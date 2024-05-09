  1. Skip to content
In Indonesia, Pope Francis warns of religious intolerance

Pablo Silalahi
September 5, 2024

Pope Francis is on a four-nation tour of Southeast Asia and Oceania. At his first port of call, Indonesia, he urged the largely Muslim country to live up to its promise of "harmony in diversity" and fight religious intolerance.

