Vatican City, officially Vatican City State, is a country located in Rome, the smallest state in the world both by area and population (about 800.) Founded in 1929, it is ruled by the Bishop of Rome - the Pope.

Cultural highlights within the state's walls are St. Peter's Basilica, the Sistine Chapel and the Vatican Museums. Vatican City has its own flag and anthem. There are five entrances to Vatican City, each guarded by the Pontifical Swiss Guards and the Gendarmes Corps of Vatican City State.