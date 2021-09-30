Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Christianity is the world's biggest religion, based on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ in the first century AD. The monotheistic religion has more than two billion followers all over the world.
The Roman Catholic Church, the Eastern Orthodox churches and the Protestant churches are Christianity's largest branches, and there are also numerous sects throughout the world. The Christian holy book is the Bible, and believers worship in churches. Practices include prayer, Bible study, baptism, the Eucharist (Communion), church on Sundays and several holidays. Symbols include the cross, the dove and the fish.
Most religions have a connection to the Earth – stories of creation or spiritual practices tied to nature. We take a look at how religion and spirituality influence how we treat the environment. From beliefs steeped in the forest to religious leaders motivating their congregants to take care of the planet. And what happens when holy sites are threatened by climate change and too many visitors?
The first major schism of the Catholic Church was made official in 1521. The pope excommunicated the initiator of the Reformation, Martin Luther. The monk had referred to the pontiff as the "Antichrist."