Easter

Easter is a Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, three days after his crucifixion on Good Friday. Though not on a fixed date, it is always on a Sunday around the March Equinox.

Germany has a particularly rich tradition of celebrating Easter, which includes the custom of painting hard-boiled Easter eggs, symbolizing new life. Early Sunday morning, parents - or, officially, the Easter Bunny - hide chocolate eggs in the garden, where the children have to find them. Another tradition in northern Germany is to light huge Easter bonfires to drive away dark winter spirits. On Good Friday, Germans traditionally eat fish, to be followed on Sunday by a rich breakfast with lots of Easter eggs and sweet cakes, and lamb later on. Good Friday and Easter Monday are public holidays throughout Germany.

A hospital worker (R) and patient (L) with COVID-19 is seen in in the Resuscitation room of the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on December 29, 2020. - The most urgent cases come into this room. If a patient needs intensive care, they are taken to another hospital, otherwise they are treated here. South Africa has become the first African nation to record one million coronavirus cases, according to new data published by the country's health ministry on December 27, 2020. Currently suffering a second wave of infections, of which the majority are a new variant of the coronavirus, South Africa is the hardest hit country on the African continent. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

COVID-19: South Africa, Zimbabwe rush to contain potential surge 05.04.2021

South Africa's COVID-19 infection rates have remained low in the run-up to Easter, but fears of a third wave are mounting. Meanwhile, Africa's top health official has sounded alarm bells over a new Tanzanian variant.
Barabbas, (BARABBA) IT 1961, Regie: Richard Fleischer, ANTHONY QUINN, Stichwort: Kreuz, gekreuzigt, Kreuzigung | Verwendung weltweit

Ten biblical film classics 05.04.2021

Stories of saints, sinners and Jesus have figured in numerous films across more than a century of cinema. Bible-themed movies have ranged from cast-of-thousands epics to the arty and existential. Others are plain silly.

Ein Demonstrant zeigt den Drei-Finger-Gruß als Zeichen des Widerstands und hält dabei ein Osterei mit der Aufschrift Sure we will win (Wir werden sicher gewinnen) während eines Protestes gegen die Miltärjunta. Ungeachtet des gewaltsamen Vorgehens der Sicherheitskräfte sind zahlreiche Menschen gegen den Militärputsch von Anfang Februar auf die Straße gegangen. Zum Symbol des Protesttages wurden Ostereier mit Parolen gegen die Militärjunta. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Myanmar anti-coup protesters stage Easter egg demo 04.04.2021

Protesters are using the holiday symbol to take a stand against the military overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.
31. März 2021 Bonner Kirschblüte 2021

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions 04.04.2021

The world-famous cherry blossom in Germany's former capital, Bonn, is coinciding with Easter this year. But visitor numbers will be much lower than usual, as the coronavirus pandemic means restricted access.
Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 4, 2021. Filippo Monteforte/Pool via REUTERS

Christians mark second Easter under COVID lockdown 04.04.2021

Millions around the world celebrated a second Easter under coronavirus restrictions. Pope Francis marked the occasion with Italy under a strict lockdown. Read DW for more.
Alice meets Humpty Dumpty and hears the alarming story of his great fall. Date: (Mary Evans Picture Library) | Nur für redaktionelle Verwendung., Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design 04.04.2021

The egg is much, much more than just a tasty Easter delight. It has played a role in all kinds of art, from painting to furniture design and even to some very egg-centric building decorations!
An der B96 vor Neustrelitz kontrolliert die Polizei, ob das Verbot touristischer Einreisen eingehalten wird. Mit stationären und mobilen Kontrollen will die Polizei während der Ostertage den touristischen Reiseverkehr nach Mecklenburg-Vorpommern unterbinden, der coronabedingt nicht gestattet ist. Mit Unterstützung der Bereitschaftspolizei wird sowohl entlang der Landesgrenze, an den Küste als auch im Landesinnere kontrolliert.

Hundreds of tourists turned back from German state over COVID restrictions 04.04.2021

Police expelled more than 500 vacationers from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as part of the state's ban on tourism. The state also held an unscheduled vaccination drive for people over 60.
Living Easter bunny with eggs in a basket on a meadow in spring, children in the background

Where the Easter Bunny came from 03.04.2021

Everyone knows bunnies don't lay eggs, right? So how did bunnies and eggs become inseparable at Easter? We got to the bottom of this — and other — odd Easter traditions.

Hase Horst bereitet sich auf das Osterfest während der Coronakrise vor. Eldagsen, 05.04.2020 | Verwendung weltweit

Not just an Easter delight: bunnies, hares and rabbits in art 03.04.2021

The Easter bunny was deemed an essential worker by New Zealand's Premier, Jacinda Ardern, last year. However, when not busy delivering Easter eggs, rabbits and hares are also sought-after motifs in art.
Gemeindehaus Versöhnung Berlin Mitte. 2021 Gedenken an Domizil-Verstorbene 12 Kerzen.

COVID: Another 'Silent Easter' in Berlin 02.04.2021

One Protestant pastor has watched, powerless, as over half of the residents of the Berlin nursing home in his parish lost their lives during the pandemic. This Good Friday, there will be no sermon. 
Female hands holding a chick in chicken farm.

Surprising stories hatching from eggs 01.04.2021

Especially over Easter, our mind connects eggs with chickens. But the large number of animals hatching includes fascinating species, from gigantic birds to lizards called dragons. DW presents some surprising egg stories.
Tausende handbemalte Eier schmücken normalerweise Osterbrunnen in Franken. Wegen der Corona-Krise verzichten viele Gemeinden auf die Tradition +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's best-loved Easter traditions 01.04.2021

Let us introduce you to ten of Germany's most popular Easter traditions and tell you where to find them, even if some are not taking place this year due to the pandemic. Join us on an Easter journey through the country.
A Sri Lankan police officer stands guard outside St. Anthony's church, one of the sites of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, on the first anniversary of the deadly bombings in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Sri Lankans commemorated the anniversary of last year's Islamic State group-inspired Easter Sunday bomb attacks from their homes on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 260 people were killed when three churches, two Catholic and one Protestant, came under simultaneous suicide bomb attacks during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019. Three tourist hotels were also targeted, killing some 42 foreign nationals. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka: 'No one cares more about human rights than us' 31.03.2021

Sri Lanka’s civil war ended 12 years ago, but its sectarian tensions remain, while new divisions are exploited by politicians and worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Will Sri Lanka protect human rights?
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 24, 2021 Riot police officers patrol on a pick-up truck during clashes with demonstrators as opposition supporters protest after the announcement of the results of the country's presidential run-off in Niamey. - Soldiers were arrested in Niger after an attempted coup early on March 31, a security source said, adding the situation is under control. There were some arrests among a few members of the army who are behind this attempted coup. The Presidential Guard retaliated, preventing this group of soldiers from approaching the presidential palace, said the source, speaking after residents reported hearing bursts of gunfire in the night in the capital Niamey. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

AfricaLink on Air - 31 March 2021 31.03.2021

Niger thwarts 'attempted coup' before presidential inauguration+++South Africa's Easter COVID Measures+++Sierra Leonean women give up FGM practices
17.12.2020 *** Eine medizinische Fachangestellte setzt bei einem Probedurchlauf im Impfzentrum Bamberg bei einem Mann die Kanüle zur Impfung an. In der Spritze befindet sich kein Impfstoff (gestellte Szene). Im sich noch im Aufbau befindlichen Impfzentrum in der Bamberger Brose Arena wurden bereits Probeabläufe durchgeplant.

Germany's COVID vaccinations hit Easter snag 31.03.2021

Some German states are pausing vaccinations over the long Easter weekend. They blame supply and logistical issues. Federal officials are promising things will get better soon. 
HANDOUT - 15.03.2020, Rheinland-Pfalz, Trier: Während eines Gottesdienstes sind im Dom zu Trier (v.l.) Kantorin Christina Elting, Diakon Johannes Schaffrath, Dompropst Werner Rössel, Bischof Stephan Ackermann und Generalvikar Ulrich Graf von Plettenberg zu sehen. Rechts steht eine Kamera, mit der der Gottesdienst live im Fernsehen und Internet übertragen wurde, die Kirchenbänke blieben leer. (zu dpa - «Ostern fällt nicht aus» - Kirchen in Ausnahmesituation) Foto: Bistum Trier/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Germany's Christian churches in meltdown 30.03.2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is once again casting a big dark shadow over Easter festivities. For so long at the heart of German society, the churches now fear they might lose their influence.

