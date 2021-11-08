Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Vatican

The Vatican is the seat of the Roman Catholic Church and its head, the Pope.

The Vatican within the tiny Vatican City State in Rome, Italy, is the official residence of the pope and the administrative center of the papacy. The term Vatican also refers to the authority and jurisdiction of the Pope. Armed and dressed in colorful Renaissance-era uniforms, the Swiss Guard has been protecting the pontiff since 1506.

5.10.2021, Paris*** Catholic Bishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops' Conference of France (CEF), speaks during the publishing of a report by an independant commission into sexual abuse by church officials (Ciase) on October 5, 2021, in Paris. - An independent inquiry into alleged sex abuse of minors by French Catholic priests, deacons and other clergy has found some 216,000 victims of paedophilia from 1950 to 2020, a massive phenomenon that was covered up for decades by a veil of silence. (Photo by THOMAS COEX / various sources / AFP)

French Catholic Church agrees to compensate sex abuse victims 08.11.2021

After a scathing report that revealed the abuse of over 330,000 children over 70 years, the church said it will sell its real estate assets or take loans to compensate the victims.

Pope Francis receives German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, in his Library at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Vatican Media via AP)

Germany's Merkel and pope talk climate change, child abuse 07.10.2021

On a farewell visit to Italy, the outgoing German chancellor spoke to the pontiff about climate change and the sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy.

Pope Francis gives the thumb-up sign as he arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope praises young climate activists for 'challenging adult world' 29.09.2021

The top Catholic said it was "time to make wise choices" for the future of the planet, addressing some 400 young climate activists who had gathered in Milan.
Pope Francis meets members of the Jewish community in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Ahead of a rigorous two days hop-scotching around Slovakia, Francis is spending Monday in Bratislava where the highlight of his visit is the encounter at the capital's Holocaust memorial, built on the site of a synagogue destroyed by the communist regime in the 1960s. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Slovakia: Pope meets with Roma in 'eyesore' housing project 14.09.2021

Pope Francis meets with Roma in a notorious housing project on day three of his Central Europe trip. The visit comes after he met with Holocaust survivors in Bratislava Monday.
Pope Francis shakes hands with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Romanesque Hall in the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, Hungary, September 12, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Pope Francis meets Hungary's Viktor Orban on 4-day Europe trip 12.09.2021

Pope Francis met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose right-wing, anti-immigrant policies clash with Francis' call for countries to welcome refugees. Francis then called for less division in Slovakia.
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

Catholic ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with criminal sexual assault of a minor 29.07.2021

Theodore McCarrick has been charged with sexually assaulting a teen boy in the 1970s. The charges make him the first US cardinal to face criminal charges of sexual abuse of a minor.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 29.07.2021 29.07.2021

Protests and division in France over plans for a COVID health pass — High-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal on trial for embezzlement — Fitness holidays provide a chance to reboot after lockdown — Widespread opposition in Spain to gender self-determination for minors — Can the German government mandate vaccines amid rising COVID numbers? And more.
29.9.2020, Rom***FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2020 Cardinal Angelo Becciu talks to journalists during a press conference in Rome. Italy’s financial police said Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 that a Sardinian woman, Cecilia Marogna, said to be close to one of the Holy See’s most powerful cardinals, Becciu, before his downfall, was arrested in Milan, northern Italy, late Tuesday on an international warrant issued by the Vatican City State. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)

Trial opens in 'rotten' Vatican finance scandal 27.07.2021

A trial that involves a cardinal and nine others accused of a money scandal has opened in the Vatican City State. It is being deemed a landmark trial in the Vatican's modern history.
The empty St. Peter's Square is seen as Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) on Christmas' day at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Vatican details worldwide property holdings for first time 24.07.2021

The Vatican has revealed its worldwide property holdings, but did not include budgets for Vatican City, the Vatican Museums and the Vatican Bank.
Pope Francis appears with young oncologic patients on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, July 11, 2021, where he is recovering from intestinal surgery, for the traditional Sunday blessing and Angelus prayer. Pope Francis is 84 and had a part of his colon removed a week ago. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope Francis reappears after surgery, urges free universal health care 11.07.2021

Pope Francis, seemingly in a good overall condition, has made his first public appearance since having intestinal surgery last week. The church leader stressed the importance of accessible and free healthcare for all.
Pope Francis public audience at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican on June 2, 2021., Credit:Stefano Spaziani / Avalon

Pope Francis in 'good condition' after surgery 05.07.2021

The 84-year-old pontiff "responded well" to intestinal surgery, according to the Vatican. Officials previously said the procedure was to treat inflammation of the large colon.
25.9.2020, Rom, Italien, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who has been caught up in a real estate scandal, speaks to the media a day after he resigned suddenly and gave up his right to take part in an eventual conclave to elect a pope, near the Vatican, in Rome, Italy, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Vatican indicts Cardinal, 9 others over UK property deal 03.07.2021

Cardinal Angelo Becciu is one of ten individuals facing charges such as extortion, abuse of office and fraud. The indictment relates to a €350 million investment in a London real estate venture.
11.6.2016*** Italy: Gay Pride parade in Rome Members and supporters of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) communities take part in the 22nd annual Gay Pride Parade in Rome. Tens of thousands of members of Italian LGBTQI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex) communities and supporters of gay rights take part in the annual Gay Pride Parade in downtown Rome to demand legal rights for same-sex couples and against homophobia. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY GiuseppexCiccia Italy Gay Pride Parade in Rome Members and Supporters of Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender LGBT COMMUNITIES Take Part in The 22nd Annual Gay Pride Parade in Rome Tens of thousands of Members of Italian LGBTQI Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer and intersex COMMUNITIES and Supporters of Gay Rights Take Part in The Annual Gay Pride Parade in Downtown Rome to Demand legal Rights for Same Sex Couples and against Homophobia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY GiuseppexCiccia imago/Pacific Press Agency

Italian LGBTQ bill: Mario Draghi hits out at Vatican 23.06.2021

Prime Minister Mario Draghi stressed the independence of the Italian parliament after the Vatican asked for changes to an anti-discrimination bill that would provide added protection from hate crimes to LGBTQ people.
Pope Francis public audience at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican on June 2, 2021.

Pope comes up short of an apology for Canada mass grave 06.06.2021

Pope Francis was responding to the discovery of a mass grave at a former Catholic-run school for indigenous children in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demanded the Vatican apologize for its role in the scandal.
In this Feb. 26, 2019, photo, Cardinal George Pell leaves the County Court in Melbourne, Australia. Pell’s lawyers argued in his appeal that there were more than a dozen “solid obstacles” that should have prevented a jury from finding him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of molesting two choirboys. The appeal court will give their verdict on Aug. 21. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) |

Australia: News outlets fined for gag order breach in George Pell case 04.06.2021

Major news outlets in Australia, mostly owned by two media giants, have been fined for defying a court order banning them from publishing details of Cardinal George Pell's child sex abuse case.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** Pope Francis waves before leaving after the weekly general audience, in San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

New Vatican law criminalizes abuse of adults by priests and laypeople 01.06.2021

Intensified media coverage of pedophile priests and repeated complaints by victims of sexual abuse have prompted stronger scrutiny of church practices. Now a new law recognizes that adults can be victimized by priests.

Show more articles