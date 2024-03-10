South America sees rare annular solar eclipse

Nature and EnvironmentArgentinaSouth America sees rare annular solar eclipseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentArgentinaJessica Saltz10/03/2024October 3, 2024The term "ring of fire" is used to describe an annular solar eclipse, when the moon momentarily blocks the center of the sun. Many people traveled to parts of Argentina, Chile and Easter Island to catch a glimpse of this rare spectacle.https://p.dw.com/p/4lMeJAdvertisement