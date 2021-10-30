Visit the new DW website

Pope Francis

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected Catholic pope by the papal conclave in 2013, after his predecessor, Pope Benedict, resigned. He chose his papal name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.

He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1936. He became the Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998, and was created a Cardinal in 2001. Francis is the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church, in which capacity he is Bishop of Rome and absolute Sovereign of the Vatican City State. He the first Jesuit pope, the first pope from the Americas, and the first non-European pope since Pope Gregory III in 741. Pope Francis has been noted for his humility, his concern for the poor.

30.10.2021 Pope Francis meets with India's Prime Minister Modi at the Vatican. October 30, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

G20: India's Modi meets Pope Francis for first time 30.10.2021

Religious minorities in India have reported increased discrimination and violence since Narendra Modi took office in 2014. The pope wants to make an official trip to the South Asian nation, but has so far been shunned.
Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Joe Biden's meeting with Pope Francis goes into overtime 29.10.2021

The Catholic president met with the pope to discuss climate change and the pandemic. Later, Biden met with Emmanuel Macron as the pair sought to smooth relations after a submarine deal rattled Paris' faith in US loyalty.
April 29, 2016 - Vatican City - U.S.Vice President JOE BIDEN speak in Aula Paolo VI at the Vatican in the occasion of conclusion of the Third International Conference 'The Progress of Regenerative Medicine And Its Cultural Impact.' After the speech of the Vice President Biden, POPE FRANCIS greeted the partcipants

Opinion: US could hold key for the future of the Catholic Church 28.10.2021

As Catholic Joe Biden meets Pope Francis, sacraments and abortion are sure to be a bone of contention. But Church historian Massimo Faggioli says the pope needs to tread carefully — the future of Catholicism is at stake.
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2021, shows German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) shaking hands with Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Germany's Steinmeier calls on Pope Francis to restore church credibility 25.10.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said the Catholic Church needs to be more transparent about abuse scandals. He and the pope also criticized a lack of coherent EU immigration policy with regard to refugees.
Italy - Mediterranean sea - October 18, , 2021 Mediterranean sea / Libya - Italy Sea-Watch 3 rescues 400 people from distress In 7 rescue missions e off the Libyan coast. Migrants rescued by Sea Watch rescue vessel October 18, 2021

Pope Francis urges EU not to send back rescued migrants 24.10.2021

The pontiff has pleaded countries to offer migrants rescued from the Mediterranean safe disembarkation at ports, alternatives to detention, and access to asylum.
Pope Francis receives German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, in his Library at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Vatican Media via AP)

Germany's Merkel and pope talk climate change, child abuse 07.10.2021

On a farewell visit to Italy, the outgoing German chancellor spoke to the pontiff about climate change and the sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy.

Pope Francis public audience at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican on June 9, 2021.

Pope expresses 'shame' at French sex abuse scandal 06.10.2021

Pope Francis spoke of "sadness and pain" over the sexual abuse of children by the French Catholic clergy, which was revealed this week in a devastating report.
This photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Ernest Johnson. Johnson was convicted of killing three Columbia, Mo., convenience store workers with a claw hammer in 1994. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)

US: Convicted murderer executed despite Pope's pleas for clemency 06.10.2021

Authorities in Missouri have proceeded to execute a man who its claimed was intellectually disabled. Ernest Lee Johnson murdered three people in a robbery in 1994.
Rainer Maria Kardinal Woelki (Erzbischof von Köln) bei einem Gedächtnisgottesdienst für die verstorbenen Mitglieder der Deutschen Bischofskonferenz im Rahmen der Herbst-Vollversammlung der Deutschen Bischofskonferenz im Dom St. Salvator zu Fulda. Fulda, 23.09.2021

Cologne cardinal stays, despite sex abuse cover-up scandal 24.09.2021

The pope has said Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki should remain as Cologne’s archbishop, but accused him of big mistakes. The senior cleric was accused of protecting priests suspected of sexual abuse.

Stefan Heße, katholischer Erzbischof von Hamburg, predigt beim ökumenischen Gedenk-Gottesdienst für die Opfer und Leidtragenden der Corona-Pandemie in der Kieler St. Nikolai Kirche. Am Donnerstag wird ein Gutachten vorgestellt, von dessen Inhalt die Zukunft des Kölner Kardinals Woelki abhängt. Doch auch andere Eminenzen wie der Erzbischof von Hamburg müssen zittern. Durchgesickert ist, dass das erste Gutachten unter anderem das Verhalten des früheren Kölner Personalchefs Stefan Heße - heute Erzbischof von Hamburg - kritisch beurteilt. Heße bestreitet die Vorwürfe.

Pope Francis refuses Hamburg archbishop's resignation 15.09.2021

Archbishop Stefan Hesse was on leave after being accused of neglecting his duty in a report on sexual abuse at the diocese of Cologne.
Pope Francis meets members of the Jewish community in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Ahead of a rigorous two days hop-scotching around Slovakia, Francis is spending Monday in Bratislava where the highlight of his visit is the encounter at the capital's Holocaust memorial, built on the site of a synagogue destroyed by the communist regime in the 1960s. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Slovakia: Pope meets with Roma in 'eyesore' housing project 14.09.2021

Pope Francis meets with Roma in a notorious housing project on day three of his Central Europe trip. The visit comes after he met with Holocaust survivors in Bratislava Monday.
Pope Francis meets members of the Jewish community in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Ahead of a rigorous two days hop-scotching around Slovakia, Francis is spending Monday in Bratislava where the highlight of his visit is the encounter at the capital's Holocaust memorial, built on the site of a synagogue destroyed by the communist regime in the 1960s. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Slovakia: Pope Francis expresses 'shame' over Holocaust victims 13.09.2021

"Here, in this place, the name of God was dishonored," Pope Francis said at a Holocaust memorial in Bratislava. During World War II, Slovakia was governed by a Nazi puppet regime, headed by Catholic priest Jozef Tiso.
Pope Francis shakes hands with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Romanesque Hall in the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, Hungary, September 12, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Pope Francis meets Hungary's Viktor Orban on 4-day Europe trip 12.09.2021

Pope Francis met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose right-wing, anti-immigrant policies clash with Francis' call for countries to welcome refugees. Francis then called for less division in Slovakia.
Pope Francis public audience at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican on June 9, 2021.

Pope mistakenly quotes Putin instead of Merkel on Afghanistan 01.09.2021

Pope Francis cited Angela Merkel's greatness before echoing her feelings about the situation in Afghanistan. However, it was Vladimir Putin, not the German chancellor, that the pope was parroting.

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Coronavirus digest: Pope calls vaccination an 'act of love' 18.08.2021

Pope Francis urged people to get vaccinated for the good of all. New Zealand's latest outbreak grew to 10 cases linked to the delta variant. All the latest on COVID here.
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

Catholic ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with criminal sexual assault of a minor 29.07.2021

Theodore McCarrick has been charged with sexually assaulting a teen boy in the 1970s. The charges make him the first US cardinal to face criminal charges of sexual abuse of a minor.
