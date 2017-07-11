Germany commits €100 billion to defense spending

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a plan to beef up the German military on Sunday, pledging €100 billion ($112.7 billion) of the 2022 budget for the armed forces, and repeating his promise to reach the 2% of GDP spending on defense in line with NATO demands.

He said the spending would be as part of a package in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that includes investments and armaments projects.

"It's clear we need to invest significantly more in the security of our country, in order to protect our freedom and our democracy,'' Scholz told a special session of the Bundestag in Berlin.

"In attacking Ukraine, Putin doesn't just want to eradicate a country from the world map, he is destroying the European security structure we have had in place since Helsinki," Scholz said in his speech to German lawmakers.

Why is the defense boost important?

The move is a significant, as Germany has often been criticized by the US and other NATO allies for not investing enough in defense.

"We are not alone in defending peace," Scholz said, adding Germany would be deploying more forces to NATO's eastern flank.

Aftter the speech he tweeted, "We will never accept violence as a political tool. We will not rest until peace is secured in Europe!"

Former German defense leaders have been publicly circumspect about the country's lack of military readiness since Putin gave a speech last Monday announcing his intentions and motivations for invading Ukraine.

The decision to step up and meet NATO's minimal requirement for defense spending of 2% of GDP came as a bitter medicine to some lawmakers who reacted negatively to the Chancellor's announcement during his Bundestag address.

ar/wmr (dpa,AP)