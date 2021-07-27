Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Vatican City

Vatican City, officially Vatican City State, is a country located in Rome, the smallest state in the world both by area and population (about 800.) Founded in 1929, it is ruled by the Bishop of Rome - the Pope.

Cultural highlights within the state's walls are St. Peter's Basilica, the Sistine Chapel and the Vatican Museums. Vatican City has its own flag and anthem. There are five entrances to Vatican City, each guarded by the Pontifical Swiss Guards and the Gendarmes Corps of Vatican City State.

29.9.2020, Rom***FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2020 Cardinal Angelo Becciu talks to journalists during a press conference in Rome. Italy’s financial police said Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 that a Sardinian woman, Cecilia Marogna, said to be close to one of the Holy See’s most powerful cardinals, Becciu, before his downfall, was arrested in Milan, northern Italy, late Tuesday on an international warrant issued by the Vatican City State. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)

Trial opens in 'rotten' Vatican finance scandal 27.07.2021

A trial that involves a cardinal and nine others accused of a money scandal has opened in the Vatican City State. It is being deemed a landmark trial in the Vatican's modern history.
The empty St. Peter's Square is seen as Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) on Christmas' day at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Vatican details worldwide property holdings for first time 24.07.2021

The Vatican has revealed its worldwide property holdings, but did not include budgets for Vatican City, the Vatican Museums and the Vatican Bank.
This handout photo provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis delivering a live-streamed weekly Angelus prayer from the Library of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, 01 January 2021. ANSA/ VATICAN MEDIA +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++

Pope toughs out nerve pain to make New Year empathy plea 01.01.2021

Pushing through sciatica pain, Pope Francis preached the importance of "taking interest in others' problems" in the wake of a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
21.12.2018 FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis visits his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican, December 21, 2018. Picture taken December 21, 2018. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

Ex-pope backtracks on book warning against relaxing priest celibacy rules 14.01.2020

On Sunday, Benedict, who retired in 2013, published comments in which he reaffirmed the importance of priest celibacy rules, seen as critical of Pope Francis. Now, he has distanced himself somewhat from the comments.
Monsignor Melchor Sanchez de Toca (Photo by Matteo Nardone / Pacific Press) | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Melchor Sanchez de Toca: 'Vatican athletes just want to participate' 13.01.2020

The Vatican is planning to get involved in two more competitive sports. The Holy See's sports commissioner, Monsignor Melchor Sanchez de Toca, spoke to DW about the Vatican's sporting plans and ambitions.

epa02237771 (FILE) An undated file handout photograph released on 05 July 2010 showing a poster appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing Vatican city citizen Emanuela Orlandi, who dissapeared on 22 June 1983 and whose body is not never been found. EPA/STF |

Vatican opens probe into missing girl Emanuela Orlandi 10.04.2019

After more than 35 years, Vatican City is opening an investigation into the disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi. It comes after an anonymous tip-off in a letter that said to "look where the angel is pointing."
Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he recites the Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. The pontiff announced he will make 14 new cardinals next June 29. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) |

Pope Francis to nominate 14 new cardinals 20.05.2018

The Pope has said he will elevate 14 Roman Catholic churchmen to the position of cardinal. He made the surprise announcement in front of pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square.
21.10.2016 epa05595869 An exterior view of the Apostolic Palace of Castel Gandolfo, near Rome, Italy, on the occasion of a preview of the opening to the public of the papal apartment organized by the Directorate of the Pontifical Villas and the Management of the Vatican Museums, 21 October 2016. The papal apartment at the popes' summer residence in Castel Gandolfo in the Alban hills, south of Rome, is to open to the public for the first time ever on 21 October. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Papal residence Castel Gandolfo opens to visitors 22.10.2016

Visitors have been taking a look around the summer residence of Pope Francis, after the pontiff decided Castel Gandolfo was too grand for him. The property, east of Rome, is larger than Vatican City.
The Vatican bank (IOR), located in the tower of Niccolo V just inside the gates of Vatican City, May 2009. An atmosphere of scandal shrouds the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican on May 2012. The pope's butler has been arrested in its embarrassing leaks scandal, adding a Hollywood twist to a sordid tale of power struggles, intrigue and corruption in the highest levels of Catholic Church governance. Vatican documents leaked to the press in recent months have undermined that effort, alleging corruption in Vatican finance as well as internal bickering over the Holy See's efforts to show more transparency in its financial operations. But perhaps most critically, the leaks have seemed aimed at one main goal: to discredit Pope Benedict XVI's No. 2, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the Vatican secretary of state.The scandal took on even greater weight with the publication of 'His Holiness,' a book which reproduced confidential letters and memos to and from Benedict and his personal secretary. The Vatican has taken the leaks very seriously, with Benedict appointing a commission of cardinals to investigate. Vatican gendarmes as well as prosecutors are also investigating the sources of the leaks. Photo by Eric Vandeville/ABACAPRESS.COM # 321820_039

Vatican bank clean-up pays off as profit soars 25.05.2015

After years of scandals, ranging from money laundering to tax evasion, Vatican City looks on track to get its financial house in order. The Holy See-based bank has posted a sharp rise in profits.
Archbishop Josef Wesolowski, the Vatican's ambassador to the Dominican Republic, offers mass in Santo Domingo August 3, 2009. The Vatican has recalled Wesolowski, who has been in the Dominican Republic for nearly six years, and relieved him of his duties pending an investigation, after local media accused him of paedophilia, Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said on September 4, 2013. Picture taken August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Luis Gomez/Diario Libre (DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: RELIGION CRIME LAW POLITICS)

Former papal diplomat could face trial outside Vatican 26.08.2014

A former Polish archbishop and diplomat has appealed against his defrocking after a Vatican tribunal convicted him of pedophilia. Jozef Wesolowski faces further criminal proceedings in Vatican City and possibly beyond.
12.2012 DW Shift Ranking

The most popular sights of the world: Shift Ranking of June 25 24.06.2014

1. Machu Picchu, Peru / 2. Sheikh Zayed Mosque, UAE / 3. Taj Mahal, India / 4. The Mosque–Cathedral of Córdoba, Spain / 5. St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City/ Source: Tripadvisior
12.2012 DW Shift Ranking

Shift Ranking of February 21: The World's Smallest Countries 21.02.2014

1. Vatican City (0.44 Sq.km) / 2. Monaco (2 Sq.km) / 3. Nauru (21 Sq.km) / 4. Tuvalu (26 Sq.km) / 5. San Marino (61 Sq.km) / Source: Worldmap
Pope Francis waves as he leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic palace in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (VATICAN - Tags: RELIGION)

Vatican response 'fails smell test for ordinary people' 16.01.2014

The Vatican on Thursday faced a grilling by a UN panel over its failure to implement a UN child protection convention and its handling of sex abuse scandals. DW spoke to John Allen from the National Catholic Reporter.
Pope Francis makes a blessing as he delivers his first Urbi et Orbi (to the city and world) message from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican December 25, 2013. Francis, celebrating his first Christmas as Roman Catholic leader, on Wednesday called for dialogue to end the conflict in South Sudan and all wars, saying everyone should strive to be personal peacemakers. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (VATICAN - Tags: RELIGION)

Pope Francis calls for peace in conflict zones in Christmas message 25.12.2013

Pope Francis has used his first Christmas Day message as the leader of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics to urge peace in the Middle East and Africa. He also appealed for the environment to be saved from "human greed".
ILLUSTRATION - Ein Priester hält einen Rosenkranz und eine bischöfliche Erklärung zu den Missbrauchsfällen durch Jesuiten-Pater in der Hand (Foto vom 07.02.2010). Für viele Opfer sexuellen Missbrauchs in der katholischen Kirche reicht der Hirtenbrief von Papst Benedikt XVI. nicht aus. Foto: Jochen Lübke dpa (Zu dpa 0318) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Vatican balks at sharing sex abuse investigations with UN 04.12.2013

The Vatican has refused to provide information to a UN panel about its investigation into sexual abuse of children by the clergy. The Church said it couldn't be held responsible for the behavior of Catholics worldwide.
The Vatican bank (IOR), located in the tower of Niccolo V just inside the gates of Vatican City, May 2009. An atmosphere of scandal shrouds the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican on May 2012. The pope's butler has been arrested in its embarrassing leaks scandal, adding a Hollywood twist to a sordid tale of power struggles, intrigue and corruption in the highest levels of Catholic Church governance. Vatican documents leaked to the press in recent months have undermined that effort, alleging corruption in Vatican finance as well as internal bickering over the Holy See's efforts to show more transparency in its financial operations. But perhaps most critically, the leaks have seemed aimed at one main goal: to discredit Pope Benedict XVI's No. 2, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the Vatican secretary of state.The scandal took on even greater weight with the publication of 'His Holiness,' a book which reproduced confidential letters and memos to and from Benedict and his personal secretary. The Vatican has taken the leaks very seriously, with Benedict appointing a commission of cardinals to investigate. Vatican gendarmes as well as prosecutors are also investigating the sources of the leaks. Photo by Eric Vandeville/ABACAPRESS.COM # 321820_039

Pope launches commission to reform Vatican bank 26.06.2013

Pope Francis is launching a commission to investigate the Vatican Bank. The financial institution has been plagued with scandals during its 71-year history. Its usefulness has been openly questioned by the new pontiff.
Show more articles