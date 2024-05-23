Russia arrests top military official on bribery charges

Vadim Shamarin has been charged with accepting bribes on a large scale, Russian media reported. It follows the arrests of other members of the military's top brass as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Russia has detained the deputy head of the army's general staff for allegedly accepting bribes, local media reported on Thursday.

The Interfax news agency said that Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin was being held in pretrial detention on charges of large-scale bribe taking, amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The charge carries up to 15 years in prison.

Newspaper Kommersant reported that authorities searched Shamarin's home.

Russia's military shake-up

Shamarin is the latest high-ranking military official to be detained in Russia in recent months.

Among those who were arrested include Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, the Defense Ministry's deputy head of personnel Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, and Major General Ivan Popov, former commander of Russia's 58th army.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin also dismissed long-standing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and replaced him with Andrei Belousov, an economist with limited military experience.

Opposition figures have long accused Russia's military of corruption, however its leaders have rarely faced any kind of serious investigation.

