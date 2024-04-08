  1. Skip to content
Germany sends first soldiers for permanent Lithuania force

April 8, 2024

Germany is setting up a military base in Lithuania intended to deter Russia from further attacking its neighbors. The base is set to be fully operational with 5,000 troops by 2027.

German soldiers landing in Lithuania
The advance team of German troops arrived in Lithuania on MondayImage: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo/picture alliance

The first group of German soldiers arrived in Lithuania on Monday as part of a new brigade that will be permanently stationed on NATO's eastern flank.

The advance team will begin setting up the base. They will eventually be joined by around 4,800 German soldiers.

The brigade, to be named Panzerbrigade 45, will be fully operational by 2027.

"This is the first time that we have permanently stationed such a unit outside Germany," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a farewell ceremony in Berlin on Monday.

Why is Germany stationing a brigade in Lithuania?

Lithuania is wedged between the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Russia's ally Belarus.

The German army, or Bundeswehr, said this makes Lithuania the most exposed state on NATO's eastern flank.

Germany's Defense Ministry said the new military base is intended to deter Russia from further attacking its neighbors after the invasion of Ukraine.

Pistorius said Monday's first deployment was "an important day for the Bundeswehr."

German soldiers deploy to Lithuania, prompt Russia warning

zc/ab (dpa, AFP)

