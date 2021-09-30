Visit the new DW website

Christianity

Christianity is the world's biggest religion, based on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ in the first century AD. The monotheistic religion has more than two billion followers all over the world.

The Roman Catholic Church, the Eastern Orthodox churches and the Protestant churches are Christianity's largest branches, and there are also numerous sects throughout the world. The Christian holy book is the Bible, and believers worship in churches. Practices include prayer, Bible study, baptism, the Eucharist (Communion), church on Sundays and several holidays. Symbols include the cross, the dove and the fish.

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Sacred forests, a destructive pilgrimage and religious leaders speak out 30.09.2021

Most religions have a connection to the Earth – stories of creation or spiritual practices tied to nature. We take a look at how religion and spirituality influence how we treat the environment. From beliefs steeped in the forest to religious leaders motivating their congregants to take care of the planet. And what happens when holy sites are threatened by climate change and too many visitors?
Stichwort: Ramadan in Sizilien Copyright: Diego Cupolo, DW, Sicily, June 2017 In Italy, newly arrived migrants are observing their first Ramadan away from home. For many, it’s an exercise in adaptation among cultural contrasts. Diego Cupolo reports from Catania, Sicily. Migrants from sub-Saharan nations and eastern Africa have long arrived to Italy via smuggling routes in Libya. In stark contrast to recent trends, Bangladeshi nationals are now also using the route, having become the second largest group arriving to Italy this year, according to the Italian Ministry of the Interior. As a result, established Bangladeshi mosques are serving more newcomers.

West African Christians say they are 'marginalized' during Ramadan 23.04.2021

Upholding minorities' religious freedoms in predominantly Muslim countries can be a delicate matter when members of other religions are asked to follow Islamic customs.

1947 excavation of the The Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of 981 texts discovered between 1946 and 1956 at Khirbet Qumran in the West Bank. They were found inside caves about a mile inland from the northwest shore of the Dead Sea | Verwendung weltweit

Archaeology and Bible experts work together to explain the past 07.04.2021

Was Christ really crucified and did he really even exist? These questions have mystified not only the followers of Christianity but also scientific experts.
Hildegard von Bingen (Barbara Sukowa) und Volmar (Heino Ferch) unterhalten sich im Kinofilm Vision - Aus dem Leben der Hildegard von Bingen (undatiertes Szenenfoto). Schon früh wird die in einem Kloster aufgewachsene Hildergard von religiösen Visionen heimgesucht. Aus Angst, als Ketzerin verfolgt zu werden, hält sie diese jedoch jahrelang geheim. Doch dann vertraut sie sich einem Zisterziensermönch an, der sie ermuntert, ihre Visionen niederzuschreiben. Foto: Concorde Film (zu dpa-Kinostarts vom 17.09.2009 - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film!) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

6 facts about Catholic and Protestant influence in Germany 01.04.2021

How Christian is Germany? Judging by a sharp decline in church attendance, not very. But a look at tax revenue, board memberships and land holdings suggest that its two biggest churches still have a wealth of influence.
HANDOUT - 15.03.2020, Rheinland-Pfalz, Trier: Während eines Gottesdienstes sind im Dom zu Trier (v.l.) Kantorin Christina Elting, Diakon Johannes Schaffrath, Dompropst Werner Rössel, Bischof Stephan Ackermann und Generalvikar Ulrich Graf von Plettenberg zu sehen. Rechts steht eine Kamera, mit der der Gottesdienst live im Fernsehen und Internet übertragen wurde, die Kirchenbänke blieben leer. (zu dpa - «Ostern fällt nicht aus» - Kirchen in Ausnahmesituation) Foto: Bistum Trier/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Germany's Christian churches in meltdown 30.03.2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is once again casting a big dark shadow over Easter festivities. For so long at the heart of German society, the churches now fear they might lose their influence.

Ein Mann geht am Donnerstag (13.09.2011) in der U-Bahnstation am Flughafen von Valencia an einer U-Bahn vorbei. Foto: Andreas Gebert dpa

German evangelists go on trial over Spain metro stampede 09.03.2021

The group of prostelityzing men claim they were "spontaneously" spreading the Gospel. But if found guilty of public disorder, they could go to prison for four years.
07.03.2021+++Mossul, Irak+++ Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Opinion: Pope's vision of harmony in Iraq needs everyday effort 08.03.2021

The pontiff's four-day visit to Iraq was an exceptional spiritual and political event. And his appeal for peace and reconciliation was directed not only at Christians, says DW's Christoph Strack.

Kifl. Native Muslim village with a Jewish shrine to the prophet Ezekiel. General view showing shrine of Ezekiel and moslem minaret. 1932, Iraq, al-Kifl PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: LisztxCollection LCME180713_13369

Pope Francis' visit to Iraq's biblical sites 05.03.2021

Abraham was born in Iraq and this is where the whale swallowed Jonah, according to the Bible. Pope Francis' is traveling to an area steeped in biblical history.
Screenshots DW-Sendung TTP vom 04.03.2021

Pope Francis in Iraq: Mission Impossible? 04.03.2021

Pope Francis visits war-torn Iraq: the cradle of Christianity, bringing a message of peace and reconciliation. But who will be listening? Our guests: Alexander Görlach (author and academic), Amir Musawy (journalist), Düzen Tekkal (filmmaker)

ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein 17-Jähriger benutzt am 01.04.2015 in Würzburg das iPhone 6. Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand /dpa (zu dpa «Studie: Smartphones setzen Kinder unter Stress» vom 01.10.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

A new Bible version for the smartphone generation 21.01.2021

While interest in religion decreases, a new Bible for the digital age, with simpler words and short sentences, aims to reach young people in Germany. 
Eine Szene, die den Reformator Martin Luther vor dem Reichstag in Worms zeigt, ist am 13.02.2017 in Worms (Rheinland-Pfalz) als Teil des Luther-Denkmals im Heylshofpark zu sehen. 1521 weigerte sich der Mönch Martin Luther auf dem Reichstag in Worms, seine als aufrührerisch bezeichneten Lehren zu widerrufen. Das Datum gilt als ein wichtiges Datum der Reformation. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

500 years after Martin Luther's excommunication: A chance for ecumenical Christianity 03.01.2021

The first major schism of the Catholic Church was made official in 1521. The pope excommunicated the initiator of the Reformation, Martin Luther. The monk had referred to the pontiff as the "Antichrist."
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, center, the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land, arrives at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally recognized by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, ahead of the midnight Mass, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. A stream of marching bands joyously paraded through Bethlehem, but few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened Christmas Eve celebrations in the traditional birthplace of Jesus. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations 24.12.2020

The town mayor sent out a message of optimism despite the scaled-back festivities.
Engel 1: © Wikimedia Commons/public domain Bildbeschreibung: Gemälde; zwei Puttenengel mit verdrehten Augen

Walking with angels 24.12.2020

As cute little car decorations or as spiritual beings that help believers commune with God - angels are everywhere, especially at Christmastime.
Nikolausstiefel

Why St. Nicholas puts candy in boots and stole our hearts 06.12.2020

Were your boots ready for St. Nicholas Day on December 6? DW's Sertan Sanderson explores why the saint means so much to both secular and religious people all over the world.
Rainer Hagencord vom Theologischen Institut für Zoologie mit seinen zwei Eseln

Can you be a good Christian and eat meat? 01.11.2020

Rainer Hagencord is a Catholic priest based in the heart of Germany's meat industry. His sermons are dividing his flock — and plunging some into existential crisis. Why? Because he's a vegetarian.
Pope Francis during his Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his office at the Vatican, 25 October 2020. ANSA/CLAUDIO PERI |

Pope Francis names 13 new cardinals 25.10.2020

The pope has made a surprise announcement while addressing the faithful at the Vatican, announcing a group of new cardinals who could help ensure Francis' eventual successor will continue his legacy.
