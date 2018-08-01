Russia puts military police on Israel-Syria frontier, reinforcing role as mediator

The Russian army said Thursday it would deploy military police along the volatile Golan Heights frontier between Syria and Israel, underlining the mediating role Moscow is playing to reduce tensions between the two sides.

Syrian forces backed by Russian airpower this week took full control of three southern provinces along the border with Jordan and the Israel-occupied Golan Heights after a weeks-long offensive against rebel and jihadist groups.

The fighting has worried Israel, which believes Iranian forces and allied Shiite militia backing the Syrian army will entrench themselves on its doorstep. Clashes also threatened to spill across the frontier, highlighted last week when Israel shot down a Syrian jet it said had entered its airspace.

Russian army General Sergei Rudskoy said at a briefing in Moscow on Thursday that as a result of the restoration of Syrian government control "conditions have been created for the resumption of the activities of UN peacekeeping forces in the Golan Heights" for the first time since they withdrew from a buffer zone in 2012 due to threats to their safety.

Syrian forces are now control of more than two-thirds of the country. A US-backed Kurdish and Arab force in the northeast controls about 25 percent, while anti-regime rebels and jihadists are now largely confined to a small area in Idlib province in the north.

He said Russian military police conducted patrols with UN peacekeepers in the separation zone and Russian forces would man eight observation posts along the Syrian side. He added that the situation would be temporary until observation posts are handed over to the Syrian government forces when the situation stabilizes.

Members of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force reestablished positions in the Golan Heights buffer zone after six years

Russia seeks to reassure Israel

Israel captured part of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it. A UN peacekeeping force has since 1974 monitored a buffer zone separating Syrian and Israeli forces, which technically remain at war.

Israel has been in intense diplomatic talks with Russia in recent weeks, hoping that Moscow will be able to use its influence in Syria to prevent the entrenchment of Iranian forces and its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, who have propped up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country's seven-year civil war.

The presence of Russian military police is viewed by analysts as a way to reassure Israel about its security concerns regarding Iran and Hezbollah. It may also serve to send a message to Israel to refrain from unilateral military action along the frontier.

Israel reiterates demands

Israel on Thursday appeared to welcome the Assad regime exerting control over southwest Syria.

"From our perspective, the situation is returning to how it was before the civil war, meaning there is a real address, someone responsible, and central rule," Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said during a visit to missile batteries.

"I think this is also in Assad's interest" to avoid a flare up of violence, he added.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Rise of Hezbollah Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization National support against Israel Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Backed by Iran Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Political apparatus Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Armed wing Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Terror group? A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, the United Kingdom, Australia and the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Sectarianism Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Renewed conflict with Israel? Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran. Author: Chase Winter



Israel has carried out dozens of airstrikes in Syria against Iranian forces and Hezbollah. At least two major retaliatory actions this year were in response to a suspected Iranian drone drifting over the Golan Heights frontier and another after Israel accused Iranian-backed forces of firing at their frontline troops.

Lieberman said that for calm to hold Syria must abide by the 1974 UN monitored armistice. He also repeated Israel's demand that Iran not establish military bases in Syria and that the country not be used for advanced missile shipments to Hezbollah.

Russia plays both sides

Russia has offered Israel an assurance that Iranian forces would remain at least 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Golan Heights, but Israel has reportedly rebuffed this offer and demanded a complete Iranian withdrawal from the country.

President Vladimir Putin's special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said Wednesday that Iranian-backed forces had pulled heavy weaponry to a distance of 85 kilometers from the Golan Heights frontier.

"There are no units of heavy equipment and weapons that could pose a threat to Israel at a distance of 85 km from the line of demarcation," Lavrentiev was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

However, he said Iranian "advisers" may be among Syrian forces closer to the Israeli border.

Seven-years into the civil war, the Syrian army has been gutted and Iranian forces and allied militia have carved out vast spheres of influence.

As Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi, an expert on Syria wrote in a recent analysis, the nature of Iran's presence in "Syria is not one of dominating and taking control of the system, but rather integrating so as to become an indivisible part of the system."

On Monday, Russia's ambassador to Israel said Moscow sees "any demands to expel" Iran or other foreign troops invited legitimately by the Syrian government as "non-realistic."

At the same time, Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov said that Russia disapproved of Israeli attacks on Iran's presence in Syria, but noted: "We cannot dictate to Israel how to proceed ... It is not up to Russia to give Israel freedom to do anything, or to prohibit Israel to do anything."

