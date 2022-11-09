German prosecutors probe cardinal over affidavit

The Archbishop of Cologne, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, is under investigation for allegedly making a false statement while under oath about his knowledge of sexual abuse.

Prosecutors in the western German city of Cologne have launched an investigation into Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki's alleged false affidavit, German media reported on Wednesday.

Woelki, who has faced accusations of covering up an alleged sexual abuse case, has been charged with making a false statement under oath about his knowledge of the abuse.

More to follow...

fb/aw (dpa, KNA)