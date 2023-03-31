  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights
Pope Francis
The last time Pope Francis was in the hospital was in 2021Image: Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance
ReligionVatican

Pope Francis to leave hospital in time for Easter mass

20 minutes ago

After widespread concern over the pontiff's health, the Vatican said he will attend the Easter mass. Francis was hospitalized just weeks after his tenth anniversary as the head of the Catholic Church.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PZF9

Pope Francis is expected to leave the hospital on Saturday after being treated for a respiratory infection and will later attend the Palm Sunday mass, the Vatican confirmed on Friday.

The 86-year-old pontiff will return home after a successful antibiotic treatment at Rome's Gemelli University Hospital.

According to local media, he shared pizza with the hospital staff that looked after him on Thursday evening.

After breakfast, he reportedly read newspapers and worked from his hospital room on Friday.

Pope Francis hospitalized

What happens now?

Francis is expected to officially preside over the Palm Sunday mass in Saint Peter's Square, which marks the beginning of the most important Christian holiday — the Holy Week and Easter.

Arrangements for other clergy members to perform the ceremony at the altar have already been made, whilst the pope will be seated nearby.

Pope's Sunday Angelus prayer will follow the ceremony.

Why was the pope in the hospital?

Francis was hospitalized just weeks after his tenth anniversary as the head of the global Catholic Church, which led to widespread concern, initially for what seemed to be scheduled check-ups, according to the Vatican.

However, the Vatican later revealed that he was having breathing issues due to  "infectious bronchitis" which required antibiotic treatment.

After three nights of successful treatment at the hospital, the pontiff, who had a part of his lung removed in youth due to an infection, will return to Santa Marta, his Vatican home.

This was his second stay at the hospital since July 2021, where he had to undergo colon surgery due to diverticulitis.

Pope Francis tells the world to 'stop exploiting Africa'

'Touched by the many messages'

President of the United States Joe Biden tweeted on Thursday, "The world needs Pope Francis."

Biden, the only second Catholic president in US history, sent his wishes to the pope along with many of the pontiff's followers.

The pope tweeted that he was "touched by the many messages" from his well-wishers and was thankful to them on Thursday.

Francis has said in the past that he would step down from his position if his health worsens.

But in February, he said that he had no plans to quit for now.

He also visited the African continent in early February, including South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

aa/jcg (dpa,afp,Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Forensics carry body bags in a forest near Izyum

Russia's Ukraine violations 'shockingly routine'

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman from the Soweto Choir singing with her eyes closed, with other choir members in the background

How music makes Soweto's heart beat

How music makes Soweto's heart beat

Music3 hours ago05:29 min
More from Africa

Asia

A forest outside Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East

Japan accused of failing to block Russia's timber exports

Japan accused of failing to block Russia's timber exports

Nature and Environment8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

BusinessMarch 30, 202302:09 min
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian conductor Vasyl Kratchok, a bald man wearing spectacles and a beige pullover, stands with a baton in his right hand, his left hand raised

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Culture4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport. In the background, one of his supporters holds up a sign that says "Witch Hunt."

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Law and Justice58 minutes ago01:46 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage