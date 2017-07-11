 Opinion: Joe Biden gives strong speech on Ukraine, freedom | Opinion | DW | 27.03.2022

Opinion

Opinion: Joe Biden gives strong speech on Ukraine, freedom

US President Joe Biden's speech in Warsaw had strong words for Vladimir Putin, but even stronger words in support of a free world. DW's Bartosz Dudek writes that Biden may just have made history.

Biden with mouth open and finger pointed at the sky in front of a US flag backdrop

'We will have a different future,' Biden said on Saturday, 'a brighter future'

They were historic words that US President Joe Biden spoke in Warsaw on Saturday, words that at times recalled the famous speech that John F. Kennedy gave in Berlin, or Winston Churchill's "Blood, Sweat and Tears" address. The most important words were directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin: The free world stands united — and the Kremlin's imperialist plans will fail. Ukraine has the right to freedom and sovereignty. Putin's decision to invade Ukraine will ruin Russia's economy and rob Russians of the opportunity for a future.

From Poland, Biden sent a clear message to the Russian president: NATO solidarity is a "sacred obligation" and the United States will "defend each and every inch of NATO territory." Spoken before Warsaw's reconstructed Royal Castle — whose destruction by Germany in 1939 is an enduring symbol of the barbarism of war — these words had great meaning for Biden's Polish hosts.

There were also touching moments in Biden's speech. The president said that hours earlier, he had met a Ukrainian girl who had been displaced by the invasion. She asked what would happen to her father and brother, who had stayed behind to fight. It is, in part, this bare humanity and empathy that make Biden the leader of the free world.

Watch video 01:04

Russian rockets hit outskirts of Lviv

'A free society'

Prime Minister Churchill promised no quick and easy victory over tyranny in his 1940 speech. No, it will take a long time — and it will come at a high cost. Germany, too, will have to leave its comfort zone.

Biden's speech was full of praise for his Polish hosts, who, in a great display of humanity, have opened their homes and their hearts to Ukrainians displaced by Russia's invasion. And yet he also had a jab for the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, listing press freedom among the principles "essential in a free society." A bill vetoed late last year by President Andrzej Duda would have forced the US-owned PiS-critical broadcaster TVN out of the media market.

Saturday's speech began and ended with the words spoken by Poland's John Paul II when he became pope in 1978: "Be not afraid." At the time, these words inspired the resistance to the Soviet-influenced regime in Poland and ultimately helped bring an end to the dictatorship.

Biden's speech 44 years later had the same intent: to inspire courage and to declare an end to tyranny as the goal. "And may God defend our freedom," Biden said.

This article was originally written in German.

  • A metalworker welds an anti-tank obstacle in a dark studio

    Ukraine's civilians provide support for the war effort

    Anti-tank obstacles instead of sculptures

    In peacetime, artist Volodymyr Kolesnykov creates metal sculptures in his workshop in Uzhhorod, near the Hungarian border. These days, his time is spent welding anti-tank obstacles, or "Czech hedgehogs," along with other artists and metalworkers.

  • A closeup of a logo plate that artists use to mark their portable stoves

    Ukraine's civilians provide support for the war effort

    Stoves for the front line

    Metalworker Yan Potrohosh, together with other artists, has been building portable stoves that can be used at the front line and in other hotspots across Ukraine. Here, he shows off the metal plaque that the artists use to mark their new creations.

  • A young man shows the protective inlay of a bulletproof vest

    Ukraine's civilians provide support for the war effort

    From backpacks to bulletproof vests

    Since the war began in late February, Sashko Horondi has changed his production line. Instead of producing backpacks and accessories, his company now makes bulletproof vests for Ukrainian soldiers.

  • Viktor, 32, carries sandbags filled with sand from Sobachyy beach

    Ukraine's civilians provide support for the war effort

    Building barricades in Odesa

    Inhabitants of the coastal city of Odesa, among them this volunteer, Viktor, have spent their time filling sandbags at the beach. The sandbags are used to build up the city's barricades and reinforcements against a potential Russian invasion.

  • A closeup of a volunteer's hands as she knits camouflage nets

    Ukraine's civilians provide support for the war effort

    Camouflage nets at church

    In the southwestern Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk, volunteers have been meeting in a church to make camouflage nets. In this photo, a woman is tying strips of fabric together to create the net structure.

  • People weave camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army, in one of the buildings of the Lviv Polytechnic National University

    Ukraine's civilians provide support for the war effort

    Weaving together

    Lviv Polytechnic National University is one of Ukraine's oldest and most respected educational institutions. Volunteers have also been meeting here to weave camouflage nets for the military.

    Author: Ulrike Schulze


