Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan: Putin's backyard?

Rachel Tausendfreund. She’s Editorial Director at the “German Marshall Fund“ and she thinks: "Russia may be willing to pay a high price to shape the future of its neighbors. But the US cannot back down."



Markus Kaim from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, who argues that: “In Geneva, it was all about the US and Russia. If Europe doesn’t get a more active role, it will simply be sidelined by the big powers.“



Mikhail Bushuev from DW’s Russian Department. He believes: “The Russian wolf is at the door. So, are the Western ducks going to try and sit this one out, too? If so: good luck.”

