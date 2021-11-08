Visit the new DW website

Lifestyle

Lifesyle is originally a sociological term referring to interests, opinions, behaviours of a group, or culture.

In media terms it spans topics including entertainment and off-beat topics in the broadest sense. Here you find an automatic compilation of lifestyle related content published on the DW website.

DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 08.11.2021

US reopens borders to vaccinated internationals - Russia accused of holding off on Europe gas supplies - Hydrogen trash trucks provide green option
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 08.11.2021

US reopens borders to vaccinated internationals - Russia accused of holding off on Europe gas supplies - Hydrogen trash trucks provide green option
09.03.2018 ARCHIV - 09.03.2018, Niedersachsen, Emden: Audi Fahrzeuge des Volkswagen Konzerns werden im Hafen von Emden verschifft. Die EU-Kommission schlägt den USA die Abschaffung aller Autozölle beider Seiten im Rahmen eines Handelsabkommens vor. (zu dpa «EU schlägt USA Abschaffung von Autozöllen auf beiden Seiten vor» vom 30.08.2018) Foto: Jörg Sarbach/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German businesses glad US entry ban is over 08.11.2021

The 20-month US entry ban due to COVID-19 is finally a thing of the past. German companies are happy to return to business as usual.
US borders reopen to UK visitors. EDITORIAL USE ONLY British Airways Ambassadors Elysa Marsden (left) and Eugenia Okwaning at London Heathrow Airport's T5 ahead of the departure of British Airways flight BA001, which will perform a synchronised departure on parallel runways alongside Virgin Atlantic flight VS3, heading for New York JFK to celebrate the reopening of the transatlantic travel corridor, more than 600 days since the US travel ban was introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture date: Monday November 8, 2021. To mark the occasion, BA will be using a flight number previously reserved for Concorde and both airlines will be operating fuel efficient A350 aircrafts. The US is the UK's largest trading partner, and aviation contributes £23m per day to the UK economy. Photo credit should read: Anthony Upton/PA Wire URN:63608349

COVID: US reopens to vaccinated travelers — what are the new rules? 08.11.2021

The United States is now open for international travel, but getting vaccinated is an important prerequisite for entry. DW has answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the new changes.
Assimi Goita, president of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) in Mali, is seen at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) meeting in Accra, Ghana, on September 15, 2020, as part of several efforts to resolve the political crisis in Mali. (Photo by Nipah Dennis / AFP)

West African bloc issues fresh sanctions over coups in Mali, Guinea 08.11.2021

Military leaders in Mali and Guinea are under pressure to follow a roadmap for elections after coups in recent years. The sanctions consist of travel bans and asset freezes.
Markus Potzel, Deutscher Botschafter in Kabul. Foto: DW/Hussain Sirat, 15.02.2016 in Kabul, Afghanistan +++ (C) DW/H. Sirat

Afghanistan: Germany to send envoy to negotiate aid for population — report 06.11.2021

Germany wants to realign its relationship with the Taliban to meet key strategic objectives. According to a report, envoy Markus Potzel will travel to Afghanistan in the coming weeks to negotiate aid and evacuations.
DW Ausfahrt Kultur – Entdeckungen in Sachsen Folgenbild 1 deutsch

'Destination Culture:' a DW tour across Germany 06.11.2021

A tour of the cultural treasures of the eastern German state of Saxony kicks off DW's multimedia series "Destination Culture" on November 6.
26.10.2021, Lufthansa: Geparkte Maschinen der Kranichairline am Frankfurter Flughafen

Germany's Lufthansa reports first profit since pandemic began 03.11.2021

The airline, which is based at Frankfurt Airport, was hit hard by the lack of travelers last year. The German government had previously stepped in to bail out the carrier.
17.03.2007 ARCHIV - Ein Airbus A380 rollt am 17.03.2007 auf dem Flughafen von Frankfurt am Main an einer Boeing 747 der US-Linie United vorbei. Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa (zu dpa Boeing dampft Jumbo-Produktion ein - größter Flieger kaum gefragt) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

A380 superjumbo is set to rise like a phoenix 03.11.2021

As lockdowns ease and travel restrictions are lifted, airlines are seeing a surge in demand. The A380, headed for the wrecker's yard when the pandemic hit, is about to get a new lease of life.
2020-08-21 21:15:51 AMSTERDAM - Touristen mit Masken im Rotlichtviertel in Amsterdam. Amsterdam verschärft die Aufsicht, um eine weitere Ausbreitung des Koronavirus zu verhindern. ANP RAMON VAN FLYMEN

Coronavirus digest: Netherlands reintroduces COVID curbs 02.11.2021

The Netherlands is retightening its coronavirus prevention measures in light of climbing case numbers and hospital admissions. Meanwhile, countries in Asia are again allowing travel. Follow DW for the latest.
(200923) -- AGRA, Sept. 23, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Visitors take slefies with the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sept. 23, 2020. India's iconic monument of love - Taj Mahal, which was closed on March 17 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was reopened Monday to tourists, officials said. (Str/Xinhua)

COVID: India opens for international travel — what happens next? 02.11.2021

India has opened up for travelers and will allow commercial flights from November. While the travel industry is expecting a surge in visitors, medical experts fear a surge of a different kind.
A restored section at the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Restored ancient mosaic revealed at Jericho desert palace 29.10.2021

Hisham's Palace in the West Bank was recently renovated and is now opening to the public. Palestinians hope it will draw tourists.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Germany's 16 states: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 27.10.2021

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania attracts with its wide open spaces and untouched nature. The white sandy beaches of the Baltic Sea coast and the more than 1,000 lakes magically attract vacationers.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 13, 2021, Aiden Arthurs receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine from Pharmacist Andrew Mac (R) in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. - A high level medical panel of US government advisors was meeting on October 26, 2021, to decide whether to authorize the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds, likely paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks. If, as expected, the independent experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vote in favor, it will set in motion actions leading to 28 million more Americans becoming eligible for immunization. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

Coronavirus digest: FDA panel recommends BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for children 27.10.2021

The US is on the way to becoming one of the first countries to authorize vaccines for pre-teens. Australia has said it will lift a ban on travel for vaccinated citizens. Follow DW for the latest.
July 2, 2021, Brooklyn, New York, USA: July 4th holiday weekend travelers at JFK Airport. Queens, New York. 20210702 NEW (Credit Image: Â© Edna Leshowitz/ZUMA Wire

Coronavirus digest: US releases new guidelines for international travel 25.10.2021

The United States is set to welcome international travelers who are fully vaccinated as of November 8. Proof of vaccination of US-approved or WHO emergency use authorized vaccines will be accepted. Follow DW for more.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 3, 2020: Police officers walk past the building of the US Embassy in Novinsky Boulevard in central Moscow. On Election Day, November 3, the USA elect a president and vice president, 35 Senators, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 13 governors of 11 states and two US territories, as well as state and local government officials. Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden are running for president. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Washington says Russians seeking US immigrant visas must travel to Warsaw 25.10.2021

The US qualified Russians as "homeless nationals," a category usually reserved for countries where the US has no diplomatic representation. The Moscow embassy will only process diplomatic and official visas.
