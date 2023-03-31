Pope Francis to leave hospital in time for Easter mass

The 86-year-old pontiff will return home after a successful antibiotic treatment at Rome's Gemelli University Hospital.
According to local media, he shared pizza with the hospital staff that looked after him on Thursday evening.
After breakfast, he reportedly read newspapers and worked from his hospital room on Friday.
Pope Francis hospitalized
What happens now?
Francis is expected to officially preside over the Palm Sunday mass in Saint Peter's Square, which marks the beginning of the most important Christian holiday — the Holy Week and Easter.
Arrangements for other clergy members to perform the ceremony at the altar have already been made, whilst the pope will be seated nearby.
Pope's Sunday Angelus prayer will follow the ceremony.
Why was the pope in the hospital?
Francis was hospitalized just weeks after his tenth anniversary as the head of the global Catholic Church, which led to widespread concern, initially for what seemed to be scheduled check-ups, according to the Vatican.