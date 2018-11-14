Politics motivated Navalny arrests, European court rules

Russian authorities violated the rights of politician Alexei Navalny with politically motivated arrests, the highest chamber of the European Court of Human Rights ruled on Thursday.

Two of the seven times he was arrested between 2012 and 2014, authorities had aimed to suppress "political pluralism" in the country. In six out of seven cases, the government violated Navalny's right to a fair trial, according to the ruling.

"I'm very pleased with this ruling. This is genuine justice," Navalny told reporters in Strasbourg. "This ruling is very important not only for me but also for many people in Russia who face similar arrests on a daily basis."

Moscow has been ordered to pay €50,000 ($56,690) to the politician in damages and another €12,653 in court expenses. The latest ruling comes after both sides appealed an initial verdict last year.

Trouble from Russia

Thursday's ruling is binding to Russia, which is a member of the Council of Europe, and is not open to appeal. However, Navalny said he believes that the Russian government would try to ignore the ruling and assign political motives to the court.

Talking to DW, the 42-year-old politician also commented on Russia's repeated threats that Moscow would leave the Council of Europe. Despite friction with the court, a Russian exit from the body remains unlikely, Navalny said.

"For the Russian authorities it is extremely important to stay part of at least some European bodies," he added.

Move to 'bring opposition under control'

Navalny is a notable critic of Russia's President Vladimir Putin. He has faced numerous arrests and several corruption trials since becoming involved in the anti-Putin protests 2011-2013. The Russian president is known to never refer to Navalny by name in public.

The number of arrests and days Navalny spent behind bars rose sharply in recent years. The opposition leader spent a total of 140 days in jail between January 2017 and October 2018.

In the Thursday ruling, the court found "converging contextual evidence" that the authorities were "becoming increasingly severe" towards Navalny between 2012 and 2014, and that his claim of being targeted "appeared coherent in the context of a general move to bring the opposition under control."

Russia's representatives have argued that arresting Navalny was legally justified and that Navalny's unauthorized political rallies were posing a security risk.

Who is Alexei Navalny? The face of Russia's opposition The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to the public's attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Disputed parliamentary elections In 2011, Navalny was arrested for the first time, spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. The parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia was marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to make "extraordinary efforts" to continue the protest movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Second jail term After being re-elected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal enquiry into Nivalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Anti-Kremlin platform grows Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin-ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Navalny takes to social media His anti-Kremlin rhetoric has led to Navalny being banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That has forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists has mobilized a legion of young followers.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Presidential ambitions In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, could ultimately bar him from running for public office.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Convicted of corruption In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court, which in 2017 again charged Navalny with a suspended five-year sentence. Navalny's challenge against the ruling remains ongoing.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Moscow's biggest protests in six years In February 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a billion-euro property empire. The presidential candidate was released 15 days later.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Physically assaulted Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye, permanently damaging his right cornea. Navalny accused the Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. However, he was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery. Author: David Martin



dj/sms (AP, Reuters, Interfax)