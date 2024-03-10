  1. Skip to content
South America sees rare annular solar eclipse

Jessica Saltz
October 3, 2024

The term "ring of fire" is used to describe an annular solar eclipse, when the moon momentarily blocks the center of the sun. Many people traveled to parts of Argentina, Chile and Easter Island to catch a glimpse of this rare spectacle.

