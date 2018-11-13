Russia's house arrest violated Navalny's rights: European court

Russia violated the rights of Alexei Navalny by holding him under house arrest for most of 2014, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled Tuesday.

Navalny was put under house arrest for months while he and his brother Oleg were investigated for embezzlement. They were convicted in December 2014 — Navalny got a suspended sentence and his brother went to prison — but both claimed the charges were politically driven.

The Strasbourg-based ECHR said the restrictions placed on the dissident were disproportionate to the criminal charges he faced, adding that it was "apparent he had been treated in that way in order to curtail his public activities."

Who is Alexei Navalny? The face of Russia's opposition The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to the public's attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Disputed parliamentary elections In 2011, Navalny was arrested for the first time, spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. The parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia was marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to make "extraordinary efforts" to continue the protest movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Second jail term After being re-elected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal enquiry into Nivalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Anti-Kremlin platform grows Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin-ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Navalny takes to social media His anti-Kremlin rhetoric has led to Navalny being banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That has forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists has mobilized a legion of young followers.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Presidential ambitions In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, could ultimately bar him from running for public office.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Convicted of corruption In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court, which in 2017 again charged Navalny with a suspended five-year sentence. Navalny's challenge against the ruling remains ongoing.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Moscow's biggest protests in six years In February 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a billion-euro property empire. The presidential candidate was released 15 days later.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Physically assaulted Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye, permanently damaging his right cornea. Navalny accused the Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. However, he was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery. Author: David Martin



Kremlin 'cannot agree'

Forty-two-year-old Navalny, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, celebrated the ruling on social media, saying it would "have important consequences for all those in Russia who are constantly subjected to this kind of lawlessness."

The court ordered Russia to pay Navalny €20,000 ($22,550) in damages and €2,665 in legal costs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the ruling was "quite unexpected."

"We cannot really agree with it. But we have a justice ministry, it is their prerogative to deal with these issues," he said.

Russia can appeal the verdict.

It's not the first time the court has ruled on Russia's treatment of Navalny. In November, it found that seven arrests between 2012 and 2014 had violated Navalny's rights to security, a fair trial and the freedom of assembly. In that case it ordered Russia to pay Navalny €63,000 in damages.

In 2016, the ECHR ruled that a 2013 trial in which Navalny received a five-year jail sentence on corruption charges was unfair.

The convictions against Navalny have prevented him from running in elections, which the campaigner's supporters say is a clear attempt by Putin to eliminate political opposition.

