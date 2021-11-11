 Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan: Putin′s backyard? | To the Point | DW | 13.01.2022

To the Point

Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan: Putin's backyard?

Sabre-rattling, killings and conflict in former Soviet republics Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan. Does Vladimir Putin want to create a New Soviet Union? Guests: Mikhail Bushuev (DW), Markus Kaim (SWP), Rachel Tausendfreund (German Marshall Fund)

Watch video 26:01
DW To the Point Rachel Tausendfreund

 

Rachel Tausendfreund. She’s Editorial Director at the “German Marshall Fund“ and she thinks: "Russia may be willing to pay a high price to shape the future of its neighbors. But the US cannot back down."
 

DW To the Point Markus Kaim

 

Markus Kaim from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, who argues that: “In Geneva, it was all about the US and Russia. If Europe doesn’t get a more active role, it will simply be sidelined by the big powers.“
 

DW To the Point Mikhail Bushuev

 

Mikhail Bushuev from DW’s Russian Department. He believes: “The Russian wolf is at the door. So, are the Western ducks going to try and sit this one out, too? If so: good luck.”
 

