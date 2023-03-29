  1. Skip to content
Pope Francis is helped get up the popemobile car as he leaves on March 29 at the end of the weekly general audience at St. Peter's square in The Vatican
Pope Francis held his weekly general audience at St. Peter's square in The Vatican earlier on WednesdayImage: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP
ReligionVatican

Pope Francis taken to hospital with respiratory infection

1 hour ago

Pope Francis will stay at a hospital in Rome for several days of treatment. The Vatican has said that his infection is not COVID-19.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PSoU

Pope Francis has been told to stay in hospital for a few days for treatment after doctors diagnosed a respiratory infection, the Vatican announced on Wednesday.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," the Vatican said.

On Wednesday morning, Francis held his weekly general audience on St. Peter's Square in front of thousands of worshippers.

The 86-year-old pontiff was taken to Gemelli University Hospital in Rome in the afternoon for what was initially called a scheduled visit. But soon after, his appointments for Thursday were called off.

A statue of late Pope St. John Paul II is backdropped by the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome
The Vatican provided no details, including how long the 86-year-old pope would remain at Gemelli University Hospital, where he underwent surgery in 2021Image: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo/picture alliance

Reporters and press photographers were posted outside the hospital by late Wednesday. 

The Vatican did not elaborate on whether the pope would be back in time to celebrate the busy Holy Week events that are due to begin this weekend with Palm Sunday.

Members of the media set up their gear outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome
Members of the media set up their gear outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in RomeImage: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo/picture alliance

What do we know about the pope's health?

The pope had been complaining of breathing difficulties in the past few days. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that he did not have COVID-19.

Francis got through the worst phases of the coronavirus pandemic without any public announcements of having contracted the virus. 

Pope Francis speaks with his aides prior to being helped get up the popemobile car from his wheelchair
Knee problems have often required Francis to use a wheelchairImage: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP

The pope, who usually speaks in a whisper, earlier in his life had part of one lung removed due to a respiratory infection. He has said he resisted undergoing knee surgery because he didn't respond well to general anesthesia during a 2021 intestinal surgery.

The Argentine-born Jorge Maria Bergoglio this month marked 10 years as head of the Catholic Church.

He led his predecessor Benedict XVI's funeral this January, after the first living handover of papal power in centuries.

fb, ab/msh (dpa, Reuters)

Go to homepage