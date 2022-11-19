German Catholic bishops vow to continue with reforms
12 minutes ago
German Catholic bishops reaffirmed their commitment to reforms following meetings with Pope Francis and other Vatican figures. On the table are blessings for same-sex marriages, married priests and women deacons.
The Synodal Path progressive Catholic movement seeks to allow blessings for same-sex couples, married priests and the ordination of women as deacons. The Vatican has pushed back at the movement, arguing that the church risks a schism if it implements reforms.
Bishop Georg Bätzing, the head of the German Bishops' Conference (DBK), told reporters following a series of meetings with Pope Francis and other figures in the Vatican hierarchy that they sought to be "Catholic in a different way" by implementing reforms.
"We are Catholic," Bätzing said at a news conference. "But we want to be Catholic in a different way."
Bätzing assured the Vatican that the German Catholic Church would "not make any decisions that would only be possible in the context of the universal church," including changes to core doctrine.
"However, the church in Germany wants to and must provide answers to the questions being asked by the faithful," he insisted.
In the face of criticism from the Vatican, Bätzing said that reform issues are not "closed."
The Catholic Church in Crisis
"As far as the ordination of women is concerned, for example, (the Vatican's) view is very clear, that the question is closed. But the question exists and it has to elaborated and discussed," the bishop said. "All these questions are on the table and all attempts [to] cancel them will not have success."
Bätzing proposed that German lay representatives engage in round-table talks with Vatican officials as part of the reform process.
The Central Committee of German Catholics said that "it is not a solution to see the responsibility for the reform process solely from Rome." Committee president Irme Stetter-Karp said that there is no longer a "patient people of God," in response to a Vatican statement that the faithful must be patient.