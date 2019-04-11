 How to make the world affordably carbon-free | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 12.04.2019

Environment

How to make the world affordably carbon-free

If the world is to quit coal and gas for renewable energy souces, they have to be reliable and affordable. Is that realistic? Researchers have crunched the numbers and come up with some surprising answers.

Sheep graze on grass in front of solar panels on a sunny day

How much sun and wind is available in different areas of the world? How high is the energy demand? How do we set about cutting costs for renewable energies and their storage?

These are just some of the questions put forward by researchers from the Lappeenranta University of Technology (LUT) in Finland and experts from the Energy Watch Group (EWG). They have used their answers to compile the first detailed global energy scenario.

Thestudy, which has just been published, outlines strategies for 145 different regions around the world, with the ultimate aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 — and even save money in the process.

"This energy system costs less than our current one and ensures that global warming remains under 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit)," says study coordinator and Professor for Solar Economy at LUT, Christian Breyer. On average, the renewable energy system would be about two percent cheaper globally.

Read more: Paris Agreement: What needs to happen for climate action to succeed?

Titled 'Global Energy System based on 100% Renewable Energy,' the study simulates the most cost-effective energy mix for each region and shows how the energy requirements for electricity, heat and transport can be replaced by renewable alternatives.

Infografik CO2 Reduktion im Energiesektor EN

Based on its findings, the most important source of energy is solar power (70 percent), followed by wind power (18 percent), biomass (5 percent) and hydropower (3 percent).

The researchers predict an increase in average per capita energy demands and a global population of 9.7 billion people by 2050.

The exact data and calculation models used in the study means it is already possible to plan ahead for the future.

"For each country, we can now plan how to ensure 100 percent renewables in all energy sectors and pinpoint what the best technical and economic mix would be," Hans-Josef Fell, co-author and President der Energy Watch Group (EWG) said.

"In Israel, for example, the study and the available data show that the country almost only needs solar cells and batteries to meet its energy needs. It's a similar story for many other countries along the global sun belt," Fell told DW.

"Based on the programs we have created, we can now provide specific advice and recommendations for a climate-friendly energy supply."

Infografik Senario globale Energiewende EN

Sourcing heat and fuel from electricity

Switching to renewable energy is technically already possible and in certain sectors, even profitable. Prices have fallen rapidly in recent years — especially for solar and wind technology. The researchers assume it will only become cheaper in the future.

Gas and oil could eventually be completely replaced by various energy storage technologies, as well as the production of synthetic fuels from electricity through electrolysis.

"It's no longer a question of technological or economic viability, but a matter of political will," Breyer told DW.

More jobs thanks to new technology

The exit of coal, oil and gas will inevitably lead to job losses in the fossil fuel industry. However, employment opportunities are also emerging alongside new technologies.

"We need a lot of factories for the large quantities of solar cells and batteries, but new jobs are mostly linked to the operation of many decentralized solar systems and wind farms," says Fell.

Overall, the researchers expect the number of jobs will significantly increase by 2050.

Infografik Jobs durch Energiewende EN

Where do we go from here?

Energy experts have welcomed the comprehensive study.

"The science is in that a transition to 100 percent clean, renewables for all energy is an achievable goal throughout the world," Mark Jacobson, a professor of environmental engineering at Stanford University in California told DW.

"This new paper reaffirms this fact plus it shows it is possible to avoid 1.5 C global warming by getting to zero net greenhouse gases emissions by 2050 without negative emission technologies, fossil fuels with carbon capture, or nuclear power, yet at an affordable cost,"

Huge clouds of smoke billow from a coal power station into a gray sky

The past in the making?

Energy economics expert Professor Claudia Kemfert from the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) says the study shows that "impressively that a secure and cost-efficient energy supply to achieve the Paris climate targets with 100 percent renewable energy is not only technically possible, but also economically profitable."

The authors of the report recommend fixed rates of compensation when it comes to the production of renewable energies. 

Further steps would include removing subsidies on fossil fuels and nuclear energy, as well as taxing 'dirty' technologies.

Fell and Breyer believe that achieving climate neutrality in the energy sector by 2050 is feasible — but that it should be done as soon as possible.

"This would allow us to limit future damage to the climate significantly," Breyer says.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The last shift

    This will be a melancholy and nostalgic Christmas for the people of Bottrop, especially for the last coal miners and their families. Three days before Christmas Eve, the Prosper-Haniel coal mine — the last black coal mine in Germany — is set to close. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was gifted the last piece of "black gold" to be brought up and see the light of day.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Black gold

    The coal was initially stored outside for days, like here with the Prosper-Haniel tower in the background. Then it was usually taken by train to the nearest port where it was loaded onto barges or ships to be taken to consumers; a large portion of it was shipped overseas. German hard coal was in demand worldwide for its quality, as long as the price was right.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Holding together proudly

    The work in the coal mine was not only well paid, the miners were also held in high esteem. Their dirty, exhausting and dangerous work welded the miners together. Even now, they all call one another mate ("kumpel"). Their solidarity and camaraderie were always a reason for professional pride as can be seen here in this photo taken in Bottrop's Prosper-Haniel mine.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Working and living

    The miner operators built housing for the miners in the immediate vicinity of the pits. In the gardens, workers often kept chickens and pigs. Sometimes they'd even find room for a pigeon coop. Meanwhile, these houses have become very popular. Having a garden in the city is no small luxury.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Mates from Anatolia

    After World War II, many so-called guest workers from southern Europe and Turkey came to work in the mines alongside colleagues from Silesia and Masuria, both in today's Poland. Many of them decided to stay.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The first cracks

    The 1950s and 60s were the highpoint of the Ruhr mining industry. And yet, the first cracks in the mining business model were becoming apparent. The coal, which was initially near the surface, soon had to be dug out deeper and deeper — up to 1,500 meters underground. That was very expensive and German coal gradually became less competitive on the international market.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Bad for the environment

    For decades the Ruhr area was notorious for its bad air. If you lived near a coking plant, freshly laundered sheets would turn dirty if you hung them out on the washing line. The image here depicts a skyline of coal, smokestacks, and smoke in Oberhausen — not far from Bottrop. Today, few people in the area miss these consequences of the coal business.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    Unstable ground

    Even after coal mining is discontinued, it will continue to play an important role in the lives of the people of Ruhr Valley. Time and again, the earth opens up and houses, roads or railway lines are badly damaged by the notoriously unstable ground.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The work is never done

    In the last 150 years, the Ruhr area has sunk in places by up to 25 meters (82 feet). Without intervention, the groundwater would rise again, transforming the area into a huge lake. So the water has to be pumped out — continuously. This legacy is sometimes referred to as an "eternal cost" for the more-than-five million people who live in the Ruhr area.

  • The end of black coal mining in Germany

    The end of black coal mining in Germany

    What will remain?

    The omnipresent mining towers have now been demolished for the most part. Huge areas of the former complexes have been made green. Many former industrial monuments — and there are plenty of them — have been transformed into amusement parks — the best example being the Zollverein in Essen, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann (tr)


