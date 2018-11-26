 Opinion: Arab Spring needs a dynamic reboot | Opinion | DW | 26.11.2018

Opinion

Opinion: Arab Spring needs a dynamic reboot

Not much remains of the euphoric mood and the hopes that drove the Arab Spring. Nearly eight years on, a return to pre-2011 conditions, however, is out of the question, says Loay Mudhoon.

Protesters in Tunis, Tunisia demonstrating against corruption in 2017 (Reuters/Z. Souissi)

A brief glance at the political map eight years after the revolutionary dynamism that carried the Arab Spring movements should be enough to see that there is not much left of people's hopes for a life led in democracy and dignity.

Instead of "bread, freedom and social justice," the outbreak of the Arabellion — the largest mass mobilization of Arab peoples in recent history — was followed by chaos and destruction on a grand scale. Libya is facing the threat of collapse; the United Nations today describes the situation in Yemen — the poorhouse of the Arab world — as the world's largest humanitarian catastrophe. In Egypt, an unnerving, deceptive and deathly peace prevails.

Read more: Egypt regime fears 'another Arab Spring'

Western involvement

At the same time, several flux-nations have mutated into arenas, venues for the staging of regional conflicts. After years of brutal fighting along purportedly confessional lines, the complex Syrian conflict has become a regional and international proxy war. What began as a peaceful popular uprising against the brutal tyranny of the Assad clan is now a global conflict.

Only in Tunisia, the motherland of the Arabellion, might the transition from dictatorship to democracy succeed, if, that is, the nation manages to get its economic problems under control. It goes without saying that the West should continue to nurture and support the Tunisian democracy model.

  • A street scene in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Dark silhouettes in Tunis' Souqs

    From a time when ͞the walls had ears to post-revolution struggles seven years later, Tunisians are proud to have won their freedom of speech.

  • A man walking past a cafe in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Café Le Parlement

    "Now, at least we can speak freely," proclaim Tunisians on the streets. Cafes, such as Le Parlement in Tunis, have become a forum for discussions and debates spurred on by the revolution.

  • A museum in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Bullet hole in Bardo

    Bardo,Tunisia's National Museum, was the scene of one of the two terror attacks in 2015, which left 24 people dead and the country's crucial tourism economy in tatters.

  • Museum in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    The scene of the attack

    Twenty tourists were killed In Bardo, and another 38 in the resort town Sousse. Tunisia also has the highest number of "Islamic State" recruits, and has fought against an Islamist insurgency in the country's border regions.

  • A group of protesters in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Post-revolution political assassinations

    The murders of secularist politicians Mohamed Brahmi and Chokri Belaid shocked the country in 2013; Tunis routinely sees demonstrators calling for justice.

  • Graffiti on a wall in a Tunis suburb (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Between football and apathy

    Competing football club graffiti in Tunis suburbs. Some young Tunisians have pointed at the political apathy and disengagement, claiming that society focuses more on football rivalries than post-revolution politics.

  • A woman sitting at a desk (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Fighting for women's rights

    A landmark law, which came into effect in February, made violence against women a criminal offence. Wafa Fraouis has been involved in women's issues since she was 15-years old. She was a member of the committees drafting the post-revolution constitution, enshrining gender equality in Tunisia's future. She is now director of Beity, the only shelter for vulnerable women in Tunis.

  • A ferry in Tunis harbor (DW/Benas Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    A tantalizing glimpse of a better life

    For many Tunisians, the only option to escape creeping poverty is the dangerous journey to Europe. Over 6,000 Tunisians reached Italy's shores in 2017 alone; over a third came in the space of two months, the sharpest increase since the 2011 revolution.

  • Cigarette butts on the floor of a cafe (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Discarded and forgotten

    Inside a cafe, a group of men sit around plastic tables covered with coffee cups, as heaps of discarded cigarette butts pile underneath. "This is what unemployment looks like," says one of the regulars inside. At least three visitors in the small cafe have been deported from Italy.

  • Men standing in a cafe in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Escaping from their past

    Marwan, a regular at this cafe, says many Tunisians leave to escape prison sentences, provide for their families back home, or cut links with the past completely. "We departed together with five boats; three made it to Lampedusa." He spent four years in northern Italy, dealing drugs and saving enough for a house and marriage back home.

  • Coffins in a cemetery in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    The final nail in the coffin

    Hundreds of Tunisians who have tried to take the dangerous sea route across the Mediterranean have perished. Unmarked graves have popped up along Tunisia's coastline.

    Author: Benas Gerdziunas (Tunis)


Authoritarian reinstatement

But how did it come to this? Why does so little remain of the euphoria of the Arab Spring, of the hope for a better life in freedom and dignity? There's certainly a multitude of reasons – primarily arising from the legacy of the dictatorship and less from the culture of the nation in question. In order to fully understand this development, we need to remember one thing: The Arabellion did not trigger the crisis facing Arab nation states — it revealed it.

DW's Loay Mudhoon

DW's Loay Mudhoon

The main cause of the crisis has been the colossal failure of the ruling (military) elites to promote modern statehood. After all, these elites control the state's weak institutions as well as its resources, all too often using them to further their own interests. They have gradually disconnected themselves from the everyday lives of regular Arabs, from the woes of the majority of the population. The revocation of the social contract, first and foremost in Egypt, has again turned out to be devastating for the identification of Arab citizens with the state. 

And so, over the course of time, almost all "republics of fear" have not only become economically weaker, but also more repressive. Furthermore, Islamist parties have evolved into a counterweight within the state, while impeding development on a human level. Arab regimes have deliberately fought off the other possibility, namely that of a liberal-civil order. Arab despots have never worried that much about Islamists, knowing that in case of any doubt, the West would opt for them as the "lesser evil".

Read more: Female Tunis mayor signals hope for women's rights, democratic change

Watch video 06:51
Now live
06:51 mins.

Egypt's revolution seen in retrospect

Reform standstill post-Arabellion

The authoritarian reinstatement of prior conditions that has taken place in many flux-nations since 2013 does not provide any kind of answer to the huge challenges of the present and the future in Arab nations.

This development is worrying, as the socioeconomic conditions that ultimately led to the Arab revolutions have dramatically worsened. Today one in three Arabs is under 23 and in the next 20 years the Arab world is going to need 50 million jobs — and no one knows where these are going to come from. In this context, it can be assumed that without far-reaching political and economic reforms, nations such as Egypt will soon be ungovernable.

This is precisely where western efforts should be focused: Germany and its partners need to attach conditions to their offers of aid. These should include progress (however small) in stamping out widespread corruption, in the implementation of economic reforms for the middle classes and in the bolstering of civil society and the rule of law.

In the western capitals of the world, we should be distancing ourselves from the illusion of stability in apparently robust repressive states. After all, in reality, tyranny is never stable.

Watch video 03:46
Now live
03:46 mins.

Tunisia – a struggling young democracy

Audios and videos on the topic

Egypt's revolution seen in retrospect  

Tunisia – a struggling young democracy  

