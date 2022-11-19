  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
COP27
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
German Catholic Bishop Georg Bätzig
Bishop Georg Bätzig said that the German Catholic Church would continue its reform processImage: Johannes Neudecker/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

German Catholic bishops vow to continue with reforms

12 minutes ago

German Catholic bishops reaffirmed their commitment to reforms following meetings with Pope Francis and other Vatican figures. On the table are blessings for same-sex marriages, married priests and women deacons.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JmyA

Germany's Catholic bishops on Saturday vowed to continue with reforms that have been criticized by the Vatican.

The Synodal Path progressive Catholic movement seeks to allow blessings for same-sex couples, married priests and the ordination of women as deacons. The Vatican has pushed back at the movement, arguing that the church risks a schism if it implements reforms.

The church launched the reform movement amid record numbers of Germans leaving their congregation and sex abuse scandals involving the church.

What did German bishops say?

Bishop Georg Bätzing, the head of the German Bishops' Conference (DBK), told reporters following a series of meetings with Pope Francis and other figures in the Vatican hierarchy that they sought to be "Catholic in a different way" by implementing reforms.

"We are Catholic," Bätzing said at a news conference. "But we want to be Catholic in a different way."

Bätzing assured the Vatican that the German Catholic Church would "not make any decisions that would only be possible in the context of the universal church," including changes to core doctrine.

"However, the church in Germany wants to and must provide answers to the questions being asked by the faithful," he insisted.

In the face of criticism from the Vatican, Bätzing said that reform issues are not "closed."

The Catholic Church in Crisis

"As far as the ordination of women is concerned, for example, (the Vatican's) view is very clear, that the question is closed. But the question exists and it has to elaborated and discussed," the bishop said. "All these questions are on the table and all attempts [to] cancel them will not have success."

Bätzing proposed that German lay representatives engage in round-table talks with Vatican officials as part of the reform process.

The Central Committee of German Catholics said that "it is not a solution to see the responsibility for the reform process solely from Rome." Committee president Irme Stetter-Karp said that there is no longer a "patient people of God," in response to a Vatican statement that the faithful must be patient.

Cardinal Woelki situation 'unbearable'

One issue raised by Bätzing in discussions with Pope Francis was that of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, who has been criticized for the way he handled sexual abuse cases.

Woelki offered to resign in March, which Pope Francis has not acted on. Last year, the Vatican gave the cardinal a "spiritual timeout."

Bätzing said that the status quo was "unbearable for both the archbishop and the faithful."

sdi/kb (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Pope Francis sits in a wheelchair during his visit to Canada

German Catholics reject Vatican's abortion stance — report

German Catholics reject Vatican's abortion stance — report

A majority of German Catholics don't approve of Pope Francis and the Vatican criticizing abortion, according to a survey commissioned by a Catholic weekly.
ReligionAugust 9, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Germany's football players wear t-shrits reading "Human Rights" on the field

Germany blasts FIFA for restricting human rights protests

Sports11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters hold pictures of UN envoy Volker Perthes at a recent demonstration

Sudan's difficult path to democratic transition

Sudan's difficult path to democratic transition

Politics24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Malaysia elections: What you need to know

Malaysia elections: What you need to know

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

PoliticsNovember 17, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Bin overflows with rubbish and plastic bottles against a deep blue sky and a palm tree

Spain's new recycling rules launch war on waste

Spain's new recycling rules launch war on waste

Nature and Environment23 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Man in a football jersey cheers amid a crowd; there are vuvuzelas and the English flag

Fact check: Did Qatar 'buy' World Cup fans?

Fact check: Did Qatar 'buy' World Cup fans?

SportsNovember 18, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in character on a film set

A German director portrays the research that led to #MeToo

A German director portrays the research that led to #MeToo

FilmNovember 18, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball Brasilien vs. Ghana Freundschaftsspiel

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

SoccerNovember 18, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage