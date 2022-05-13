Eurovision favorite: Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra's story

Just days before the Eurovision Song Contest final, bookmakers see Kalush Orchestra ahead by a wide margin. The odds often change during the final week of the competition, but the Ukrainians have been the undisputed number one in the betting shops since March.

That was not the case before the start of the Ukraine war, when the Ukrainian band was just one of 40 participants in this year's song contest, ranking in the upper midfield in the public's favor.

Should they win the competition, would it mainly be as a show of solidarity with a people subjected to a cruel war, or is the band, its charismatic frontman Oleh Psiuk and the song "Stefania" so good that they deserve the title?

"People are trying to destroy our culture right now, and we're here now to show everyone that our culture is alive. Our music is lively and very interesting, it has something unique, it has its own identity and it has a very beautiful style," singer Oleh Psiuk told DW.

Rap like Eminem

Psiuk, 27, hails from the town of Kalush in western Ukraine. His role model was Eminem; all he ever wanted to do was rap like the American.

After studying forestry in Kyiv, he in 2019 founded his band Kalush with multi-instrumentalist Ihor Didenchuk, MC KilimMen and dancer and DJ Danyil Chernov.

The band worked with other artists from Ukraine, and its popularity in the country quickly grew.

The song "Going Home" with the musician Skofka was clicked almost 23 million times on YouTube. Def Jam, Universal's rap label, signed the band.

Oleh Psiuk of the Kalush Orchestra

Psiuk, whose pink hat and ethnic outfits make up his trademark style, is one of the most famous young musicians in Ukraine.

In 2021, Psiuk came up with a new project, Kalush Orchestra, adding multi-instrumentalists Tymofii Muzychuk and Vitalii Duzhyk to the mix, which meant even more touches of folk.

They came in second in this year's Ukrainian preliminary contest for the Eurovision Song Contest. When first pick Alina Pash withdrew from the competition, they were next in line.

Practice in times of war

War broke out in their country on February 24, and they hardly had a chance to rehearse, Psiuk told Germany's Der Spiegel news magazine, adding they would meet for online practice whenever they could.

They were also busy elsewhere, he said. "KilimMen took part in the territorial defense of Kyiv, and I started a volunteer organization to help out, among many other things, with the housing and transport of refugees and organizing medicine."

Now they represent their country, and are ambassadors of sorts for Ukraine, too.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy granted them a special permit allowing travel to the contest. Before landing in Turin, they performed in several European countries. Everywhere they went, they were met with a wave of sympathy.

Song for mothers

Psiuk wrote "Stefania" before the war, and dedicated it to his mother. With the war in mind, however, the odd line takes on a completely new meaning: "I will always find the way home, even if all the roads are destroyed." Incidentally, many Ukrainians feel their country is their mother.

The band celebrated its qualification for the ESC finals

The song begins in a traditional folk style before the singing turns into a pulsating rap in Ukrainian accompanied by traditional instruments.

Such songs often go down well at the Eurovision Song Contest and stand out from the pop-dance numbers that are increasingly made especially for the show. That gives Kalush Orchestra a chance for a solid placement, even without the tragic background.

In addition to the audience, a jury decides on how many points are awarded. They take a close look at the musical quality — and there are other polished acts likely to score 12 points in the final on Saturday. That includes Italy's Mahmood & Blanco, two gifted singers and their ballad "Brividi," Sam Ryder from Britain, S10 from the Netherlands and Cornelia Jakobs from Sweden.

10 times Eurovision turned political Russia and Crimea supporters excluded Russia's ban from the 2022 Eurovision was a consequence of its invasion of Ukraine. But even before that, politics also marred Ukraine's national selection this year. Alina Pash, who had first won the selection contest, was found to have traveled to Crimea from Russia in 2015 — breaking Ukraine's rules set in 2019. She pulled out, allowing runner-up Kalush Orchestra to represent the country.

10 times Eurovision turned political Don't upset the neighbors This 2017 contest, held in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, marked the first time that a host state banned another country's entrant. Ukrainian security services denied entry to 27-year-old, wheelchair-bound Yulia Samoylova of Russia after reports surfaced that she had toured Crimea after Russia annexed it in 2014. In response, Russia's state-owned broadcaster Channel One will not air the contest.

10 times Eurovision turned political Lyrically political Russia and Ukraine had their share of Eurovision drama in 2016 when Ukrainian entrant Jamala beat Russia's Sergey Lazarev. The song "1944" about Stalin’s deportation of Crimean Tatars during the World War Two was initially deemed controversial due to the contest's ban on explicit political messages. Jamala was victorious, however, with 534 points. Russia finished third, with Australia second.

10 times Eurovision turned political Rising against the radicals Even though the song contest is known as a celebration of diversity, at the 2014 event in Copenhagen, the victory of Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst (the stage persona of Tom Neuwirth) saw a backlash from numerous countries. Radical groups in Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus all campaigned — without success — to keep the then 25-year-old from entering.

10 times Eurovision turned political Erdogan-vision Citing "dissatisfaction with the rules," Turkey refused to participate in the 2013 contest. Following Conchita Wurst's victory, a Turkish MP from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP reported the country would no longer take part in the Eurovision Song Contest. Turkey had participated in the contest 34 times since its first appearance in 1975 and even won in 2004.

10 times Eurovision turned political Russian disco Georgia was disqualified from the Moscow 2009 contest over their disco-funk entry, "We Don't Wanna Put In" after the Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union (EBU) deemed the lyrics too political. As well as an apparent play on Russian President Vladimir Putin's name, Georgian female trio 3G, along with male vocalist Stephane sang of a "negative move" that was "killing the groove."

10 times Eurovision turned political Singing for freedom In 2001, Estonia became the first former-Soviet republic to win Eurovision. "We freed ourselves from the Soviet empire through song," Estonian Prime Minister Mart Laar said, following the victory in Copenhagen. "Now we will sing our way into Europe," he added, referring to the talks that led the country to join the European Union in 2004. Estonia's independence was restored in 1991.

10 times Eurovision turned political Geographical bias A long-running debate in Eurovision is the apparent bloc voting by neighboring countries. Late UK presenter Terry Wogan famously stepped down from commentating Eurovision in 2008, saying it was "no longer a music contest." Some of the main perpetrators are Cyprus and Greece, Scandinavia, the Balkan states and the former Soviet bloc. The change in voting in 2016 aimed to minimize geographical bias.

10 times Eurovision turned political Tongue-tied Belgians Language has long been a fundamental flaw at the heart of Belgium's ongoing existential Eurovision crisis. For years, in a bid to keep the peace at home, Belgium has alternated between sending an entry to sing either in Flemish or French. Back in 2003, however, the Belgians avoided any linguistic woes with their entry "Sanomi," which was sung by the band Urban Trad in a fictional language.

10 times Eurovision turned political Austria takes a stand In 1969, Austria took a political stance against Spain and withdrew from Eurovision. The country refused to take part in Madrid to show its opposition to the Franco regime. Spanish General Francisco Franco ruled over Spain as a military dictator for 39 years from 1936 until his death in 1975. An estimated 200,000 to 400,000 people died as a result of his human rights abuses. Author: Kate Brady, Elizabeth Grenier



This article was originally written in German.