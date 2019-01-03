Germany: Renewables overtake coal as main power source

Germans broke new ground in 2018 by receiving more electricity from "green" energy sources than from coal power plants, a new study said. But experts warn that Berlin could still miss its energy goals for 2030.
Renewable energy became Germany's dominant source of electricity in 2018, beating coal for the first time in history, experts from the German-based Fraunhofer Institute said on Thursday.
"Green" energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower accounted for 40.3 percent of German net electricity production last year, rising by 4.3 percent compared to 2017. Experts said coal-fired power plants supplied about 38 percent of electricity in 2018.
Germany has set ambitious energy targets for the upcoming decade, aiming to have renewable sources provide 65 percent of energy by 2030. The percentage had grown from 8.5 in 2003 to 16.2 in 2008 and 27.2 another five years later.
Even with the 2018 landmark, the change is "not happening quickly enough," Fraunhofer Institute professor Bruno Burger told Germany's Der Spiegel magazine.
"If Germany continues at this rate, we are going to miss our 2030 targets," he said.
Read more: Germany falls farther behind on climate protection
More sun, less water
Nuclear energy accounted for around 13.3 percent of electricity in 2018. However, the country is committed to shuttering its nuclear power plants by 2022.
Climate change seemed to have a positive effect in 2018. A dry and hot summer meant solar power provided 16 percent more energy than the previous year, but it also shrunk the output by hydropower plants, according to the Reuters news agency.
The German government's coal commission is set to present its plan for finally phasing out coal in early February.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
With Germany's political mainstream under fire, coal is becoming a hot-button issue in the East. Regional leaders say that unless they get billions in extra funds, the far right will exploit changes in energy policy. (19.10.2018)
Germany is jeopardizing its reputation as a global leader on climate action by missing its own 2020 greenhouse gas emissions-reduction target, a leading think tank says. Outcome of upcoming elections will be decisive. (08.09.2017)
Germany's environment ministry wants to halve CO2 emissions levels for new vehicles by 2030 - more than the EU's goal. The auto sector is already alarmed by a new EU exhaust test due in September. (06.06.2018)
A decade ago, Germany was a pioneer in fighting climate change via the expansion of renewable energies. But now, like many G20 nations, its climate protection is stagnating as global emissions rise again. (10.12.2018)