Oscar Pistorius

South African Paralympian and double amputee Oscar Pistorius has been banned from competition since 2013 while a court investigated his role in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius started his track and field career at the age of 17, and became the first double amputee to take part in the regular Olympic Games, when he competed in London in 2012. There had been a discussion whether his prosthetic limbs gave him a special advantage.

FILE - In this July 6, 2016, file photo, Oscar Pistorius, center, arrives at the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, for a sentencing hearing for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in his home on Valentine's Day 2013. The State is again challenging a ruling by Judge Thokozile Masipa against Pistorius in the High Court in Johannesburg, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File)

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius up for parole 09.11.2021

Olympic champion Oscar Pistorius is being considered for parole six years after he was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Symbolbild Abschiebung Im Bild: Landende Maschinen am Frankfurter Flughafen Fraport. | Verwendung weltweit

German minister wants 'criminals' expelled to Syria, despite asylum safeguards 27.11.2020

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wants Germany's general ban on deportations to war-torn Syria weakened to return persons deemed criminal or dangerous. Rights groups accuse him of pandering to the far-right.
03.06.2019****FILE PHOTO: View of the house of District President of Kassel Walter Luebcke, who was found dead, is pictured in Wolfhagen-Istha near Kassel, Germany, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

Lübcke: German politician's killing prompts call for tracking neo-Nazis 08.07.2019

Following the death of a regional politician, Lower Saxony's interior minister wants the government to track neo-Nazis. Boris Pistorius says agents could adapt methods that monitor people suspected of religious violence.
03.10.1995 FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995, file photo, O.J. Simpson, center, clenches his fists in victory after the jury said he was not guilty in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in a Los Angeles courtroom as attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Robert Shapiro, right, look on. During an appearance on Fox's Megyn Kelly Presents on May 17, 2016, Shapiro said there's a “strong possibility” that the person who killed Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson, and Ronald Goldman has never faced trial. (AP Photo/Los Angeles Daily News, Myung Chun, Pool, File) |

Sports stars who've fallen from grace 08.08.2018

Fame, fortune and success usually follow high athletic achievement, but even the most talented are not immune to scandal and crime. DW looks at notable sports stars who have shattered their own reputation.
06.07.2016 *** FILE - In this July 6, 2016, file photo, Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, after a judge passed a new sentence of six years imprisonment after his conviction was changed to murder for shooting girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013. South African prison officials said Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, Pistorius was treated for injuries at a private hospital and has returned to a jail where he is serving a six-year sentence. (AP Photo/Marco Longari, Pool Photo via AP, File) | © picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Longari

Oscar Pistorius' prison sentence more than doubled 24.11.2017

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal has increased the Paralympian's jail term for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp to more than 13 years. Prosecutors had argued that the original sentence was "far too lenient."
ARCHIV Januar 2016 *** FILE- In this Friday Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, center right, speaks to his lawyers at the Federal High court in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigerian separatists have hijacked a merchant ship and threatened to blow it up with its foreign crew if authorities do not release detained leader Nnamdi Kanu agitating for a breakaway state of Biafra, military officers said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.(AP Photo/ File) |

AfricaLink on Air - 03 November 2017 03.11.2017

Liberia's elections commission testifies in Supreme Court on fraud complaints, South Africa's prosecutor pushes for more jail time for convicted Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, and where is Biafra separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu?
08.12.2015+++ Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa for a bail hearing, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko +++ (C) Reuters/S. Sibeko

Oscar Pistorius: Prosecutors want longer sentence 03.11.2017

South African prosecutors want a harsher prison sentence for Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, in jail for murdering his girlfriend in 2013. They have called his current six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.
08.12.2015+++ Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa for a bail hearing, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko +++ (C) Reuters/S. Sibeko

Oscar Pistorius taken to hospital with chest pains, reports say 03.08.2017

Oscar Pistorius has been taken to hospital for overnight observation. The South African athlete, who is serving a six-year jail term for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, was reportedly suffering chest pains.
Gepäckstücke der Bundespolizei stehen am 05.04.2017 während eines Einsatzes zur Rückführung abgelehnter Asylbewerber am Flughafen Leipzig/Halle (Sachsen). Die Beamten bereiten in dem nicht öffentlichen Terminal des Flughafens die Rückführung nach Tunesien vor. Foto: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

Hamburg attack provokes rift over deportation policy 01.08.2017

The debate on deporting criminal foreigners from Germany has intensified after a deadly knife attack in Hamburg. The 26-year-old Palestinian assailant had been pegged for deportation, and was a known Islamist.
Paralympian Jonathan Ntutu Julia Jaki

South African Paralympians hope for gold without Pistorius 06.09.2016

The games are about to take off in Brazil and South Africa has sent a team of 44 athletes to Rio. So are there any shooting stars among the athletes?
13.06.2016+++++++Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius attends sentencing for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp at the Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 13, 2016. Depressionen Der Südafrikaner sieht sich nicht in der Lage, auszusagen. (c) Reuters/P. Magakoe

Court denies appeal for harsher Pistorius sentence 26.08.2016

A South African judge has dismissed a prosecution appeal to lengthen Oscar Pistorius' six-year murder sentence. The Olympic sprinter shot his girlfriend dead in 2013.
08.12.2015+++ Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa for a bail hearing, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko +++ (C) Reuters/S. Sibeko

Pistorius suffers wrist injuries in jail, denies suicide attempt 07.08.2016

Jailed South African Oscar Pistorius has been treated in hospital for minor wrist injuries. The athlete, who is serving a six-year sentence for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, denies he had tried to kill himself.
23.06.2016 *** Polizeibeamte stehen am 23.06.2016 in Viernheim (Hessen) vor dem Kino, in dem sich ein bewaffneter Mann verschanzt hatte. Nach einer mutmaßlichen Geiselnahme ist der Verdächtige tot. Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa (zu dpa «Mutmaßlicher Geiselnehmer in Viernheimer Kino tot») | © picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler

Violent attacks cause serious political fallout in Berlin 27.07.2016

The spate of highly publicized violent incidents in Germany have drawn new security demands from Bavarian politicians - many of which may be unconstitutional. Other politicians have warned against overreaction.
08.12.2015+++ FILE - Convicted murderer, South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius reacts in the dock during his bail hearing proceedings at the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Pretoria, South Africa, 08 December 2015. EPA/SIPHIWE SIBEKO /POOL (zu dpa «Schüsse am Valentinstag: Wie steht es um den Fall Oscar Pistorius?» vom 12.02.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Prosecutors seek longer prison sentence for Pistorius 21.07.2016

South African prosecutors plan to push for a longer sentence for Oscar Pistorius, saying his six-year prison term was "shockingly too lenient." Many demand the standard 15-year sentence in the high-profile case.

Pistorius: from the Olympics to prison 06.07.2016

A South African judge sentenced former sprinter Oscar Pistorius to six years in prison for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in their home on Valentine's Day 2013.
06.07.2016+++++++ Oscar Pistorius, right, arrives inside the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, July 6, 2016. A South African judge is expected to announce Pistorius' new sentence after his conviction was changed to murder for shooting girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013. | (c) picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Langori

Pistorius sentenced to six years for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp 06.07.2016

A Pretoria court has sentenced South African athlete Oscar Pistorius to six years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend in 2013. This verdict comes after an earlier sentence of manslaughter was overturned.
