The Vatican is the seat of the Roman Catholic Church and its head, the Pope.
The Vatican within the tiny Vatican City State in Rome, Italy, is the official residence of the pope and the administrative center of the papacy. The term Vatican also refers to the authority and jurisdiction of the Pope. Armed and dressed in colorful Renaissance-era uniforms, the Swiss Guard has been protecting the pontiff since 1506.
