Easter is a Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, three days after his crucifixion on Good Friday. Though not on a fixed date, it is always on a Sunday around the March Equinox.

Germany has a particularly rich tradition of celebrating Easter, which includes the custom of painting hard-boiled Easter eggs, symbolizing new life. Early Sunday morning, parents - or, officially, the Easter Bunny - hide chocolate eggs in the garden, where the children have to find them. Another tradition in northern Germany is to light huge Easter bonfires to drive away dark winter spirits. On Good Friday, Germans traditionally eat fish, to be followed on Sunday by a rich breakfast with lots of Easter eggs and sweet cakes, and lamb later on. Good Friday and Easter Monday are public holidays throughout Germany.