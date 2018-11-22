 Can Poland end its toxic relationship with coal? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 23.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Energy transition

Can Poland end its toxic relationship with coal?

Poland, host of the upcoming COP24 climate conference, has long had a love affair with coal. Can it say goodbye and commit to renewables?

Hard coal mine in Katowice, Poland (picture-alliance/PAP/A. Grygiel)

Poland's love affair with coal goes way back. For decades coal was the favorite for energy: mined locally, and cheap. In those days, the environment was pretty low on the agenda.

But things are slowly changing.

When the Iron Curtain fell in 1989, coal made up almost 100 percent of Poland's energy mix. Last year, the country turned to other sources for 20 percent of its power, and its wind power operators boast that Poland has more installed turbines than Denmark.

The official plan is to reduce the share of coal in Poland's energy mix to 50 percent by 2050. For a country that has long relied on coal as the backbone of its economy, that entails a dranatic transformation. 

Yet, with coal reserves in existing mines running low and most power plants due to retire well before mid century, environmentalists argue the target is actually a renewed vow of commitment to a relationship already turned sour.

Poland's energy mix EN

Propping up an ailing industry

Coal-fired plants in Poland have long relied on subsidies. According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), low quality coal and very old power plants — 30 years old, on average — mean the sector needs help to turn a profit. 

2017 report by Warsaw-based think-tank WiseEuropa  shows that from 1990 to 2016, Poles paid about €2 billion ($2.28 million) each year to support the coal sector. Adding in costs related to health and climate, it's estimated each citizen paid almost €450 per year on average.

And now, carbon prices — which tripled over the last year alone — are starting to make pumping out all that pollution a lot less affordable.

Meanwhile, the price of renewables is falling, making them cost-competitive.

These days, it's not enough to ensure the power supply is cheap and reliable. Climate protection must be a third, central pillar of energy policy. "With renewable costs coming down, we can achieve all three of them at the same time," Monika Morawiecka, head of strategy for PGE, Poland's largest energy company, told DW.   

A screen in Katowice, Poland, says Black to Green to promote COP24 (DW/I. Banos Ruiz)

With COP24 just around the corner, Poland is trying to clean up its image

Pressure for change

Poles protesting their country's filthy air and climate sins have helped spur this change of focus. And unhappy customers have perhaps done even more.

Morawiecka says a PGE buyer that exports energy globally told her: "You know, clients are asking me politely — but in few years they will demand that I have my carbon footprint managed. And if not, they will stop buying from me."

But while energy providers are changing their ways for economic reasons — and in response to the EU  cracking down on air pollution and piling on the pressure over climate targets — environmentalists say the government isn't doing nearly enough.

Anna Ogniewska, an energy expert with Greenpeace Poland, doesn't pull her punches. "Practically speaking, what Polish government is doing is mainly supporting coal," she told DW.

Poland makes the right noises about green energy to European Union, Ogniewska says, but back home it's planning new coal mines and power stations, and not doing nearly enough to encourage the growth of renewables.

Coal phaseout in Europe EN

A lingering goodbye

Still, Poland might be forced to break up with to coal whether it feels ready to say goodbye or not. Because lignite — or brown coal — reserves from operating mines are expected to run out by 2030. Hard coal might last a little longer, but not much.

And Polish society is already showing signs of moving on. Once a standard profession, coal mining is not as popular as it used to be. According to Patryk Bialas, energy adviser at the Euro-Centrum technology park in Katowice, Poland's young people now prefer to work in the renewable energy sector.

With coal on its way out and energy demand growing 1.2 percent a year, clean energy is a must for the future, and the country needs to plan accordingly.

Poland has been waiting for an official energy strategy since 2015. With the country hosting the COP24 United Nations climate conference in December, there are hopes it might finally appear before this year is out.

Expectations point to a further increase in gas and renewables. Power production from gas has already increased by 20 percent in 2017 compared to 2016; onshore wind power has almost doubled since 2013.

Data visualization in English: Energy consumption European countries

The search for alternatives

Gas is cleaner and more flexible than coal, making it a better partner for fluctuating renewable energy. But because most gas is imported from Russia, Michal Kurtyka, president of COP24 and secretary of Poland's environment ministry, says diversifying the energy supply is crucial.

"This is why Poland is partnering with Norway and Denmark," he said. The Baltic Pipe Project will allow transport of gas from Norway to the Polish markets.

Offshore wind power is also part of this equation. PGE, the largest wind investor in Poland, is developing three offshore wind projects, the first to be ready by 2025.

According to the Foundation for Sustainable Energy, Poland's installed offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea could reach 4 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2030 and 8GW by the end of 2035.

Watch video 02:02
Now live
02:02 mins.

Video explainer: 100% Green Energy — Is it feasible?

Solar energy, meanwhile, is new on the Polish scene but could cover summer peaks in energy demand when people across the country switch on the air-con.

Yet Greenpeace says there are still restrictions on building wind and solar infrastructure, and not much in the way of policy to support it.

Beyond that, a move to renewables is a major political risk. The government is deeply concerned about losing votes from the Silesia mining region, which are among the most decisive for national elections.

Keeping up with the neighbors

Instead of supporting renewables, the government's main strategy is built around carbon neutrality — achieving a balance between emissions and carbon sequestration, mainly through experimental carbon capture technologies and sustainable forest management. 

And there is another factor keeping Poland wedded to coal: peer pressure. Poland shares a love of coal with its neighbor Germany.

While Poland is typically portrayed as polluting and coal-dependent, its neighbor has long been hailed as a green leader. In fact, Germany has been the pioneer of the Energiewende. But that green image has been tarnished as the country struggles with its own coal phaseout.

If Germany keeps using coal, Poles argue, why shouldn't they?

Germany and Poland are still the biggest producers of coal-fired power in the EU. But Germany has greatly expanded its renewable energy capacity, and is actively grappling with the social and economic impacts of breaking up with coal.

Poland is following this process with interest, Morawiecka said.

  • A green placard reads Hambach forest stays in German at a massive protest against coal in western Germany
    More

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Hambi stays: Local slogan, global movement

    At least 6,000 people gathered in the heart of western German coal country Saturday to demand an end to coal use. People from around the world joined forces with a local movement that started back in 2012 with a handful of activists trying to stop the expansion of a brown coal mine and save the last 200 hectares of the millennia-old Hambach Forest. The message was clear: Coal is a global problem.

  • In a massive protest against coal in western Germany, a nine-year-old boy holds a banner that reads coal exit now!
    More

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Old and young stand together

    The protestors spanned many ages and walks of life. There were young activists dressed in wigs or hazmat suits, but also families and the elderly. People with reduced mobility followed the march at their own pace. A nine-year-old boy was keen to voice his view on the dirty fossil fuel, telling DW he was worried about his future but expected the authorities to do the right thing and give up coal.

  • Protesters cross a field during a massive protest against coal in western Germany

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Time for action

    Demonstrators split up, some continuing the authorized protest while others took direct action to block coal infrastructure. A hundred people tried to stop the diggers at two nearby coal mines; close to 40 people were arrested. Trying to reach the train line, another 1,000 protestors ended up on the nearby A4 highway, resulting in around 250 arrests. Both the diggers and traffic were stopped.

  • A protester lies on the ground after falling. Other protesters help her stand up while police officers watch

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Next stop: Coal transport lines

    A third group was determined to block the railway transporting coal from the Hambach mine to the three power plants where it is destined to be burned. They had their work cut out, with police attempting to block the activists from approaching the railway. In the end they had to change their route several times, running through fields and navigating dense forest to reach their target.

  • Police officers on horseback closely follow protesters dressed up with wings and white protection suits

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    A tense ride

    On route to the rail lines, there were no major clashes with police but the atmosphere was extremely tense. Police officers on horseback followed protesters up to the edge of the forest, preventing them from changing course. Outbreaks of nerves rippled through activists and horses — without it being clear who triggered what.

  • Protesters approach the forest during a massive anti-coal protest in western Germany. Two police officers on horseback watch and many police officers on foot follow protesters

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    The path narrows

    Once the protesters entered the forest, the situation became more fraught. They had to walk carefully to avoid tripping over branches while dodging the police — who physically shoved them as they approached — or each other as, from time to time, the crowd suddenly surged without warning.

  • Police officers make a barrier inside the forest during a massive anti-coal protest in western Germany. They prevent protesters from going in that direction

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Sticking close together

    In the midst of the chaos, activists called for calm, shouting to one another to stick together and remain peaceful. They held on to each other so no one would fall, get lost, or get caught by the police. Others conferred over the best route to proceed toward the rail line.

  • A police officer stands at the edge of a hill. Behind him, protesters have reached the coal train rail line

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    On target

    Eventually, thousands of protesters arrived at the rail lines. Police officers initially tried to prevent them from climbing down on the tracks, but they were outnumbered. Activists had hung guide ropes down the slopes beforehand, but most people simply slid, ran or tumbled down the bank. Within just a few minutes, the railway was engulfed in a crowd of protestors.

  • Protesters block the Hambach coal train rail line

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Sit-in for a break

    After an exhausting two-hour scramble, protesters sat down for a rest. The weather was bitingly cold, but there was an air of cheer as the crowd made itself comfortable on the tracks. For now at least, the energy companies couldn't transport coal from mines to their power plants — a victory celebrated under the watchful eyes of police on the hills above.

  • Protesters block the Hambach coal train rail line

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    A 24-hour victory

    The police warned that the direct action was illegal, and offered protesters the chance to abandon their blockade without penalties. But most stayed put overnight. Organizers said their protest blocked coal infrastructure for around 24 hours — which they judged a success. The last 50 to leave the protest had chained themselves to the tracks and had to be forcibly evicted one by one.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


Gianna Grün created the data visualization in this story.

Travel expenses to Poland for Irene Banos Ruiz were covered by Clean Energy Wire and Forum Energii. 

DW recommends

Pipeline wars: Frontline in the fight against climate change

As new pipelines expand the flow of dirty fossil fuels globally, environmental activists are joining with social justice and indigenous rights movements to cut off climate change-inducing oil and gas at the source. (20.11.2018)  

How Germany's coal phaseout is becoming an international movement

Germany's Hambach Forest has become a symbolic battlefield and magnet for the global climate protection movement. Over past months, hundreds of people from abroad have traveled there to call for an end to coal. (16.11.2018)  

Gas flaring continues scorching Niger Delta

In Nigeria's Niger Delta, gas flares are killing crops, polluting water and damaging human health. The Nigerian government has promised to tackle the problem — but new data shows flaring has even gone up. (14.11.2018)  

Where is Europe's air safe to breathe?

Air pollution kills hundreds of thousands of Europeans every year. But breathing is riskier in some places than others. In countries like Poland, change is happening — but only slowly. (09.11.2018)  

America's first solar-powered town. Sort of

Building a completely solar-powered town is a challenge, even in very sunny Florida. And not just for technical reasons. Getting average buyers to go green sometimes means having to compromise. (07.11.2018)  

How green are Germany's Greens?

The Greens have made huge gains in two recent state elections in Germany. But to what extent is the success of this political party connected to the environment? (05.11.2018)  

Germany's coal exit: jobs first, then the climate

Germany's "coal commission" is starting to plan how the country is to give up coal mining. But it's already under fire for prioritizing the economy over the environment. (26.06.2018)  

Germany's mining communities brace themselves for post-coal era

The coal industry is the biggest employer in some regions of Germany. In the east German city of Zeitz, people fear for their jobs and demand concrete plans for their future once the climate-killing fuel is phased out. (01.06.2018)  

Poland clamps down on environmental defenders ahead of UN climate talks

Poland recently passed a bill that bans spontaneous protests and allows police surveillance at this year’s world climate summit. Civil society groups say Poland wants to silence environmental defenders. (23.03.2018)  

Katowice: A European coal capital goes green

Nowhere in the EU is smog more suffocating than in southern Poland. This year, the polluted Polish mining city Katowice will host the COP24 climate conference. Ahead of that, change is in the air — and on the ground. (02.01.2018)  

Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

At least 6,000 people protested against lignite extraction in western Germany last weekend, blocking a railway used to transport brown coal from the controversial Hambach mine to power plants. (31.10.2018)  

WWW links

The hidden bill for coal

Baltic Pipe: From idea to decision

Baltic Pipe Project

The transformation of the Polish coal sector

Programme for the development of offshore energy and maritime industry in Poland

Audios and videos on the topic

Living Planet: Morocco's bright future with solar  

Living Planet: Capturing carbon in Norway  

Video explainer: 100% Green Energy — Is it feasible?  

Renewable energy in the Cape Verde islands  

Wind power boosts energy supply in Tanzania  

How solar energy is lighting up Kenya's future  

Related content

Tschechische Unterstützung auf dem Weg zum Hambacher Forst

How Germany's coal phaseout is becoming an international movement 16.11.2018

Germany's Hambach Forest has become a symbolic battlefield and magnet for the global climate protection movement. Over past months, hundreds of people from abroad have traveled there to call for an end to coal.

Hambacher Forst

Hambach: the battle between a forest and a coal mine threatens Germany's environmental image 30.08.2018

Hambach Forest in western Germany has become a symbol of resistance to coal mining, but its days may well be numbered. Can protesters save Germany's green image as an environmental and climate champion?

UN-Klimakonferenz 2017 in Bonn Proteste

Paris Agreement: What needs to happen for climate action to succeed? 06.09.2018

Negotiators are meeting in Bangkok to carry forward implementation of the global climate accord. This weekend, thousands worldwide will take to the streets to put pressure on governments. Time for real climate action?

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

DW Global Ideas | Energy from the Heavens (DW)

Philippines: Energy from the Heavens

The Catholic church on the Philippines is fighting against coal power plants. 

Eco@Africa

Goats in an argan tree

Our beautiful planet: Morocco's climbing goats

Trees full of goats – this photo looks edited, but this is actually a relatively common scene in southern Morocco. 