Ukraine updates: Deadly daytime strike hits Kharkiv

Ukraine's governor of the Kharkiv region said on Thursday that at least four people had died in an attack during daylight hours.

He earlier said that 10,980 people in total had fled their homes in the roughly two weeks since Russia launched an attack on a line that had long been static at ground level.

Across the border in Belgorod, a missile alert warning sounded overnight and Russia's Defense Ministry reported several intercepted projectiles and drones. The local governor however said no casualties had been reported.

And Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is in Lithuania for a meeting of northern European defense ministers. This comes amid the latest domestic dispute over spending in Berlin, this time pertaining to a new permanent force of Bundeswehr soldiers stationed in Lithuania.

