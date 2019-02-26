 Solar power in a bottle brings light to remote communities in Brazil | Global Ideas | DW | 12.03.2019

Global Ideas

Solar power in a bottle brings light to remote communities in Brazil

Renewable technology is bringing light into the lives of Kalunga people, descendants of slaves living in remote communities in Brazil. Now, solar powered lamps made from recycled bottles are extending their evenings.

Brasilien Licht aus der Plastikflasche, Solarenergie für die Kalunga (DW/Romenique França)

São Domingos' church is the most modern structure in a village otherwise made up of traditional adobe buildings. Its size means it also serves as a kind of community center — and today, as a workshop where locals are busy piecing together a technology to transform life in the village.

Some 50 volunteers from the NGO Litro de Luz have come to teach the villagers how to turn discarded bottles into solar-powered lamps. 

"I wanted to get to know completely different realities here in Brazil than the ones we're used to," says Lucas Lima, a 26-year-old engineering student from the south of the country.

Before starting his master's program, Lima wanted to take some time out of education to do something for others. Which is how he ended up here, fiddling with electronic components in a remote village on the Brazilian Cerrado.

Read more: Secrets of the Brazilian Cerrado 

Escape from bondage

São Domingos is only around 350 kilometers from the capital, Brasilia. Yet time seems to have stood still here, deep in the Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park where the Kalunga people have lived for three centuries, accessible only via bumpy gravel track.

Watch video 06:28

Solar power for the Kalunga

Their ancestors were slaves in the surrounding goldmines, and escaped to live in the Brazilian wilderness. The biggest population of slave descendants in the country, the Kalunga shunned the outside world for fear of being recaptured — some communities until as late as the 1980s.

They still live without basic infrastructure. The needs of minority communities are often neglected in Brazil — particularly if they live in remote areas, of which there are many in the world's fifth-largest country.

"We've been virtually forgotten here," says 62-year-old Adir Sousa. "We have no one to help us. We have no roads, no clean water, no high school, no electricity. We have nothing."

Sousa, a member of the Kalunga Association of São Domingos, is trying to improve life in the village. And things are beginning to look up: The community has been formally recognized as a Quilombo, one of the thousands of communities accross the country descended from slaves.

Children with a solar-powered LED lamp in Kenya

Solar lamps are reaching people living off-grid all over the world, like these children in Kenya

Read more: Brazilians struggle over reparations from slavery era

That means they can access state support for farming, building and education. Many hope it will usher in a new era of infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, Sousa has come to the church for a more immediate solution to one of the problems of living so removed from the comforts of modern life.

Living in darkness

Like most people here, Sousa is a subsistence farmer and even at his advanced age, he has to work the land each day. When darkness descends, the village falls silent.

"To live without electricity is to suffer," Sousa told DW. "You can't do anything. You have to wait for the next day, until it's light again."

Read more: Living in the dark in rural Nigeria

Like most people here, he uses a kerosene torch to extend the day a little beyond six in the evening. They give off noxious smoke and are a fire hazard. The solar lamps are cleaner, safer and relatively easy to build.

Litro de Luz solar power lamp being constructed from a bottle in Brazil

Simple technology, big impact: The lamps can be put together by those who need them

Many of the villagers can't read, so the construction manual uses images without text, and volunteers like Lima are there to help. Lima exchanges a few words with some kids to break the ice, and takes them through the process, step by step.

He helps a girl to first glue the LED panel to the plastic body, which is then screwed onto the upturned base of an old plastic bottle, and finally wired up to the battery, which will be charged by a small solar panel.

As the lamp comes together, the girl overcomes her initial shyness and looks at what they have created with pride. Lima nods, satisfied.

"If you charge the lamp every day, it'll give light for five hours straight and last a good two years," he says. The girl beams.

Village nightlife

Across Brazil, around a million people aren't connected to the power grid. Litro de Luz, which was founded in 2014 as an offshoot of the award-winning organization Liter of Light, says more than 10,000 Brazilians now have light thanks to their bottle lamps.

It gets its materials at cost price from the manufacturer, and its work with the Kalunga people was funded with close to 25,000 euros that it won in an international competition held by the state-owned Banco de Brazil.

In São Domingos, the youth are even building solar street lamps and have installed them outside the village's new community center — hoping to get a little nightlife going.

Global Ideas Brasilien Solarlampen (Bianca Kopsch)

Bottle lamps aren't just for homes. Solar streetlamps now illuminate the village, too

"When we had a party here, we only had a one little lamp," says 16-year-old Daniela da Costa. "We hardly went out at night because it was pitch dark everywhere. That's going to change now."

Da Costa's school wants to organize a weekly cultural evening, with music, talks and storytelling.

Read more: When access to electricity is a feminist issue

As dusk closes in on São Domingos, the bottle lamps come on in streets and homes. Behind glowing windows, families enjoy the freedom to study, work, eat and socialize late into the evening.

  • Brasilien Volkstamm Munduruku Tatoo

    Threatened lifeline: The Tapajos River

    Along the banks

    The Munduruku people live mainly in forest regions and riverbanks, in villages spread along the Tapajos River in the Brazilian states of Para, Amazonas and Mato Grosso. With an estimated population of 12,000 to 15,000 people, the Munduruku are the most numerous indigenous group along the free-flowing Tapajos River.

  • Rainforest in Brazil's Amazon region

    Threatened lifeline: The Tapajos River

    The forest

    The dwellers of the Sawre Muybu Indigenous Land have sought for at least three centuries to officially demarcate their territory. The 178,000-hectare area includes rainforest that is threatened by illegal loggers and mining — and more recently, by the construction of reservoirs for hydropower.

  • Maria Aniceia Akay from the Munduruku

    Threatened lifeline: The Tapajos River

    The 'chief'

    Munduruku people live largely as they have for centuries. Villages are represented by women known as "cacicas." Maria Aniceia Akay Munduruku, from the upper Tapajos, has taken part in her people's movement against the construction of hydropower dams, including by demarcating indigenous land. She doesn't speak Portuguese: Her husband helps her to communicate with others outside the village.

  • Tapajos River in Brazil

    Threatened lifeline: The Tapajos River

    The essence of life

    The Tapajos River is the essence of life for the indigenous Munduruku people. They depend on its water for sustenance, and to get around. The waters teem with vitality — there are 324 identified species of fish living in the waters, beside Amazonian manatees and giant otters.

  • Ocelot in Brazilian rainforest

    Threatened lifeline: The Tapajos River

    Rich biodiversity

    Along the river also live hundreds of species of birds, lizards and amphibians. Tapirs and giant anteaters ply the riverbanks, while jaguars and ocelot also prowl the rainforest and savannah. The region is among the world's most important for rare land and water species.

  • Munduruku children

    Threatened lifeline: The Tapajos River

    The students

    Munduruku children attend the village school, under the guidance of indigenous teachers. In this picture, girls play in the shared classroom at Sawre Muybu village during their holiday break. Animals such as monkeys, parrots, dogs and capybaras are welcome among the children.

  • Munduruku producing manioc flour

    Threatened lifeline: The Tapajos River

    Living off the land

    Manioc flour is the staple food in Munduruku villages — cassava planted on the family farm is crushed, shredded and then roasted in a wood-burning stove. Also sweet potatoes, yams and bananas are grown. Although Munduruku consume mainly food grown in the local fields, items such as sugar, salt and coffee have also made their way into the traditional diet. They are purchased in town once a month.

  • Teles Pires hydropower station

    Threatened lifeline: The Tapajos River

    The threat

    An aerial view shows the Teles Pires dam, on the homonymous tributary to the Tapajos. The lighter green color indicates the area of forest that was submerged — critics point out that rotting vegetation from inundated forest produces considerable quantities of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. The specter of ongoing drought also casts doubt on future usability of such hydropower stations.

  • Sao Manoel hydropower facility

    Threatened lifeline: The Tapajos River

    International partners

    This aerial image shows construction at the Sao Manoel hydropower dam, which is supposed to begin operation by January 2018. Partially funded by Chinese companies, the cost of the project is estimated to reach €600 million euros. The plant, located on the Teles Pires River, will have the capacity to generate 700 megawatts of electricity.

  • Tapajos River

    Threatened lifeline: The Tapajos River

    The consequences

    If built, the Sao Luiz do Tapajos dam would inundate this stretch of the river — including its shallows, rapids, beaches, waterfalls, inlets and shores. Once full, it would create a reservoir the size of New York City. Planned dams could flood up to 7 percent of indigenous territory, resulting in loss of land, poorer water quality and less fish — deeply affecting Mundukuru livelihood.

    Author: Nádia Pontes, Pará, Brazil


