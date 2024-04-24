Russia: Top military official arrested for bribery

Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, who was once accused by the team of the late Alexei Navalny of living a lavish lifestyle, is suspected to have taken bribes.

A Russian deputy defense minister has been arrested under the suspicion of taking bribes, investigative officials said. The high-profile detention came as Moscow's war in Ukraine continues in its third year.

The Investigative Committee took to Telegram to say that Timur Ivanov, who has been in his job for eight years, had been taken into custody and his conduct was under investigation.

Local media quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that a report on Ivanov's arrest had been presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also said Ivanov had been informed of his arrest in advance.

Russian news agency TASS said he is suspected of taking a bribe worth at least 1 million roubles ($10,730, €10,025) and could face 15 years behind bars if found guilty.

Who is Timur Ivanov?

The 48-year-old Ivanov is one of Russia's 12 deputy defense ministers. He assumed the post in 2016.

He oversaw property management, housing and medical support for the military as well as the construction and reconstruction of facilities, according to the Russian Defense Ministry website.

He is said to have been in charge of some construction projects in Mariupol — a port city in Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region, which was heavily bombarded and occupied by Russian forces early on following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In the same year, the team of the late Alexei Navalny — Russia's most prominent opposition leaderand anti-corruption campaigner — alleged that Ivanov and his family had been living an extravagant life full of luxurious trips abroad, lavish parties and elite real estate.

Ivanov was sanctioned by both the US and the EU in 2022.

Russian media reports said Ivanov is likely the highest-ranking official to face such charges since the war began.

Putin's nemesis: Who was Alexei Navalny? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mk/sms (AFP, Reuters, DPA)