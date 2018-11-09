Alexei Navalny allowed to leave Russia to attend ECHR case

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was granted permission to leave the country on Tuesday after authorities initially blocked his departure.

The oft-arrested politician was attempting to fly from Moscow to Frankfurt, Germany to attend a hearing at Strasbourg's European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) when he was stopped at Domodedovo airport.

The ECHR is ruling on whether his frequent detentions at the hands of Russian authorities were politically motivated and whether they were legal.

Navalny's close colleague Vladimir Milov told DW that the decision to stop him leaving was anticipated, and meant to stop him speaking on the international stage.

Opposition politician Milov told DW the Kremlin "doesn't want him to give powerful speeches on serious international platforms in the West. I think that is the main reason why they didn't allow him to leave today. They don't want him to give a powerful speech in the European Court for Human Rights, which he is capable of doing."

Read more: Alexei Navalny: The opposition leader captivating Russia's youth

Who is Alexei Navalny? The face of Russia's opposition The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to the public's attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Disputed parliamentary elections In 2011, Navalny was arrested for the first time, spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. The parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia was marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to make "extraordinary efforts" to continue the protest movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Second jail term After being re-elected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal enquiry into Nivalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Anti-Kremlin platform grows Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin-ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Navalny takes to social media His anti-Kremlin rhetoric has led to Navalny being banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That has forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists has mobilized a legion of young followers.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Presidential ambitions In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, could ultimately bar him from running for public office.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Convicted of corruption In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court, which in 2017 again charged Navalny with a suspended five-year sentence. Navalny's challenge against the ruling remains ongoing.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Moscow's biggest protests in six years In February, 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a billion-euro property empire. The presidential candidate was released 15 days later.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Physically assaulted Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye, permanently damaging his right cornea. Navalny accused the Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. However, he was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery. Author: David Martin



Navalny pays €27,500 to leave

Milov said the excuse of supposedly unpaid court dues by Navalny was bogus and concoted to curtail his rights.

"It seems this was a punishment that lay dormant — it wasn't concrete and they were saving it especially for a case like this, for example to block him from going abroad. From Navalny's side there wasn't any violation."

Russian authorities said they lifted Navalny's travel ban on Tuesday after the sum of 2.1 million rubles (€27,500, $31,000) was paid to the bailiff's service. The payment related to a lawsuit against a timber company he lost last year.

Navalny was long the subject of a travel ban in Russia but that was officially lifted last year when he travelled to Spain for emergency eye treatment after an attack.

aw/jm (AFP, Reuters)

DW's Emily Sherwin contributed to this report from Moscow.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.