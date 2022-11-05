Bahrain: Pope Francis holds mass for Gulf Catholic community

Thousands of Catholics attended the event in the Muslim-majority Gulf nation of Bahrain. Many of the attendees were foreign workers from countries such as the Philippines and India.

Pope Francis held an open-air Mass on Saturday in the Muslim-majority Arab nation of Bahrain, where he praised the country's tolerant attitude toward Christians.

The Vatican claimed that as many as 30,000 people attended the religious event, including foreign workers bussed in from neighboring countries.

Pope praises Bahrain for 'coexistence'

The event was held at Bahrain National Stadium, near the capital, Manama. The 85-year-old pope was driven around the stadium before the mass, where he waved at crowds and kissed children.

Some of the worshippers were brought to tears by the pope's visit. Attendees were given plastic bags that contained a white baseball hat, a bottle of water, a book about the Mass and other items.

The majority of the Catholic attendees were foreign workers from nations such as the Philippines and India.

"This very land is a living image of coexistence in diversity and indeed an image of our world, increasingly marked by the constant migration of people and by a pluralism of ideas, customs and traditions," Francis said during an address.

Several Bahraini government ministers were present at the Mass, along with one of the sons of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. A government spokesperson earlier this week said the Gulf nation "prides itself on the values of tolerance."

Hundreds of worshippers were bused in from neighboring Saudi Arabia, where Catholics cannot practice their faith openly. There are an estimated 2 million Catholics in the Gulf region.

Many worshippers wore white hats distributed amid warm temperatures in Bahrain Image: Vatican Media/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

Francis urges attendees to turn the other cheek

The treatment of Gulf workers is a controversial issue in the region, with employers often facing accusations of exploitation and racism. The foreign migrants typically work long hours in sectors such as construction, oil extraction and domestic help.

Francis called on attendees to turn the other cheek, "even when evil is done to us."

"There will be cases of friction, moments of tension, conflicts and opposing viewpoints, but those who follow the Prince of Peace must always strive for peace," Francis said.

"And peace cannot be restored if a harsh word is answered with an even harsher one," he added. "No, we need to 'disarm,' to shatter the chains of evil, to break the spiral of violence, and to put an end to resentment, complaints and self-pity."

It's Francis' first papal visit to the Gulf state. He is also expected to meet children at the Sacred Heart School, which was founded in 1953.

wd/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)