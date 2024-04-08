Germany sends first soldiers for permanent Lithuania force

Germany sends first soldiers for permanent Lithuania forceApril 8, 2024
The first group of German soldiers arrived in Lithuania on Monday as part of a new brigade that will be permanently stationed on NATO's eastern flank.
The advance team will begin setting up the base. They will eventually be joined by around 4,800 German soldiers.
The brigade, to be named Panzerbrigade 45, will be fully operational by 2027.
"This is the first time that we have permanently stationed such a unit outside Germany," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a farewell ceremony in Berlin on Monday.
Why is Germany stationing a brigade in Lithuania?
Lithuania is wedged between the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Russia's ally Belarus.
The German army, or Bundeswehr, said this makes Lithuania the most exposed state on NATO's eastern flank.
Germany's Defense Ministry said the new military base is intended to deter Russia from further attacking its neighbors after the invasion of Ukraine.
Pistorius said Monday's first deployment was "an important day for the Bundeswehr."
zc/ab (dpa, AFP)