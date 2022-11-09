  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Rainer Maria Woelki holds a dossier
He is accused of making a false statement while under oathImage: Nicolas Armer/dpa/picture alliance
Law and JusticeGermany

German prosecutors probe cardinal over affidavit

18 minutes ago

The Archbishop of Cologne, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, is under investigation for allegedly making a false statement while under oath about his knowledge of sexual abuse.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JGbE

Prosecutors in the western German city of Cologne have launched an investigation into Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki's alleged false affidavit, German media reported on Wednesday. 

Woelki, who has faced accusations of covering up an alleged sexual abuse case, has been charged with making a false statement under oath about his knowledge of the abuse.

More to follow...

fb/aw (dpa, KNA) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Person at polling booth

Midterm election: Control of US Congress still up for grabs

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Man holding Ethiopian national flags during a pro-government rally

Will Ethiopia's shaky Tigray truce hold?

Will Ethiopia's shaky Tigray truce hold?

ConflictsNovember 8, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Afghan refugees clash with police as they march towards red zone during a protest to demand help from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in Islamabad, Pakistan, 23 May 2022. Afghan refugees have been protesting for several days in Islamabad demanding from th?e UNHCR the distribution of immigration cards to expedite their registration

Islamabad rents rise amid influx of Afghan refugees

Islamabad rents rise amid influx of Afghan refugees

Politics38 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Composite image: A Jew wearing a yarmulke on the left, and gravestones in a Jewish cemetery on the right

The murky myths behind antisemitism

The murky myths behind antisemitism

EqualityNovember 8, 202213:18 min
More from Germany

Europe

Vladimir Putin surrounded by young boys and girls.

Mandatory patriotism classes in Russian schools

Mandatory patriotism classes in Russian schools

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Raised hands of football fans, one holding a beer

Qatar World Cup: Fans worried about alcohol restrictions

Qatar World Cup: Fans worried about alcohol restrictions

Sports3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Voters standing at polling booths

US midterms: From gerrymandering to voter intimidation

US midterms: From gerrymandering to voter intimidation

Politics21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage