 Opinion: Beyond Erik Solheim′s climate hypocrisy | Opinion | DW | 21.11.2018

Environmental institutions

Opinion: Beyond Erik Solheim's climate hypocrisy

The head of UNEP has stepped down after it was revealed that he spent half a million dollars flying around the planet. But the big disappointment isn't just about oversized CO2 emissions.

Erik Solheim in Geneva

It came as a bit of a shock: Erik Solheim, head of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), has resigned.

For all his talk about the urgency of tackling environmental problems such as the species extinction crisis, plastic pollution and climate change, the last thing you would expect is that in just 22 months, he spent nearly half a million dollars jet-setting around the globe.

Yet exactly this is among the main reasons he stepped down on Tuesday, as disclosed by an internal UN audit.

Sure, leaders need to travel to do their job. But it seems Solheim flouted UN rules and regulations in accounting for travel, sparking a potential budgetary crisis as some countries threatened to withhold UNEP funding as a result.

In these days of waning trust in public bodies, it's important to maintain the legitimacy of a key environmental institution.

Climate sin

In case you don't already know, flying has the highest carbon footprint per person of any form of travel.

Infographic carbon footprint of travel

Although air travel makes up only about 2 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions — or 5 percent of manmade warming, if climate impact of cloud formation and other emissions are counted together — what's most troubling is that air travel is projected to grow massively in the years to come.

It really is a dilemma: You can't forbid people from flying, yet hopping on a plane does have such an outsized climate impact.

The deeper problem is systemic, since current prices for air travel don't reflect the externalized costs of climate impacts.

In other words, future generations will carry the true price of our cheap tickets — in the form of ever more heat waves and severe storms, destructive wildfires, rising sea levels inundating coastal communities, and health impacts we don't necessarily even understand the extent of yet.

There are ways air travel can be made more climate-friendly, and  a carbon price would certainly bring about an adjustment in the market.

A Boeing 777 jet airliner lands at sunset at Vancouver International Airport in Canada

Less than 20 percent of the world's population has ever boarded a plane — but that figure will rise sharply in the future

But like many climate policy proposals, these still seem too far off to make the rapid change we're told the world needs in order to avert climate catastrophe.

So some people are taking things into their own hands

'Flying shame'

The trending hashtag #IStayOnTheGround embodies a movement out of Sweden, where activists have decided to personally stop flying in planes, to take a stand for climate action.

Under the shadow of "flygskam," or a personal sense of shame over flying, this noble bunch is part of a growing movement of anti-flying activists who have taken it upon themselves to set an example.

Solheim was justly criticized for exaggerated air travel — after all, he worked for an environmental organization that includes climate change among its main concerns.

But it's not just about the climate hypocrisy.

Dangerous delegitimization

Sonya Diehn, head of DW's Environment Team

Sonya Diehn heads DW's Environment Team

Such irresponsible actions threaten to delegitimize an important supranational body, which has done crucial work to tackle environmental problems.

The audit report said Solheim was away from the office 80 percent of the time. He allegedly allowed selected staff to work from Europe instead of from UNEP headquarters in Nairobi.

Solheim was also criticized for promoting a massive Chinese infrastructure project despite environmental concerns, and for sponsoring a Volvo race without disclosing it.

In his own defense, Solheim told Norwegian press that the audit had errors in it, and that he needed to travel so much to make the work of UNEP visible. He claimed certain elements were targeting him for being a reformer.

But in sum, his actions paint a questionable picture of a corrupt politician using a position of privilege to his own advantage.

The same, sad old story — which erodes confidence in public institutions and provides fodder for far-right attacks on multilateral bodies.

I would expect more from a leader. Leaders should be role models. They should be the change they want to see in the world, inspiring others to do the same.

  • Pipistrel Alpha Electro (Pipistrel )

    Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future

    Small, lightweight and emissions-free

    Planes powered with renewable energy don't produce CO2 or other climate-damaging emissions such as nitrogen oxide and particles. They are smaller, lighter and more efficient than planes powered by kerosene. The Alpha Electro from the Slovenian start-up Pipistrel is already proving this since 2015, when it had its maiden flight.

  • Eviation prototype (Eviation)

    Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future

    Hop on the flying bus

    Most companies and scientists see the future of electric planes in regional transport. The Israeli start-up Eviation plans to revolutionize commuting with their nine-seater. The prototype Alice can fly for up to 650 miles (1,000 kilometers), and will take to the sky in 2019 for the first time, according to the company.

  • Lilium flying taxi (Lilium)

    Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future

    Up, up and away

    The flying taxi of the German company Lilium had its first successful flight in April 2017. The five-seater can take off and land vertically, has a reach of 190 miles and travels from London to Paris in just an hour. The goal of the company is for people to one day be able to order their flying cab via app for the price of a regular taxi ride.

  • e-FanX hybrid plane (Airbus)

    Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future

    A mix of old and new

    Some plane manufacturers don't dare go all-electric just yet. In November 2017, Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Siemens announced they will jointly develop a commercial hybrid-electric prototype. The e-Fan X will be powered by three gas turbines and one electric motor. The companies aim to replace a second gas turbine with another electric motor at a later stage. A prototype is anticipated to fly in 2020.

  • EasyJet/Wright Electric plane (Wright Electric )

    Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future

    Orange goes green

    As part of British budget airliner EasyJet's plans to become more climate-friendly, it has entered into a cooperation with the United States startup Wright Electric. The goal is to develop a completely electric-powered plane for up to 150 passengers. It's not known yet when we can expect to see a first prototype.

  • Flugzeug Palmen Sonnenuntergang (Colourbox)

    Environmentally friendly air travel? Electric planes of the future

    Electric future

    Experts believe that we could be flying in electric planes within 20 years. Various prototypes companies are working on have a range of a 155 to 650 miles. But technology is developing at an ever-faster pace. Who knows? One day, we might be able to travel around the world in emission-free planes completely powered by renewable energy. There's hope for all environmentally conscious travel addicts!

    Author: Katharina Wecker


