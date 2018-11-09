 Alexei Navalny′s European court date puts pressure on Kremlin | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 14.11.2018

Europe

Alexei Navalny's European court date puts pressure on Kremlin

The Russian dissident politician has been repeatedly arrested and tried for his protests. Each time, he has called on Europe's human rights court for help. But will that path remain open after Thursday's decision?

Alexei Navalny at the European Court of Human Rights (Reuters/V. Kessler)

The European Human Rights Court is set to decide on Thursday whether Russian anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny's frequent detentions at the hands of Russian authorities were politically motivated and whether they were legal. The 42-year-old activist accuses authorities of purely political motives for detaining him seven times at demonstrations between 2012 and 2014.

On March 4, 2012, Vladimir Putin was elected to his third term as Russian president. Putin's return to the the presidency — after four years as prime minister — was accompanied by months of protests, the likes of which the country had not experienced in years. Navalny was already a leading opposition figure, and was among the thousands of activists who gathered on Moscow's Pushkin Square on March 5 to protest against Putin. Once the rally ended, several hundred protesters remained on the square. Police forces moved in, violently dispersed the crowd, and arrested Navalny. He was freed later that night and forced to pay a minor fine.

From blogger to opposition leader

Navalny has called on the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg to judge the legality of this and six other arrests. The outspoken Kremlin critic will be in Strasbourg on Thursday when the Grand Chamber announces its verdict, though it was briefly unclear on Tuesday if he would be able to attend: Authorities suddenly prevented him from leaving Russia, citing allegedly unpaid court dues. After footing the bill, however, he was clear to depart.

In the past few years, the now 42-year-old has transformed from a somewhat nationalistic dissident into a powerful opposition leader. He is especially apt at mobilizing young people to join his cause; his well-produced investigative videos exposing the misdeeds of Kremlin-friendly elites reach millions on the internet. He was barred from running in the 2018 presidential race due to a corruption conviction. Navalny believes he was excluded for political reasons, but Strasbourg's ECHR did not share his interpretation, saying he had access to a fair trial.  

While judges in Russia have mostly sided against Navalny or rejected his appeals, the ECHR has often backed the dissident, albeit not on all issues.

Read more: Navalny's rearrest a 'key moment' in Russia pension protests

  • Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/V. Sharifulin)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    The face of Russia's opposition

    The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to the public's attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

  • Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Stenin)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Disputed parliamentary elections

    In 2011, Navalny was arrested for the first time, spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. The parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia was marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to make "extraordinary efforts" to continue the protest movement.

  • Alexei Navalny (Reuters)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Second jail term

    After being re-elected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal enquiry into Nivalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

  • Bürgermeisterwahl Moskau Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Anti-Kremlin platform grows

    Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin-ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

  • Alexei Navalny (Alexei Navalny/Youtube)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Navalny takes to social media

    His anti-Kremlin rhetoric has led to Navalny being banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That has forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists has mobilized a legion of young followers.

  • Alexei Navalny (Getty Images/AFP/K. Kudryavtsev)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Presidential ambitions

    In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, could ultimately bar him from running for public office.

  • Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/Sputnik/A. Kudenko)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Convicted of corruption

    In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court, which in 2017 again charged Navalny with a suspended five-year sentence. Navalny's challenge against the ruling remains ongoing.

  • Russland Nawalny Festnahme bei den Protesten in Moskau (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Evgeny Feldman for Alexey Navalny's campaign)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Moscow's biggest protests in six years

    In February 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a billion-euro property empire. The presidential candidate was released 15 days later.

  • Russland | Oppositionsführer Alexei Navalny nach Attacke mit Zelyonka (brilliant green antiseptic) (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Feldman)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Physically assaulted

    Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye, permanently damaging his right cornea. Navalny accused the Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. However, he was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery.

    Author: David Martin


A legal back-and-forth

Navalny's latest ECHR court case, initiated in November, focuses on the partial blocking of his website after it was used to publish research on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska's alleged links to Paul Manafort, onetime manager of Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Prior to this case, the ECHR had already ruled that Navalny's arrest at a previous rally had been unlawful. The court also sided with Navalny's appeal against his two convictions for corruption. And agreed with him when he appealed the 2015 decision of Russia's Federal Migration Service (FMS) not to issue him a passport.

But his biggest legal victory so far dates back to 2016: ECHR judges ruled that he was not afforded a fair trial in 2013, when he was convicted for allegedly embezzling money from a Russian timber company. Even though Russia's supreme court later turned the conviction into a suspended sentence and fine, a subsequent court case reinstated the initial verdict.

Read more: 'There is no pro-Putin majority' in Russia, says Navalny

Politically motivated arrests?

Navalny's current case regarding his numerous arrests in Russia cites five distinct articles of the European Convention on Human Rights; the odds that the judges will largely agree him are high. In February 2017, one ECHR court already ruled that Russia had infringed against Article 5 (a person's right to liberty and security), Article 6 (right to a fair trial) and Article 11 (freedom of assembly and association) of the European Convention on Human Rights. At the request of both Russia and Navalny, the ECHR's Grand Chamber will make a final decision in the case.

The court has however rejected Navalny's request to examine the alleged breach of Article 14 (prohibition of discrimination) and Article 18 (permitted restrictions). He had hoped to utilize both to prove that Russia's conduct against him has been "politically motivated.” In a previous, albeit not yet final verdict, the court judged that Russia should pay Navalny over €60,000 ($68,900) in damages and to refund his expenses. It is expected that the ECHR's Grand Chamber will come to a similar decision.

Read more: Free speech in Russia is under threat, says author Yerofeyev

Will Moscow retaliate?

Strasbourg's judges will most likely again side with Navalny on many issues. But it remains to be seen for how much longer he and his compatriots will be able to call on the ECHR.

Russia has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the Council of Europe (CoE) given the temporary suspension of its CoE delegation following Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014. In response, Russia ceased funding the CoE. In the current tense political climate, the dispute could escalate and Russia might leave the body for good. If that happens, it would no longer abide by ECHR rulings — which could spell further trouble for human rights defenders in Putin's Russia.

Watch video 03:08
Now live
03:08 mins.

Russian government withholds funding for prominent NGO

Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/V. Sharifulin)

Who is Alexei Navalny? 14.11.2018

Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny has become one of the most prominent figures of the anti-Putin protest movement. The lawyer-turned-activist was barred from challenging Putin in the 2018 presidential election.

