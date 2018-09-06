 Paris Agreement: What needs to happen for climate action to succeed? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 06.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Climate Action

Paris Agreement: What needs to happen for climate action to succeed?

Negotiators are meeting in Bangkok to carry forward implementation of the global climate accord. This weekend, thousands worldwide will take to the streets to put pressure on governments. Time for real climate action?

Protestor with a megaphone protesting against coal mining ahead of COP23 in Bonn, Germany

It's pouring rain in Thailand's capital, Bangkok. Streets are flooded, paralyzing traffic. In the midst of this extreme weather, climate negotiators are trying to define the manual that countries would use to limit global warming. As nature screams in their faces: "This will be the new normal if you don't act!," it remains to be seen if nations will manage.

In 2015, world leaders agreed to a global treaty to fight climate change at the COP21 climate conference in Paris. Nearly 200 countries pledged to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels — or below 1.5 C if possible. Yet, so far, little has been done. 

Three years later, they're supposed to make concrete steps. By the end of the COP24 climate conference this December in Katowice, Poland, climate leaders must come up with a set of guidelines for implementation —  a so-called "rule book" —  for the Paris Agreement. 

Because time is short, a solid draft must be ready in advance. This is hoped to be the outcome of this week's session (September 4-9) in Bangkok.

As negotiators discuss, tens of thousands of people will take to the streets on every continent on Saturday in the framework of the Rise for Climate event. Citizens are demanding that governments transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. In San Francisco, possibly the largest-ever climate march is set to take place.

Clear guidelines to limit global warming, along with greater pressure from civil society, could result in a turning point for climate action. For governments, it may just be that the time for excuses is over.

Photo taken at night of Berlin's Reichstag building

On September 4, Fossil Free Berlin projected messages previewing climate action

Bangkok: Last call 

"Paris told us what to do; the rule book will establish how to do it," Yamide Dagnet, head of climate negotiations projects at the World Resources Institute, told DW. The rule book should set out how countries monitor their greenhouse gas emissions and report on their climate change efforts, among the most significant points.

The Bangkok session is the last chance to develop a full draft before COP24, after slow progress at a previous meeting in Bonn, Germany, last May. 

"In three months' time we will be in Katowice — and frankly, we are not ready," Fiji Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, who served as president of last year's climate conference in Bonn, said at the opening of the climate talks in Bangkok. "This is not just an additional session. It is an urgent session." 

Listen to audio 30:00
Now live
30:00 mins.

Living Planet: Climate action – walk the walk!

If leaders manage to get the draft ready, they could start working on their policies before Katowice.

Rushing in Poland will also mean less space for poor and vulnerable countries to express their needs, warned Gebru Jember Endalew, chair of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) negotiating bloc of nearly 50 nations. 

Rise for climate

Meanwhile, people have become fed up with waiting for politicians to act. They fear for the future — with good reason. 

A leaked draft of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, scheduled for release in October, shows current pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are insufficient to reach even the 1.5 C goal. Worse still, countries are not even on track to achieve the 2 C goal, UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa said last week.  

Recent extreme weather events have been the final straw for the public. "Political leaders like [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel and [French President Emmanuel] Macron say they care for the environment, but they don't act consequently," Renee Karunungan, Europe media campaigner with 350.org, told DW. It's time to show them who's really taking action, she added. 

France's President Emmanuel Macron jokes with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel during a family photo with representatives from G7 leaders in Quebec, Canada

Although Macron and Merkel have long been seen as "green" leaders, their climate credentials have come under fire

Environmental, faith and youth groups, including 350.org, have been organizing the Rise for Climate mobilization. Four days before the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco — an event that will bring together businesses, local governments and civil society — more than 500 eye-catching events will be held in at least 80 countries.

A large street mural will color San Francisco. In Manila, people will project holograms of themselves in places where they cannot physically reach, making it one of the world's first virtual marches. In Bangkok, activists will gather outside the climate session venue. 

The German group Fossil Free Berlin will exhibit burned wood from an area near Berlin affected by recent wildfires in front of the German chancellery. The message is straightforward. 

"These scenarios are becoming a bitter reality," Mathias von Gemmingen from Fossil Free Berlin told DW. "It is exactly what climate scientists have been forecasting for decades now." 

Read more: Climate change and extreme weather — science is proving the link

A push to react

Yet countries are still providing subsidies for fossil fuels. European financial instruments and public banks subsidize gas and oil production to the tune of more than €3 billion ($3.5 billion) per year.

The powerful fossil fuel lobby is accused of exerting influence over governments — it's considered a main reason for governments' apparent lack of political will to take strong action to protect the climate.

Watch video 00:52
Now live
00:52 mins.

Lobbying behind the scenes at UN climate talks?

Non-binding climate accords like the Paris Agreement may not change that, since they don't punish countries for breaking promises.

If a binding treaty did do that, "[countries] will simply pull out of it, like the United States did," Karunungan said.

But people power could make the difference — after all; politicians depend on people to get elected. People must become "citizen lobbyists," in von Gemmingen's words.

Also politicians are taking action, but not enough is being done by many standards. More than 700 public institutions worldwide have already committed to divest, including local governments. Local and regional governments are pushing for climate protection, while countries like South Africa are moving toward decarbonization. This would not have happened without the Paris Agreement, Dagnet, head of climate negotiations projects at the World Resources Institute, said.

The rule book will increase transparency around government actions, and enable citizens to hold them accountable. Many believe the Paris Agreement rule book, together with a society engaged in climate protection, may finally be a determining factor for limiting global warming. 

"The mobilization on Saturday is important," Dagnet said. "Let's continue to put pressure to make sure the negotiations deliver the signals we want — and we need to accelerate climate action."

As to the moment of truth? Decisive action needs to be taken by 2020 at the latest, experts say. Five years after the Paris Agreement, countries must up the ambition of their climate goals.

By then, it will be clear to see whether the climate negotiations have indeed been successful. Countries may not have achieved all of their climate goals by 2020, but they will have had to demonstrate good faith efforts toward that end.

  • 48 celsius degrees in Seville, Spain (Imago/Agencia EFE)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Sweltering heat

    Unprecedented heat waves swept across the globe in 2017, leading to droughts, wildfires and even deaths. Australia started the year with temperatures near 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), the "Lucifer" heat wave brought the mercury above 40 degrees Celsius throughout Southern Europe in July and August and scorching heat hit India's most vulnerable people. Get ready for next summer...

  • Great Barrier Reef (picture-alliance/dpa)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Disappearing wonder

    Earlier this year, scientists realized that coral bleaching in Australia's Great Barrier Reef was worse than first thought. In some parts of the UNESCO World Heritage site, up to 70 percent of the coral has already been killed. By 2050, scientists have warned 90 percent of the reef could disappear. Rising sea temperatures and ocean acidification are the main culprits.

  • Boys carry carcasses of goats in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya (Reuters/G.Tomasevic)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Deadly combination

    Armed conflicts are pushing millions of people to leave their homes or live in terribly precarious situations — and climate change is making it worse. A lack of natural resources increases the risk of conflict and makes life even harder for refugees. South Sudanese families, for instance, are escaping to neighboring countries like Uganda and Kenya — countries already suffering from drought.

  • Wildfire in Los Angeles, California, US (Reuters/G. Blevins)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    World on fire

    From New Zealand to Spain, from California to even Greenland: the world has seen a nonstop year of wildfires. Global warming has been blamed for the increased fire risk, and in some countries that risk has turned into reality. Wildfires engulfed large areas of Europe's Iberian Peninsula, causing death and destruction, while firefighters in California have had no rest for more than six months.

  • View of damage caused by Hurricane Maria in Roseau, Dominica (Getty Images/AFP/Str)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Record-shattering storms

    Hurricanes Maria and Irma, which hit the Caribbean region in August and September, were two of the year's most damaging weather events. The list of deadly storms also included Ophelia in Ireland, Harvey and Nate in Central America and the US, and Xavier and Sebastian in Germany. Warming of the ocean surface has led to more evaporation, and that water may help fuel thunderstorms and hurricanes.

  • Giant iceberg rift in Antarctica seen from a plane (picture-alliance/dpa/NASA/J. Sonntag)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Melting Antarctica

    In July, one of the largest icebergs ever recorded separated from the Larsen C ice shelf — one of Antarctica's biggest — reducing its area by more than 12 percent. While calving icebergs in the Antarctic are part of a natural cycle, scientists have linked the retreat of several Antarctic ice shelves to global warming and are closely monitoring potential long-term effects.

  • A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India (Reuters/S. Khandelwal)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Struggle to breathe

    Deteriorating air quality causes thousands of deaths around the world every year. India's capital, New Delhi, is one of the world's most polluted cities. In November, large parts of northern India and Pakistan were engulfed by a blanket of thick smog carrying harmful particulate matter. Schools were forced to close, and hospitals were full of people with respiratory problems.

  • Fish swim in Galapagos, Ecuador (picture-alliance/Photoshot/B. Coleman)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Oceans at risk

    The high levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere represent a major threat for our oceans, already in danger due to plastic pollution, overfishing and warming waters. Ocean acidification could make these waters — covering more than two-thirds of our planet's surface — a hostile environment for sea creatures. And without marine animals, entire ocean ecosystems are at risk.

  • People help to rescue flood victims in Lanao Del Norte, Philippines (Reuters/E. De Castro)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Fierce floods and mudslides

    Superstorms often trigger flash floods and mudslides. In late December, more than 230 people were killed when a storm hit the Philippines' second-largest island of Mindanao, a tragedy exacerbated by years of deforestation. In 2017, severe floods also hit countries such as Vietnam, Peru and Sierra Leone. European countries, including Greece and Germany, also felt the damaging effects of heavy rain.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


DW recommends

Climate change sets the world on fire

In 2017, parts of Europe, Canada and the US were ravaged by wildfires on an unprecedented scale. In 2018, new records are being set around the world as hot, dry temperatures and fires become the new normal. (24.08.2018)  

Winners and losers in the race to meet the Paris climate goals

A new ranking shows how European countries stack up on climate protection. How does your country compare? (18.06.2018)  

To accelerate climate action, citizens are suing governments

After climate talks in Bonn, many criticize outcomes as weak. Increasingly, concerned citizens see legal action as a path for climate action — a thousand climate lawsuits are currently active around the world. (10.05.2018)  

Climate talks: The power of the world's least powerful countries

Ahead of COP24, UN climate talks have started in Bonn, Germany. Stakeholders from around the world will make their voices heard. But how important are those of the world's least developed countries? (02.05.2018)  

Indigenous women show the way for banks to divest from fossil fuels

First Nations women have met with European banks to push for fossil fuel divestment as the United Nations releases a model for banks to account for climate change. Grassroots action is helping the movement gain momentum. (26.04.2018)  

Climate change and extreme weather: Science is proving the link

Pinning down blame for complex weather events isn't straightforward. But cutting-edge science is rapidly shrinking the space to argue that the crazy weather we're experiencing isn't due to greenhouse gas emissions. (11.04.2018)  

1.5C degree goal 'extremely unlikely' – IPCC

A draft report from the IPCC says only huge and rapid change in the way we live can keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, the lower limit set out by the Paris Agreement. Reactions to the leaked paper vary. (15.01.2018)  

Politicians think globally, act locally to fight global warming

From California to Cape Town, from Oslo to the Solomon Islands — local and regional leaders around the world are stepping up their game to fight climate change. Cities will be decisive in limiting global warming. (13.11.2017)  

Are international pledges bold enough to stop global warming?

The countries signed onto the Paris Agreement have made pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The promises are at the core of the accord, but can they prevent devastating climate change? (13.11.2017)  

COP23: Corporations and lobbyists welcome in Bonn

Companies have a lot on the line at the Bonn climate summit - which is why they insert themselves into the negotiations. In the second installment of the COP Secret series, DW investigates lobbying at UN climate summits. (10.11.2017)  

2017: Devastating effects of climate change

The world is increasingly taking action to stop climate change. But the frequency of devastating climate events in 2017 has shown that we are starting to run out of time. DW takes at look at some of the most dramatic. (28.12.2017)  

The Earth is exhausted!

Globally speaking, by today — August 1 — we have used up all our natural resources for the entire year of 2018, according to the Global Footprint Network. (01.08.2018)  

WWW links

Rise for Climate

Audios and videos on the topic

Living Planet: Climate action – walk the walk!  

Living Planet: Who decides?  

Living Planet: Our CO2 problem  

Lobbying behind the scenes at UN climate talks?  

Related content

Windkraft stärkt die Energieversorgung in Tansania

Fossil fuels dominate African energy investment 04.09.2018

A study has found that 60 percent of international public finance in African energy goes to fossil fuels, compared to just 18 percent to cleaner alternatives. Are wealthy countries offshoring emissions?

Griechenland | Waldbrände

Climate change sets the world on fire 24.08.2018

In 2017, parts of Europe, Canada and the US were ravaged by wildfires on an unprecedented scale. In 2018, new records are being set around the world as hot, dry temperatures and fires become the new normal.

Australien Dürre Luftbildaufnahmen

Great southern drought: Australian farmers crippled, climate action stalled 09.08.2018

Amidst the worst drought in living memory, the world's driest continent is also heating up due to climate change. Critics say too little is being done to prevent increasing temperatures and decreasing rainfall.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Was ist Wald? ( DW)

Info-film: What is a forest?

Forests are vital for both human and animal life, and for climate protection. 

Eco@Africa

Ndivile Mokoena (DW)

Quote of the week

"Climate change is largely viewed as an environmental issue. However it encompasses everything: it is a developmental issue, it is a human rights issue, it is a social issue." Ndivile Mokoena, climate activist 