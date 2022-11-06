Pope criticizes German Catholic reform movement

Pope Francis said that he did not want "another" Protestant Church in Germany, echoing fears that reforms could split the Catholic Church. Contentious issues include female deacons and blessing same-sex marriages.
"I say to German Catholics: Germany has a great Protestant Church, but I don't want another one, because it won't be as good," the pope said. Francis was responding to a question as to what Germany's Catholic Church should do in the face of decreasing membership.
"I am not saying go backwards, no; but go to the source of inspiration, to the roots," he stressed, warning against entering "contingent" discussions that move away from the "core of theology."
What is the German Catholic Church's reform movement?
Pope Francis was responding to the progressive German Catholic movement known as the "Synodal Path," which has proposed broad reforms amid declining membership and changing public attitudes.