Global Easter traditions: From kite flying to chocolate bilbys
Bunnies and eggs are most often associated with Easter, but what about clay jar flinging and water dousing?
Easter Bilby instead of bunny
In 1991, the Foundation for Rabbit Free Australia (RFA) first created the Easter Bilby to highlight the plight of this little marsupial native to the country, which was on the verge of extinction due habitat damage — caused partly by wild rabbits. European wild rabbits were first brought to Australia in the 1850s but rapidly reproduced, taking over the bilby's burrows and food sources.
Dyed only red
Long before Christianity adopted the egg as an Easter symbol, it was a pagan symbol of fertility. During the Holy Week of the Greek Orthodox Easter, families traditionally gather and dye eggs red on Holy Thursday. The red symbolizes the blood Christ shed on the cross, while the egg itself represents his tomb. And cracking the egg represents Christ's resurrection.
Care for an omelette?
In BessiEres in southwest France, Easter festivities culminate on Easter Monday with the cooking of a gigantic 15,000-egg omelette. Big enough to feed 2,000 locals and visitors, this event, which marked its 50th anniversary in 2023, is organized by the Global Brotherhood of the Knights of the Giant Omelette. It has also inspired similar omelette festivals, amongst others, in Argentina and Quebec.
A labor of love
In Antigua in southern Guatemala, families gather during Semana Santa or Holy Week to create alfombras — vibrant, temporary "carpets" that cover this UNESCO city's cobblestone streets each year. Made from colored sawdust, pine needles, fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables, the alfombras often feature religious themes but also draw on Mayan traditions, mother nature and Guatemalan history too.
Water, water everywhere
Though the exact origins of Poland's Smigus-Dyngus — or Wet Monday — remain unclear, the oft-told story is that in the past, boys in the countryside were allowed to drench girls with water on Easter Monday and spank them with pussy willow branches as a sign of affection. A likelier theory dates back to the ancient custom of pouring water as a spring rite of cleansing, purification and fertility.
Letting your spirit soar
"Clean Monday" is celebrated 48 days before the Greek Orthodox Easter, marking the start of Lent. One traditional activity is kite-flying, (pictured here) which symbolically signifies the resurrection of Christ. Kite-flying also takes place in Bermuda — but on Good Friday. A common origin story is that it was a Sunday school teacher's way of explaining Christ's ascension into Heaven.
Hurling jars of clay
While jars of clay in Biblical times were used to store wine, on the Ionian Sea island of Corfu in northwestern Greece, people hurl clay jars filled with water from their balconies on Holy Saturday in a custom called "botides." Corfiots believe that this custom wards off bad spirits, while spectators take home shattered clay pieces for good luck.
An ancient offering
Hot cross buns are a Good Friday staple in diverse cultures that celebrate Easter. Though the Christian connection dates back to 12th century England, ancient Egyptians and later the Greeks and Romans are all said to have offered similar breads — topped with crosses — to their gods. Among them was Eostre, the Germanic goddess of light, who would later lend her name to Easter.
Easter Egg Roll
And finally, there is the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in the US, a tradition that dates back to 1878. Taking place on the South Lawn of the White House, the public can try their luck to secure free tickets by participating in an online lottery. Winners get treated to games, storytelling and a traditional egg hunt — plus get up close to the president, first lady and the Easter Bunny.