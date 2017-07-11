Liverpool to host Eurovision 2023

The city in northwest England will stage next year's competition instead of Ukraine, home to 2022 Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra, due to security concerns.

Liverpool's winning bid was announced on Friday by Graham Norton, the television presenter and comedian who does the Eurovision commentary for the BBC. After several cities signaled their desire to host the event, it had been down to Liverpool and Glasgow in Scotland as the final two candidates.

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on May 13, 2023, organizers confirmed.

Full of camp, uptempo pop songs, and ballads, the contest has become a beloved tradition not only for European countries but also countries as far away as Australia, which are sometimes invited to take part.

Famous past winners include Celine Dion, who sang for Switzerland, and Swedish pop group ABBA.

