country of the runner-ups; the UK.
"Today's announcement means that thousands of tickets will be offered to those displaced by war, so that they can take part in a show honoring their homeland, their culture and their music," Britain's Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said.
"As always, we stand together with the Ukrainian people and their fight for freedom."
The British government added that it would provide 10 million pounds ($12 million) worth of funding to help host the competition.
