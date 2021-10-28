Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The term 'Catholicism' alludes to the beliefs and practices of Christian denominations that refer to themselves as Catholic.
Catholicism delineates the theology, liturgy and ethics of the Catholic Churches, both the Latin Church and the 23 eastern or oriental Catholic Churches. There are more than 1 billion Catholics worldwide.
Ireland was once a stronghold of Catholicism in Europe. But a series of abuse scandals involving the church has seen many people move away from the religion. Later this month, Ireland will vote to remove from its constitution the crime of blasphemy, defamation of religion, which dates back to an age when church and state were considered the same entity. Sean Defoe reports from Dublin.
Ireland was once a stronghold of Catholicism in Europe. But a series of abuse scandals involving the church has seen many move away from the religion. That was the challenge that greeted Pope Francis as he made a historic visit to Ireland. Has the pope done enough to stop the mass exodus of the faithful in Ireland? From Dublin, Sean Defoe reports.
The Austrian capital Vienna was once overwhelmingly Catholic - but not anymore. New studies show a city with a rapidly changing religious and ethnic structure. With almost a third of its population foreign born Catholicism is on the wane. Kerry Skyring reports on Vienna's rapidly changing religious landscape and explores how the city is dealing with its new identity.