 Germany commits €100 billion to defense spending | News | DW | 27.02.2022

News

Germany commits €100 billion to defense spending

Germany has announced a plan to prioritize military spending in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A "special fund" will be set up to better equip the Bundeswehr.

A solider holds a Panzerfaust 3 by Dynamit Nobel Defence in his hands in the context of the informative educational practice 'Land operations 2016' in the military training area near Munster, Germany

The boost in defense spending comes after the public circumspection of former German defense leaders who have said the military is unprepared for the challenges confronting European security after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a plan to beef up the German military on Sunday, pledging €100 billion ($112.7 billion) of the 2022 budget for the armed forces, and repeating his promise to reach the 2% of GDP spending on defense in line with NATO demands.

He said the spending would be as part of a package in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that includes investments and armaments projects.

"It's clear we need to invest significantly more in the security of our country, in order to protect our freedom and our democracy,'' Scholz told a special session of the Bundestag in Berlin. 

"In attacking Ukraine, Putin doesn't just want to eradicate a country from the world map, he is destroying the European security structure we have had in place since Helsinki," Scholz said in his speech to German lawmakers.

Why is the defense boost important?

The move is a significant, as Germany has often been criticized by the US and other NATO allies for not investing enough in defense. 

"We are not alone in defending peace," Scholz said, adding Germany would be deploying more forces to NATO's eastern flank.

Aftter the speech he tweeted, "We will never accept violence as a political tool. We will not rest until peace is secured in Europe!" 

Former German defense leaders have been publicly circumspect about the country's lack of military readiness since Putin gave a speech last Monday announcing his intentions and motivations for invading Ukraine.

The decision to step up and meet NATO's minimal requirement for defense spending of 2% of GDP came as a bitter medicine to some lawmakers who reacted negatively to the Chancellor's announcement during his Bundestag address.

ar/wmr (dpa,AP)

Watch video 00:42

German MP on Germany sending weapons to Ukraine

