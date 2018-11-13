 Russia′s house arrest violated Navalny′s rights: European court | News | DW | 09.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Russia's house arrest violated Navalny's rights: European court

Europe's top rights court has condemned a 2014 Russian order to keep opposition figure Alexei Navalny under house arrest, saying it was unlawful and politically motivated. The court says Moscow must now pay him €20,000.

Alexei Navalny

Russia violated the rights of Alexei Navalny by holding him under house arrest for most of 2014, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled Tuesday.

Navalny was put under house arrest for months while he and his brother Oleg were investigated for embezzlement. They were convicted in December 2014 — Navalny got a suspended sentence and his brother went to prison — but both claimed the charges were politically driven. 

The Strasbourg-based ECHR said the restrictions placed on the dissident were disproportionate to the criminal charges he faced, adding that it was "apparent he had been treated in that way in order to curtail his public activities."

Read moreSex, power, politics, and the Kremlin: Nastya Rybka case

  • Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/V. Sharifulin)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    The face of Russia's opposition

    The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to the public's attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

  • Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Stenin)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Disputed parliamentary elections

    In 2011, Navalny was arrested for the first time, spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. The parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia was marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to make "extraordinary efforts" to continue the protest movement.

  • Alexei Navalny (Reuters)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Second jail term

    After being re-elected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal enquiry into Nivalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

  • Bürgermeisterwahl Moskau Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Anti-Kremlin platform grows

    Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin-ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

  • Alexei Navalny (Alexei Navalny/Youtube)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Navalny takes to social media

    His anti-Kremlin rhetoric has led to Navalny being banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That has forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists has mobilized a legion of young followers.

  • Alexei Navalny (Getty Images/AFP/K. Kudryavtsev)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Presidential ambitions

    In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, could ultimately bar him from running for public office.

  • Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/Sputnik/A. Kudenko)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Convicted of corruption

    In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court, which in 2017 again charged Navalny with a suspended five-year sentence. Navalny's challenge against the ruling remains ongoing.

  • Russland Nawalny Festnahme bei den Protesten in Moskau (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Evgeny Feldman for Alexey Navalny's campaign)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Moscow's biggest protests in six years

    In February 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a billion-euro property empire. The presidential candidate was released 15 days later.

  • Russland | Oppositionsführer Alexei Navalny nach Attacke mit Zelyonka (brilliant green antiseptic) (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Feldman)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Physically assaulted

    Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye, permanently damaging his right cornea. Navalny accused the Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. However, he was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery.

    Author: David Martin


Kremlin 'cannot agree'

Forty-two-year-old Navalny, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, celebrated the ruling on social media, saying it would "have important consequences for all those in Russia who are constantly subjected to this kind of lawlessness."

The court ordered Russia to pay Navalny €20,000 ($22,550) in damages and €2,665 in legal costs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the ruling was "quite unexpected."

"We cannot really agree with it. But we have a justice ministry, it is their prerogative to deal with these issues," he said.

Russia can appeal the verdict.

Read more: Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader captivating Russia's youth

Watch video 01:37

European court rules against Russia in Navalny case

It's not the first time the court has ruled on Russia's treatment of Navalny. In November, it found that seven arrests between 2012 and 2014 had violated Navalny's rights to security, a fair trial and the freedom of assembly. In that case it ordered Russia to pay Navalny €63,000 in damages.

In 2016, the ECHR ruled that a 2013 trial in which Navalny received a five-year jail sentence on corruption charges was unfair.

The convictions against Navalny have prevented him from running in elections, which the campaigner's supporters say is a clear attempt by Putin to eliminate political opposition.

nm/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Kremlin critic Navalny re-arrested after breaking house arrest to join rally

Russian police have detained Alexei Navalny and dozens of others after he broke house arrest to join an opposition rally. The Kremlin critic was sentenced earlier in the day for embezzlement. (30.12.2014)  

Sex, power, politics, and the Kremlin: Nastya Rybka case

Belarusian model Nastya Rybka liked to seduce Russian oligarchs. Now under investigation in Moscow, she may through one of these relationships have witnessed secret meetings allegedly related to the US election campaign. (26.01.2019)  

Politics motivated Navalny arrests, European court rules

In a blow to the Kremlin, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled that several arrests of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were politically motivated. Moscow was ordered to pay over €50,000 in damages. (15.11.2018)  

European court: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's conviction 'arbitrary'

Russia's leading critic of President Vladimir Putin was convicted of money laundering and fraud in 2014. The European Court of Human Rights has heavily criticized that decision in a new ruling. (17.10.2017)  

Alexei Navalny: The opposition leader captivating Russia's youth

Alexei Navalny is seen as one of Russia's most influential opposition politicians, but he has been barred from running for president in March. Now he has urged his supporters to boycott the vote. (29.01.2018)  

Alexei Navalny's European court date puts pressure on Kremlin

The Russian dissident politician has been repeatedly arrested and tried for his protests. Each time, he has called on Europe's human rights court for help. But will that path remain open after Thursday's decision? (14.11.2018)  

Who is Alexei Navalny?

Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny has become one of the most prominent figures of the anti-Putin protest movement. The lawyer-turned-activist was barred from challenging Putin in the 2018 presidential election. (14.11.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

European court rules against Russia in Navalny case  

Related content

Russland Moskau - Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny prohibited from leaving country 13.11.2018

Alexei Navalny says he was given no reason for being barred from boarding a flight from Moscow to Frankfurt. He intended to appear at the ECHR, which is ruling on the legality of his numerous detentions.

Russland | Proteste gegen Rentenreform in Moskau

Alexei Navalny allowed to leave Russia to attend ECHR case 13.11.2018

The Russian opposition leader was given permission to leave Russia for Europe after being barred. He is planning to attend the European Court of Human Rights for a hearing.

Russland Moskau Proteste gegen Internet-Zensur

Masha Gessen depicts Russia's slide to totalitarianism under Putin 20.03.2019

The Russian-American writer has won the 2019 Leipzig Book Fair Award for European Understanding for "The Future Is History." The book is a sharply tuned look at why democracy fell short in Russia after communism ended.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  