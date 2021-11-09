South African Paralympian and double amputee Oscar Pistorius has been banned from competition since 2013 while a court investigated his role in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius started his track and field career at the age of 17, and became the first double amputee to take part in the regular Olympic Games, when he competed in London in 2012. There had been a discussion whether his prosthetic limbs gave him a special advantage.