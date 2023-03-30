  1. Skip to content
Pope Francis is helped get up the popemobile car as he leaves on March 29 at the end of the weekly general audience at St. Peter's square in The Vatican
Pope Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday with a respiratory infectionImage: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP
ReligionItaly

Vatican says Pope Francis recovering well in hospital

39 minutes ago

Pope Francis's health is improving after his first night in the hospital with a respiratory infection according to statement by the Vatican.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PVCL

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Thursday that the pope had "recovered well " with his condition improving as he  continues receiving treatment at the Gemelli hospital.

According to the statement, the pope "rested well during the night. His clinical picture is gradually improving, and he is continuing his planned treatment."

"This morning after breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed work. Before lunch, he went to the little chapel of the private [hospital] apartment where he prayed, and he received the Eucharist."

On his official Twitter account, Francis wrote that he was "touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer."

The pope was first admitted to Gemelli hospital in Rome on Wednesday for what the Vatican initially said were scheduled medical check-ups.

Afterwards it was revealed he had complained of breathing difficulties and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection, with his Thursday schedule cleared.

The Vatican said he had tested negative for COVID-19 but required "a few days" of hospital treatment.

Pope Francis hospitalized

Several ailments

The latest health issue raises fresh concerns over the several ailments affllicting the pontiff.

Francis at times runs short of breath and is generally more exposed to respiratory problems. Part of one of his lungs was removed in his early 20's as a seminarian in Argentina.

The pontiff also suffers from diverticulitis, a condition infecting or inflaming the colon.  He had a surgery in 2021to remove part of his colon at Gemelli hospital.

He also has a problem with his right knee and switches between using a cane and a wheelchair in his public appearances.

A statue of late Pope St. John Paul II is backdropped by the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, after The Vatican said Pope Francis has been taken there in the afternoon for some scheduled tests.
A statue of former Pope John-Paul II stands outside the Rome hospitalImage: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo/picture alliance

The latest hospitalization has renewed speculation over a possible resignation on health grounds. The pontiff has however said he would resign if only he was gravely ill or felt he was losing mental clarity.

Typcially, pontifical resignations are extremely rare. Francis in 2013 became the first pope in centuries to take over the job from a living predecessor, Benedict XVI.

dmn/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

 

Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter for 'spying'

Conflicts1 hour ago
