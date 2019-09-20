Opinion: Climate protection? Too little, too late and too timid

That our earth is the basis of all life and that there is no "Planet B" used to be the motto of eco-activists. Today it is a truism repeated over and over scientists and politicians.

Now the only ideologues still audacious enough to deny that humans and rising C02 emissions have caused climate change are the likes of US President Donald Trump, his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro and the leader of far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alexander Gauland.

The worst-case scenario is the threat of an uncontrollable chain reaction being set in motion. Such a trajectory could see Earth heat up by about 4 to 5 degrees Celsius (39 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit). Sea levels would rise drastically and entire regions would become uninhabitable.

Faced with such apocalyptic scenarios, the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris decided that everything humanly possible should be done to reduce the rise in temperature — preferably to below 2 degrees.

That’s because the clock is ticking. In order to achieve the 1.5-degree target, an aim very much worth striving for, humankind would only be able to release C02 levels at the current rate for another eight years — and not a single gram more after that. The high turnout at the Fridays for Future demonstrations indicates that people are taking these figures seriously.

Greta and the 'Climate Chancellor'

The most prominent environmental activist, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, said: "I want you to panic... I want you to act as if the house is on fire, because it is."

And what is the German government actually doing? The one led by the self-styled "Climate Chancellor" Angela Merkel? A chancellor who acknowledges that all of the aforementioned forecasts are based on scientific fact? To stay with Thunberg's metaphor, Merkel is simply preparing a few watering cans.

Yes, many of the measures Berlin unveiled on Friday are at least steps in the right direction: Make flights and car driving a little more expensive and rail travel a little cheaper; promote e-mobility, and modernize old, inefficient heating systems.

But all in all, the climate package is paltry and small-scale — and far too late. There isn't even a timeline for the CO2 emission cutbacks.

What is painfully obvious is that the government is not prepared to break the bank to tackle the threat of global climate change. The package was designed to avoid increasing the public debt and losing voters.

Subsidies that are truly harmful to the environment will remain in place: tax breaks on diesel; the complete tax exemption for kerosene; and the commuter allowance, which will even be increased

The expansion of renewable energies is grinding to a halt, and the last remaining coal-fired power plant will stay in operation for another 20 years.

Global climate strike in pictures Starting off in the South Pacific The first strike of the day kicked off in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. Islanders have worked hard in recent years to protect the vital coral reefs that surround the archipelago. However, rising sea levels are placing every island nation in peril.

Global climate strike in pictures Solomon Islands Students in the Solomon Islands, which comprises hundreds of islands in the South Pacific, skipped school on Friday morning to call attention to how climate breakdown threatens their country.

Global climate strike in pictures Hundreds of thousands gather in Australia The first major protests of the day started in Australia, where demonstrators want the government and businesses to commit to a target of zero net carbon emissions by 2030. More broadly, they are seeking for world leaders to commit to real change at an upcoming UN Climate Action Summit.

Global climate strike in pictures Southeast Asia joins the movement Thai students joined the global movement outside of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment in Bangkok. Thailand, as part of the Mekong River basin, has already felt the effects of catastrophic flooding and coastal erosin.

Global climate strike in pictures Borneo burning Demonstrators gathered in Palangka Raya, on the Indonesnian island of Borneo, which is currently covered in smog from forest fires. Borneo is already feeling the devastation from deforestation due to palm oil farming, which has hurt the local human populations as well as dramatically reduce the habitat for orangutans.

Global climate strike in pictures Dhaka demonstration Bangladeshi school students and other climate activists took to the streets of the capital Dhaka. Bangladesh is a major hub for the garment industry, which on top of forcing workers into sweatshop conditions, is one of the most polluting industries on earth.

Global climate strike in pictures London crowds An estimated 100,000 people joined a climate rally in the government district in central London. Similar marches were held in dozens of other European cities, including Paris, Stockholm and Helsinki.

Global climate strike in pictures Blocking traffic Protesters got started before dawn in Germany, with demonstrations planned for almost every major city. Here in Frankfurt, climate strikers blocked rush hour traffic in the city's central Baseler Platz, unperturbed by the chorus of car horns.

Global climate strike in pictures Europe calls for lower emissions Students in the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, called on their leaders to lower carbon emissions and enact better climate protection. The Prague demonstration was one of 5,000 planned around the world.

Global climate strike in pictures Kenya against coal Activists in Nairobi, Kenya, called for an end to the government's plans to open new coal mines. They want more support for renewable energy sources across the country.

Global climate strike in pictures Leading the way Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who started the worldwide climate strike movement, led a major demonstration in New York City. Tens of thousands of people filled Lower Manhattan to march with the 16-year-old from Foley Square to Battery Park. "I hope this will be another social tipping point that we show how many people are engaged," she told Agence-France Presse. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



Ironically, finance leads the way!

High finance, of all sectors, is showing how climate protection can be achieved while the government pussyfoots around.

In the run-up to the next UN climate summit, some 500 financial bodies from around the world are demanding that governments take steps that go much further than the obligations set out under the Paris Agreement.

Carbon emissions should be made drastically more expensive, all subsidies for fossil fuels worldwide should be stopped, and green investments encouraged, they say. The total cost of this package? Some $35 trillion (€31.7 trillion).

Investors, of course, are not just acting out oft he goodness of their hearts: On the one hand, they fear considerable risks due to climate change; on the other, they see significant investment opportunities in the transformation of global energy use.

It would be great if the German government could be so far-sighted — or at least look beyond the next election.

However, anyone pointing a finger at others is pointing three fingers at themselves — the same applies to the author of this article, too.

Of course, governments — and not just in Germany — should focus their energies on creating climate-friendly policies.

But we, as citizens and consumers, also have a duty: Do I have to drive an SUV? Do I have to have a long-haul vacation every year? Do I need to eat meat every day? What can I do to reduce my carbon footprint?

Climate change is going to push us out of our comfort zone. For our children and grandchildren, however, it threatens their very existence.

