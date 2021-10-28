Visit the new DW website

Catholicism

The term 'Catholicism' alludes to the beliefs and practices of Christian denominations that refer to themselves as Catholic.

Catholicism delineates the theology, liturgy and ethics of the Catholic Churches, both the Latin Church and the 23 eastern or oriental Catholic Churches. There are more than 1 billion Catholics worldwide.

April 29, 2016 - Vatican City - U.S.Vice President JOE BIDEN speak in Aula Paolo VI at the Vatican in the occasion of conclusion of the Third International Conference 'The Progress of Regenerative Medicine And Its Cultural Impact.' After the speech of the Vice President Biden, POPE FRANCIS greeted the partcipants

Opinion: US could hold key for the future of the Catholic Church 28.10.2021

As Catholic Joe Biden meets Pope Francis, sacraments and abortion are sure to be a bone of contention. But Church historian Massimo Faggioli says the pope needs to tread carefully — the future of Catholicism is at stake.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 7, 2010 Italian bishop Luigi Ventura, the Apostolic Nuncio to France, attends a mass in Lourdes, southern France, as part of the annual Plenary session of French bishops. - The Vatican has lifted the diplomatic immunity of its Paris envoy under investigation for alleged sexual assault, the French foreign ministry said on July 8, 2019. Luigi Ventura, 74, faces four complaints of sexual abuse -- including that he molested a junior official at the Paris town hall. French prosecutors in March asked the Vatican to lift his immunity. (Photo by REMY GABALDA / AFP)

Vatican ex-envoy to France sentenced over sex assaults 16.12.2020

The retired archbishop was found to have groped men during church meetings. It's the latest in a series of sexual scandals to have rocked the Catholic church.
Bildnummer: 60591617 Datum: 11.10.2013 Copyright: imago/Christian Ohde Kreuz mit Rosenkranz auf Bibel Symbol Studio Objekte xns x0x 2013 quer Aufmacher premiumd Symbolfoto Symbolfotos Symbolbild Symbolbilder Bibel Heilige Schrift Kirche Kirchen katholische Katholizismus katholisch Kreuz Kreuze Rosenkranz Religion Religionen Buch Bücher kirchlich kirchliche Glaube Glauben Kirchenzugehörigkeit 60591617 Date 11 10 2013 Copyright Imago Christian Ohde Cross with Rosary on Bible symbol Studio Objects xns x0x 2013 horizontal Highlight premiumd Symbolic image Icon photos Symbol image Symbol Pictures Bible Saints Font Church Churches Catholic Catholicism Catholic Cross Crosses Rosary Religion Religions Book Books church church Faith Believe

Inside Europe: Ireland's blasphemy referendum 19.10.2018

Ireland was once a stronghold of Catholicism in Europe. But a series of abuse scandals involving the church has seen many people move away from the religion. Later this month, Ireland will vote to remove from its constitution the crime of blasphemy, defamation of religion, which dates back to an age when church and state were considered the same entity. Sean Defoe reports from Dublin.

August 26, 2018, A girl ties baby shoes to a fence as a part of a protest to highlight child abuse at the hands of the Catholic church, during the visit of Pope Francis to Dublin, Ireland,

Can Pope Francis stop Ireland's mass exodus from the Catholic Church? 30.08.2018

Ireland was once a stronghold of Catholicism in Europe. But a series of abuse scandals involving the church has seen many move away from the religion. That was the challenge that greeted Pope Francis as he made a historic visit to Ireland. Has the pope done enough to stop the mass exodus of the faithful in Ireland? From Dublin, Sean Defoe reports.

13.05.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Münster: Kardinal Reinhard Marx, Erzbischof von München und Freising, beim Hauptgottesdienst vor dem Schloss. Vom 09. bis 13. Mai findet der Katholikentag unter dem Motto Suche Frieden in Münster statt. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German Catholic convention ends with calls for inclusion, peace 13.05.2018

Diverse but humane thinking underpins German Catholicism, organizers have insisted while ending their church's lay convention with a plea for peace. A record 75,000 guests spent five days in the northern city of Münster.
11.05.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Münster: Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) spricht im Rahmen des Katholikentages. Vom 09. bis 13. Mai 2018 findet der Katholikentag unter dem Motto «Suche Frieden» in Münster statt. Foto: Marcel Kusch/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Angela Merkel at Catholic Convention: ' We want to strengthen multilateralism' 11.05.2018

Merkel also explained Germany's stance on arms exports and spoke about the Iran nuclear deal. The most memorable statement concerned the refugee crisis and came not from Merkel but a Vatican cardinal.
BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 14: Chinese Catholics arrange plastic flowers around a statue of the Virgin Mary at the government sanctioned Xishiku Catholic Church on August 14, 2014 in Beijing, China. In his first visit to Asia, Pope Francis sent a rare message of goodwill to China's President Xi Jinpeng today before landing in Seoul, South Korea. There have been no official relations between China and the Vatican since 1949. The Catholic Church in China is split into two avenues of worship: a state sanctioned Church known as the Patriotic Association that answers to the Communist Party, and underground Churches where worshippers are loyal to the Pope in Rome. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Sieren's China: Vatican makes peace with Beijing 16.02.2018

The Vatican has been negotiating with Beijing for years and now seems prepared to make huge concessions. If the Catholic Church wants to grow, it cannot survive without China, says DW's Frank Sieren.
09.05.2010 ARCHIV - Drei Priesteranwärter des Erzbistums Freiburg falten am 09.05.2010 im Münster in Freiburg während ihrer Weihe zum Priester die Hände. Im September 2011 kommt Benedikt XVI. nach Deutschland. In kaum einem Land wird der Zölibat so kritisch gesehen wie in der Heimat des Papstes. Der Priestermangel lässt das Unverständnis über das Eheverbot wachsen. Foto: Rolf Haid dpa/lby (zu dpa-KORR Acht Monate vor Papst-Besuch: Zölibats-Debatte neu entbrannt vom 31.01.2011) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

High-ranking Catholic priests push for an end to celibacy 17.01.2017

Eleven retired priests from Germany have called for an end to celibacy in an open letter, written in review of their 50 years as clergy. They are unusually candid in addressing the isolation many priests face.

Strassburg, Muenster, Engelspfeiler Strassburg - Strasbourg (Elsass, Frank- reich), Muenster - Cathedrale Notre-Dame, Engelspfeiler (Pfeiler des Juengsten Gerichts) im suedlichen Querschiff (Skulpturen, Stein, um 1295). - Teilansicht mit Trompete blasendem Engel. Copyright: picture-alliance/akg-images/Erich Lessing

French bishops hold day of prayer, fasting for sex abuse victims 08.11.2016

The French Catholic Church pleaded for forgiveness after months of revelations of sexual abuse by priests. A commission has been set up to determine the extent of abuse.
Catholic cardinals enter the cathedral in the northern city of Shkoder, Albania, which celebrated the beatification of 38 Catholic martyrs executed or tortured to death during the former communist regime Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Albanians celebrated their beatification after Pope Francis had officially recognized as martyrs Archbishop Vincens Prenushi and 37 other priests who died in prison or were murdered in 1945-1974 by the late communist dictator Enver Hoxha's regime. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina) |

Albanian Catholics killed under Hoxha beatified 05.11.2016

Thousands have gathered in Shkoder to witness the beatification of 38 Albanian Catholic martyrs of Enver Hoxha's communist regime. Those honored were tortured and killed in Hoxha's efforts to create an atheist state.
October 31, 2016*** Pope Francis speaks during a meeting at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, October 31, 2016. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Francis says John Paul II ruled out women as priests 01.11.2016

The current pope, too, appears to have ruled out women's ordination. Francis says the "last word" on the question was delivered two pontiffs previous, by St. John Paul II, and that he does not foresee any changes.
CORRECTS DAY OF THE WEEK TO FRIDAY.- Pope Francis, left, and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill kiss after signing a joint declaration on religious unity in Havana, Cuba, Friday Feb. 12, 2016. The declaration calls for peace in Syria, Iraq and Ukraine and urges Europe to maintain its faithfulness to its Christian roots. The two religious leaders met for the first-ever papal meeting with a historic development in the 1,000-year schism within Christianity. (Alejandro Ernesto/Pool photo via AP) picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Ernesto

Opinion: Religious obligations and political warnings 13.02.2016

The meeting of Roman Catholic Pope Francis and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill marks a new chapter, DW's Christoph Strack writes. The leaders believe that "the world expects not only words but also deeds."
Pope Francis smiles as he delivers his messages during a mass at the Cathedral church in Manila January 16, 2015. Pope Francis called on the Philippine government on Friday to tackle corruption and hear the cries of the poor suffering from scandalous social inequalities in Asia's most Catholic country. Pope Francis arrived in Manila on Thursday for a five-day visit. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION SOCIETY)

Pope Francis takes on climate change 15.06.2015

The head of the Catholic Church is poised to focus on ecology in release of a key document. Activists around the world say it's already spurring action - among the faithful, and beyond. It also has its detractors.
Pope Francis leads an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (PHILIPPINES - Tags: RELIGION)

Pope: Catholics don't need to breed 'like rabbits' 20.01.2015

While the Catholic Church's stance on birth control hasn't changed, Pope Francis has urged its 1.2 billion followers to practice responsible family planning and said they don't have to breed "like rabbits."
A girl embraces Pope Francis after a welcoming ceremony at the Malacanang Palace in Manila January 16, 2015. Pope Francis called on the Philippine government on Friday to tackle corruption and hear the cries of the poor suffering from scandalous social inequalities in Asia's most Catholic country. At right is Philippine President Benigno Aquino. REUTERS/Ryeshen Egagamao (PHILIPPINES - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Pope urges Philippines to end 'scandalous' poverty 16.01.2015

Pope Francis has called for an end to the "scandalous social inequalities" in the Philippines during his stop in Manila. The pontiff is spending five days in the country, home to an estimated 80 million Roman Catholics.
This picture taken on February 22, 2010 shows St. Stephen's Cathedral (in German Stephansdom), the mother church of the Archdiocese of Vienna. Its current Romanesque and Gothic form situated at the heart of Vienna was largely initiated by Rudolf IV and stands on the ruins of two earlier churches, the first being a parish church consecrated in 1147. As the most important religious building in Austria's capital, the cathedral has born witness to many important events in that nation's history and has, with its multi-colored tile roof, become one of the city's most recognizable symbols. AFP PHOTO/JOE KLAMAR (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Vienna's religious landscape is becoming richer 24.09.2014

The Austrian capital Vienna was once overwhelmingly Catholic - but not anymore. New studies show a city with a rapidly changing religious and ethnic structure. With almost a third of its population foreign born Catholicism is on the wane. Kerry Skyring reports on Vienna's rapidly changing religious landscape and explores how the city is dealing with its new identity.
